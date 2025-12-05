 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

oly_atw200_mjwfinal_250919.jpg
Melissa Jefferson-Wooden, Rai Benjamin lead USATF Athlete of the Year winners
NFL: Jacksonville Jaguars at Arizona Cardinals
NFL 2025 Week 14 Start ‘Em Sit ‘Em: Welcome back, Michael Wilson
MLB: Kansas City Royals at New York Yankees
MLB Hot Stove Report: Devin Williams to Mets, Ryan Helsley to Orioles, and a fun Red Sox trade

Top Clips

nbc_nba_playerspotlight_251205.jpg
NBA Player Spotlight: Edey, Brown, Thompson
nbc_nba_lebronjames_251205.jpg
LeBron scores eight; double-digit streak ends
nbc_bte_giannis_251205.jpg
Giannis next team odds: Bucks, Knicks, Spurs, Heat

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

oly_atw200_mjwfinal_250919.jpg
Melissa Jefferson-Wooden, Rai Benjamin lead USATF Athlete of the Year winners
NFL: Jacksonville Jaguars at Arizona Cardinals
NFL 2025 Week 14 Start ‘Em Sit ‘Em: Welcome back, Michael Wilson
MLB: Kansas City Royals at New York Yankees
MLB Hot Stove Report: Devin Williams to Mets, Ryan Helsley to Orioles, and a fun Red Sox trade

Top Clips

nbc_nba_playerspotlight_251205.jpg
NBA Player Spotlight: Edey, Brown, Thompson
nbc_nba_lebronjames_251205.jpg
LeBron scores eight; double-digit streak ends
nbc_bte_giannis_251205.jpg
Giannis next team odds: Bucks, Knicks, Spurs, Heat

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Take Lakers against Celtics with Reaves rolling

December 5, 2025 11:15 AM
Austin Reaves' ascension for the Lakers has Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick feeling comfortable taking Los Angeles against the Boston Celtics.

Related Videos

nbc_nba_playerspotlight_251205.jpg
09:55
NBA Player Spotlight: Edey, Brown, Thompson
nbc_nba_lebronjames_251205.jpg
08:56
LeBron scores eight; double-digit streak ends
nbc_bte_giannis_251205.jpg
02:42
Giannis next team odds: Bucks, Knicks, Spurs, Heat
nbc_bte_nuggetshawks_251205.jpg
01:48
Murray will ‘light your money on fire’ vs. Hawks
nbc_nba_offguardcp3lac_251204.jpg
09:54
Paul’s personality plays into messy Clippers split
nbc_nba_offguardzion_251204.jpg
07:08
‘Something ain’t right’ for Zion in New Orleans
nbc_nba_offguardgiannis_251204.jpg
09:03
Giannis ‘gets a pass’ for frustrations with Bucks
nbc_nba_minnop_2min_251204.jpg
01:59
Highlights: Timberwolves pull away from Pelicans
nbc_nba_utahbrk_2min_251204.jpg
01:54
Highlights: Markkanen, George push Jazz over Nets
nbc_nba_laltor_2min_251204.jpg
01:59
Highlights: Lakers beat Raptors at the buzzer
nbc_nba_boswsh_2min_251204.jpg
02:00
Highlights: Celtics overwhelm Wizards
nbc_nba_gswphi_2min_251204.jpg
01:59
Highlights: 76ers slide by Warriors
nbc_roto_nembhard_251204.jpg
01:46
Nembhard’s strong start puts him on fantasy radar
nbc_roto_murray_251204.jpg
01:17
How high can Murray fly after 52-point eruption?
nbc_roto_giannis_251204.jpg
01:48
Giannis reportedly out 2-4 weeks with calf strain
nbc_enjoy_spursmagic_251204.jpg
03:28
Fox, Harper leading Spurs in Wembanyama’s absence
nbc_enjoy_bullstalk_251204.jpg
03:35
CHI’s defensive struggles impacting overall growth
nbc_enjoy_jamalmurray_251204.jpg
03:29
Murray gave Pacers ‘the work’ with 52-point night
nbc_enjoy_dkpick6_251204.jpg
04:18
Edwards has been ‘on a run’ for Timberwolves
nbc_enjoy_chrispaul_251204.jpg
09:57
Analyzing fallout of Clippers’ split with Paul
nbc_enjoy_giannistrade_251204.jpg
06:59
Giannis trade builder: Spurs, Heat among top picks
nbc_roto_lalvtor_251204.jpg
01:59
Take ‘white hot’ Raptors to cover against Lakers
nbc_roto_gswvphi_251204.jpg
02:08
76ers should ‘find their offense’ against Warriors
nbc_nba_indydenver_251203(1).jpg
01:57
Highlights: Murray drops 52, Nuggets beat Pacers
nbc_nba_mildetroit_251203.jpg
01:55
HLs: Bucks rally past Pistons without Giannis
nbc_nba_housac_251203(1).jpg
01:59
Highlights: Rockets throttle Kings at home
nbc_nba_chanyk_251203.jpg
01:57
HLs: Towns carries Knicks to victory vs. Hornets
nbc_nba_sasvorlv2_251203.jpg
02:00
HLs: Last-second blocks saves Spurs against Magic
nbc_nba_porvclev2_251203.jpg
02:00
HLs: Trail Blazers bench stars in win over Cavs
nbc_nba_miavsdal_251203.jpg
02:03
Highlights: Mavs extend win streak to 3; beat Heat

Latest Clips

nbc_roto_eaglecharger_251205.jpg
02:11
Eagles match up ‘fairly well’ against Chargers
nbc_roto_bestbets_251205.jpg
01:56
Week 14 best bets: Titans, Commanders
pickensdpsvideo.jpg
14:56
Tucker ‘scared to death’ to sign Pickens long-term
oly_fswom_nagoyagp_sakamotoshort_251205.jpg
06:04
Sakamoto 5th after Grand Prix Final short at home
oly_fswom_nagoyagp_liushort_251205.jpg
05:46
Liu sets personal best in Grand Prix final short
oly_sbmhp_snowleague_final_hirano_251205.jpg
08:55
Hirano outlasts Totsuka in Snow League halfpipe
oly_sbwhp_snowleague_final_zhou_251205.jpg
08:41
Zhou edges Oni in Snow League snowboarding pipe
nbc_cbb_marqhlsstudio_251204.jpg
05:50
Highlights: Marquette drubs DePaul
nbc_cbb_number11intv_251204.jpg
02:27
Highlights: Villanova takes down Georgetown
Dressel_50_free_raw.jpg
02:09
Dressel dashes to 50m free win in US Open Final B
Doug_Walsh_Man_raw.jpg
04:21
Douglass outlasts Manuel, Walsh for 50m free win
Chris_50_free_raw.jpg
04:20
Guiliano charges to US Open record in 50m free
Douglass_200_im_raw.jpg
06:19
Douglass cruises to 200m IM win at US Open
Marchand_400m_raw.jpg
08:27
Marchand crushes 400m freestyle in US Open win
Casas_50m_back_raw.jpg
04:57
Casas rides strong start to 50m back win in Austin
Berkoff_50_back_raw.jpg
04:21
Berkoff fends off Smith in 50m back win at US Open
McIntosh_400m_free_raw.jpg
08:01
McIntosh blitzes to fastest 400m free on US soil
nbc_cbb_biggestthreatstouconn_251204.jpg
02:49
Texas is biggest threat to UConn’s repeat
nbc_cbb_darnellhaneyfeaturev2_251204.jpg
05:44
Haney leading Georgetown with spirituality
nbc_cbb_bigeastoutlook_251204.jpg
04:19
How will Big East play out behind UConn?
nbc_pl_update_251204.jpg
10:12
PL Update: West Ham earn point against Man United
nbc_pl_avlarspreview_251204.jpg
03:00
Previewing Aston Villa v. Arsenal in Matchweek 15
nbc_pl_worldcupdrawpreview_251204.jpg
02:24
Kornacki previews 2026 FIFA World Cup draw
nbc_dls_notredamecfb_251204.jpg
04:35
Notre Dame facing uphill battle for CFP spot
nbc_dls_chrispaul_251204.jpg
07:37
Why LAC couldn’t have handled Paul’s exit worse
nbc_pl_nunointv_251204.jpg
05:26
Nuno pleased with West Ham’s draw with Man United
nbc_pl_mw14allgoals_251204.jpg
15:28
Premier League: Every goal from Matchweek 14
nbc_golf_herohighlights_251204.jpg
04:41
Highlights: Hero World Challenge, Round 1
nbc_pl_amorimintv_251204.jpg
05:34
Amorim: Man United ‘lost two points’ v. West Ham
nbc_golf_scottiehighlights_251204.jpg
10:23
Scheffler continuing rise as one of the greats