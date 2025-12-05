Discussing best bets for NFL Week 14

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
2026 Combined Sprint Car Schedules of the Outlaws, High Limit, and PA Posse
Dan Beaver
,
Dan Beaver
,
2026 World Cup Odds for Every Country Post Draw
Colorado hires Brennan Marion as offensive coordinator, architect of high-tempo “Go-Go” system
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Top Clips
Kriechmayr wins Birds of Prey super-G; Moeller 2nd
Stolz strikes gold with track record in 1500m
Barnes has been ‘fantasy stud’ so far this season
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
NFL Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Player News
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Player News
WNBA Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
2026 Combined Sprint Car Schedules of the Outlaws, High Limit, and PA Posse
Dan Beaver
,
Dan Beaver
,
2026 World Cup Odds for Every Country Post Draw
Colorado hires Brennan Marion as offensive coordinator, architect of high-tempo “Go-Go” system
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Top Clips
Kriechmayr wins Birds of Prey super-G; Moeller 2nd
Stolz strikes gold with track record in 1500m
Barnes has been ‘fantasy stud’ so far this season
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
NFL Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Player News
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Player News
WNBA Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Watch Now
Discussing best bets for NFL Week 14
December 5, 2025 01:10 PM
Jay Croucher and Connor Rogers share their best bets for NFL Week 14 including the Washington Commanders and Cincinnati Bengals running back Samaje Perine.
Related Videos
01:44
Cowboys ‘mini bye’ is good for Lamb’s injury
01:28
How Daniels starting Sunday impacts WSH receivers
04:39
Making start/sit decisions for NFL Week 14
05:22
Cowboys still have path to making playoffs
06:35
Pickens ‘seemed a little disengaged’ against Lions
06:10
Lions were a ‘different’ team in win over Cowboys
04:24
Monangai getting work with Bears run-heavy offense
13:53
Details of several QB injuries to watch in Week 14
03:34
Impacts of WR injuries to London, Harrison Jr.
02:26
Can Williams sustain fantasy production for Lions?
03:56
Flournoy is tied to Lamb’s status in DAL offense
03:17
Gibbs is overtaking the Detroit backfield
02:11
Eagles match up ‘fairly well’ against Chargers
01:56
Week 14 best bets: Titans, Commanders
11:24
Texans-Chiefs will have a playoff-like atmosphere
04:10
Bengals with Burrow a ‘scary’ matchup for Bills
05:30
Bears’ confidence high in divisional clash vs. GB
03:52
Colts must lean on OL, Taylor in Week 14 vs. Jags
05:11
Steelers defense must contain run game vs. Ravens
03:59
Do Steelers, Tomlin need ‘a fresh start’?
03:30
Cowboys-Lions Week 14 best bets: Eyes on Pickens
08:32
Love, Stafford lead Week 14 quarterback loves
01:37
Mayfield, Herbert are QBs to avoid in Week 14
05:07
Worthy, AJB land on Berry’s Week 14 WR hate list
11:24
Week 14 WR loves: Pickens primed for ‘blowup’ game
04:35
Fade Montgomery, Harvey in Week 14 fantasy lineups
01:25
Seahawks, Texans, Bears lead NFL Week 14 best bets
03:33
NFL Week 14 Preview: Eagles vs. Chargers
11:50
Irving, Judkins primed for Week 14 fantasy success
04:22
NFL Week 14 Preview: Texans vs. Chiefs
Latest Clips
05:09
Kriechmayr wins Birds of Prey super-G; Moeller 2nd
03:15
Stolz strikes gold with track record in 1500m
01:25
Barnes has been ‘fantasy stud’ so far this season
01:18
Gibbs can unseat CMC, Taylor as fantasy’s top RB
01:39
Embiid ‘doesn’t quite look like himself’ this year
01:43
Rubin: LeBron will ‘get better’ as season goes on
08:56
Overlooked pitch shot formative for Tiger’s career
58
Golf Channel Games: Captain’s Challenge
01:16
Golf Channel Games: 14-Club Challenge
01:04
Golf Channel Games: Driving competition
16:00
Exploring Rory’s passion for international golf
04:59
Peak for peak: Harden vs. Wade, Shaq vs. Jokic
09:54
Potential first-time NBA All-Stars: Johnson, Duren
05:08
Reaves putting up numbers for Lakers
09:55
NBA Player Spotlight: Edey, Brown, Thompson
08:56
LeBron scores eight; double-digit streak ends
02:12
Mavericks have excelled against the spread
02:42
Giannis next team odds: Bucks, Knicks, Spurs, Heat
01:48
Murray will ‘light your money on fire’ vs. Hawks
02:20
Take Lakers against Celtics with Reaves rolling
14:56
Tucker ‘scared to death’ to sign Pickens long-term
06:04
Sakamoto 5th after Grand Prix Final short at home
05:46
Liu sets personal best in Grand Prix final short
08:55
Hirano outlasts Totsuka in Snow League halfpipe
08:41
Zhou edges Oni in Snow League snowboarding pipe
09:54
Paul’s personality plays into messy Clippers split
07:08
‘Something ain’t right’ for Zion in New Orleans
09:03
Giannis ‘gets a pass’ for frustrations with Bucks
05:50
Highlights: Marquette drubs DePaul
02:27
Highlights: Villanova takes down Georgetown
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue