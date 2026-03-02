Sadiq runs fastest 40 by TE in combine history

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
UConn remains unanimous No. 1 in AP Top 25 heading into postseason
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Rutgers fires women’s basketball coach Coquese Washington after season ends with 11 straight losses
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Duke extends No. 1 record in AP Top 25; Texas Tech, Michigan State, Nebraska crash top 10
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Top Clips
Montgomery has ‘potential’ to be Top 24 fantasy RB
How Love raised draft ceiling with combine stats
Should Adebayo, Ware play more minutes together?
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
NFL
NFL
NFL Home
Pro Football Talk
NFL Player News
NFL Draft
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Stats
Fantasy Football
Sunday Night Football
Matthew Berry
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
NFL Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
NBA
NBA
NBA Home
NBA Player News
NBA All-Star Game
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Player Stats
Team Stats
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
MLB
MLB
MLB Home
MLB Player News
MLB Scores
MLB Standings
MLB Stats
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Betting
Highlights & Clips
Olympics
Olympics
Olympics Home
Stream on Peacock
Schedule
Medals
Athletes
Team USA
Highlights
News
Results and Scores
More
More
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Premier League
2026 World Cup
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Watch
Watch
Watch
Stream on Peacock
Live & Upcoming
Highlights & Clips
NBC Sports NOW
Listen
All Podcasts
PFT Live
Fantasy Football Happy Hour
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
Rotoworld Football Show
The 2 Robbies
Got Next with Meghan & Zora
Rushing the Field
Download
NBC Sports (iOS)
NBC Sports (Android)
Peacock (iOS)
Peacock (Android)
ProFootballTalk
ProFootballTalk
PFT Home
Rumor Mill
PFT Shop
PFT Live
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Player News
NFL Player News
NBA Player News
MLB Player News
WNBA Player News
Fantasy Sports
Rotoworld Home
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Football
Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Baseball
Betting
Betting Home
NFL Betting
NBA Betting
MLB Betting
College Football
College Basketball
Peacock
NBC Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
UConn remains unanimous No. 1 in AP Top 25 heading into postseason
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Rutgers fires women’s basketball coach Coquese Washington after season ends with 11 straight losses
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Duke extends No. 1 record in AP Top 25; Texas Tech, Michigan State, Nebraska crash top 10
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Top Clips
Montgomery has ‘potential’ to be Top 24 fantasy RB
How Love raised draft ceiling with combine stats
Should Adebayo, Ware play more minutes together?
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
NFL
NFL Home
Pro Football Talk
NFL Player News
NFL Draft
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Stats
Fantasy Football
Sunday Night Football
Matthew Berry
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
NFL Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
NBA
NBA Home
NBA Player News
NBA All-Star Game
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Player Stats
Team Stats
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
MLB
MLB Home
MLB Player News
MLB Scores
MLB Standings
MLB Stats
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Betting
Highlights & Clips
Olympics
Olympics Home
Stream on Peacock
Schedule
Medals
Athletes
Team USA
Highlights
News
Results and Scores
More
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Premier League
2026 World Cup
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Watch
Watch
Stream on Peacock
Live & Upcoming
Highlights & Clips
NBC Sports NOW
Listen
All Podcasts
PFT Live
Fantasy Football Happy Hour
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
Rotoworld Football Show
The 2 Robbies
Got Next with Meghan & Zora
Rushing the Field
Download
NBC Sports (iOS)
NBC Sports (Android)
Peacock (iOS)
Peacock (Android)
ProFootballTalk
PFT Home
Rumor Mill
PFT Shop
PFT Live
Rotoworld
Player News
NFL Player News
NBA Player News
MLB Player News
WNBA Player News
Fantasy Sports
Rotoworld Home
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Football
Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Baseball
Betting
Betting Home
NFL Betting
NBA Betting
MLB Betting
College Football
College Basketball
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
NBC Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
NBC Sports Press Box
Profile
Login
Profile
Login
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
Watch Now
Sadiq runs fastest 40 by TE in combine history
March 2, 2026 03:08 PM
Kyle Dvorchak recaps Oregon tight end Kenyon Sadiq's impressive 2026 NFL Scouting Combine showing in Indianapolis and reveals which teams with top-20 picks may be interested in drafting him.
Related Videos
01:39
Dvorchak thinks Carr will come out of retirement
01:55
Richardson ‘lottery ticket’ entering fourth season
01:42
McCarthy has ‘tough road’ heading into next season
01:37
Will Jaguars trade Thomas Jr. this offseason?
01:32
Which teams could be interested in adding Murray?
01:33
What is Pickens’ outlook if he returns to Dallas?
01:28
Pitts showed ‘vast improvement’ last season
01:30
Where will Cousins go after being released by ATL?
01:29
Will Simpson be a first-round pick in NFL draft?
01:32
Why Chiefs could pursue free agent RB Etienne Jr.
01:22
Williams a safe fantasy investment after extension
01:25
Should Seahawks re-sign Shaheed this offseason?
01:28
Will Daboll help Ward improve next season?
01:28
How will Chiefs use cap space this offseason?
01:16
Will Golden be better fantasy option next season?
01:17
Allgeier’s expected departure could help Robinson
01:29
McLaurin a ‘somewhat viable’ bounce back candidate
01:27
Should Steelers bring Rodgers back next season?
01:28
Exploring best fits for Evans in 13th season
01:44
What to expect from Fleury-led Seahawks offense
01:52
Will Seahawks place franchise tag on Walker III?
01:42
Is placing franchise tag on Pickens right choice?
01:40
NYG adding Callahan may be ‘a red flag’ for Dart
01:38
Dolphins hire Patullo as pass game coordinator
01:27
Will Irving rebound next season for Buccaneers?
01:27
Will Colts’ WR Pierce land in Las Vegas?
01:24
Will Falcons use franchise tag on Pitts?
01:28
Dolphins, Cardinals to pursue Packers’ QB Willis
01:17
Njoku says he will not return to Cleveland in 2026
01:34
After SB LX MVP, what’s next for Walker III?
Latest Clips
01:37
Montgomery has ‘potential’ to be Top 24 fantasy RB
01:27
How Love raised draft ceiling with combine stats
14:25
Should Adebayo, Ware play more minutes together?
02:10
Does Montgomery to Texans improve fantasy stock?
01:29
Queen could get more minutes with Williamson out
01:15
How Queta became ‘surprising’ story in fantasy
15:08
Riddick’s biggest takeaways from 2026 NFL Combine
12:47
What does HOU trade for Montgomery mean for Mixon?
10:01
Does KD push championship ‘timeline’ for Rockets?
03:08
Cloud: ‘I stand very unified with our union’
09:27
DEN has ‘benefit of the doubt’ ahead of playoffs
05:08
Take the over in total points for Jokic, Rollins
10:16
Does DET face playoff ‘pressure’ amid elite season
07:00
Simms: ‘No way’ Love isn’t picked in top 10
09:44
How can OKC ‘maximize roster’ ahead of playoffs?
09:55
Price, Washington Jr. among RB combine standouts
07:26
What could Schoen, Giants get in Thibodeaux trade?
05:00
Who are the best edge rushers in 2026 NFL Draft?
01:44
Is Ohio State a good bet to make NCAA Tournament?
01:39
SGA ‘overwhelming’ favorite to win MVP award
01:52
LAC have ‘advantage’ in betting market vs. GSW
09:49
Top 10 Premier League goals: February 2026
02:53
Reports: Lions agree to trade Montgomery to Texans
06:07
Patrick’s incense sets off fire alarm live on air
02:55
Reports: KC to release Taylor; HOU trades Howard
03:50
Montgomery denies report that he wants out of DET
03:57
What will Giants do with Thibodeaux?
14:11
What does future hold for Pickens and Cowboys?
08:28
NFL salary cap increases to $301.2 million
02:22
Tyson puts up 26 reps on bench press at combine
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue