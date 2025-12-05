 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Outlaws 2026 Schedule A.jpg
2026 Combined Sprint Car Schedules of the Outlaws, High Limit, and PA Posse
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Lionel Messi
2026 World Cup Odds for Every Country Post Draw
Syndication: Argus Leader
Colorado hires Brennan Marion as offensive coordinator, architect of high-tempo “Go-Go” system

Top Clips

oly_asmsg_beavercreek_kriechmayr_251205.jpg
Kriechmayr wins Birds of Prey super-G; Moeller 2nd
nbc_roto_scottiev2_251205.jpg
Barnes has been ‘fantasy stud’ so far this season
nbc_roto_jaydendaniels_251205.jpg
How Daniels starting Sunday impacts WSH receivers

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Outlaws 2026 Schedule A.jpg
2026 Combined Sprint Car Schedules of the Outlaws, High Limit, and PA Posse
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Lionel Messi
2026 World Cup Odds for Every Country Post Draw
Syndication: Argus Leader
Colorado hires Brennan Marion as offensive coordinator, architect of high-tempo “Go-Go” system

Top Clips

oly_asmsg_beavercreek_kriechmayr_251205.jpg
Kriechmayr wins Birds of Prey super-G; Moeller 2nd
nbc_roto_scottiev2_251205.jpg
Barnes has been ‘fantasy stud’ so far this season
nbc_roto_jaydendaniels_251205.jpg
How Daniels starting Sunday impacts WSH receivers

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Stolz strikes gold with track record in 1500m

December 5, 2025 03:14 PM
Jordan Stolz won his third gold medal of the season in the men's 1500m during World Cup action in Heerenveen, Netherlands, breaking a five-year-old track record in the process.

Related Videos

oly_asmsg_beavercreek_kriechmayr_251205.jpg
05:09
Kriechmayr wins Birds of Prey super-G; Moeller 2nd
oly_fswom_nagoyagp_sakamotoshort_251205.jpg
06:04
Sakamoto 5th after Grand Prix Final short at home
oly_fswom_nagoyagp_liushort_251205.jpg
05:46
Liu sets personal best in Grand Prix final short
oly_sbmhp_snowleague_final_hirano_251205.jpg
08:55
Hirano outlasts Totsuka in Snow League halfpipe
oly_sbwhp_snowleague_final_zhou_251205.jpg
08:41
Zhou edges Oni in Snow League snowboarding pipe
Dressel_50_free_raw.jpg
02:09
Dressel dashes to 50m free win in US Open Final B
Doug_Walsh_Man_raw.jpg
04:21
Douglass outlasts Manuel, Walsh for 50m free win
Chris_50_free_raw.jpg
04:20
Guiliano charges to US Open record in 50m free
Douglass_200_im_raw.jpg
06:19
Douglass cruises to 200m IM win at US Open
Marchand_400m_raw.jpg
08:27
Marchand crushes 400m freestyle in US Open win
Casas_50m_back_raw.jpg
04:57
Casas rides strong start to 50m back win in Austin
Berkoff_50_back_raw.jpg
04:21
Berkoff fends off Smith in 50m back win at US Open
McIntosh_400m_free_raw.jpg
08:01
McIntosh blitzes to fastest 400m free on US soil
oly_asmdh_beavercreek_eventhighlight_251204.jpg
07:15
Cochran-Siegle swipes downhill 2nd; Odermatt wins
oly_fsmen_nagoyagp_malininshort_251204.jpg
06:27
Malinin in 3rd after stumble during short program
oly_ihwom_trashtalk_final.jpg
02:54
Trash talk’s an art form in Olympic women’s hockey
oly_ihwom_goaliecompilation_final.jpg
02:41
What does it take to be a women’s hockey goalie?
oly_bswmb_beijinglookback_final.jpg
09:14
For Humphries and Meyers-Taylor, patience paid off
oly_aswsl_coppermountain_251130.jpg
04:57
Shiffrin cruises to Alpine Skiing World Cup win
oly_sttem_usasilver_251130.jpg
04:52
U.S. skates to mixed relay silver in Dordrecht
oly_stw500_usasilver_251130.jpg
03:23
Sarault, Stoddard go 1-2 in 500m at World Tour
oly_aswgs_coppermountain_251129.jpg
06:51
Robinson earns giant slalom win at Copper Mountain
oly_stwrl_netherlands_usbronze_251129.jpg
07:55
U.S. women earn relay bronze in Dordrecht
oly_stm500_netherlands_heogold_251129.jpg
04:56
‘What drama!': Heo wins 500m gold in Dordrecht
oly_stw1000_netherlands_stoddardsilver_251129.jpg
04:00
Stoddard gets 1000m silver at Dordrecht World Tour
oly_asmsg_coppermountain_odermatt_251129.jpg
07:37
Odermatt wins Super-G, Cochran-Siegle places 10th
oly_asmgs_coppermountain_251129.jpg
04:07
Brennsteiner nets first World Cup win in Colorado
dua_winter_oly_promo_251126.jpg
44
Dua Lipa brings the cool to Milan Cortina
para_xx_parsons100daysintv_251124.jpg
08:07
100 Days Out: Parsons previews 2026 Paralympics
oly_asmgs_rcsbeijinglookback.jpg
05:20
Cochran-Siegle continues family legacy in Alpine

Latest Clips

nbc_roto_scottiev2_251205.jpg
01:25
Barnes has been ‘fantasy stud’ so far this season
nbc_roto_jaydendaniels_251205.jpg
01:28
How Daniels starting Sunday impacts WSH receivers
nbc_roto_ceedeelamb_251205.jpg
01:44
Cowboys ‘mini bye’ is good for Lamb’s injury
nbc_ffhh_whatsontapv2_251205.jpg
04:39
Making start/sit decisions for NFL Week 14
nbc_roto_jgibbs_251205.jpg
01:18
Gibbs can unseat CMC, Taylor as fantasy’s top RB
nbc_pftpm_playoffimpl_251205.jpg
05:22
Cowboys still have path to making playoffs
nbc_pftpm_williamspickens_251205.jpg
06:35
Pickens ‘seemed a little disengaged’ against Lions
nbc_pftpm_lions_251205.jpg
06:10
Lions were a ‘different’ team in win over Cowboys
nbc_roto_embiid_251205.jpg
01:39
Embiid ‘doesn’t quite look like himself’ this year
nbc_roto_lebron_251205.jpg
01:43
Rubin: LeBron will ‘get better’ as season goes on
nbc_golf_brandleshortgame_251205.jpg
08:56
Overlooked pitch shot formative for Tiger’s career
challenge_1.jpg
01:04
Golf Channel Games: Driving competition
challenge_5.jpg
58
Golf Channel Games: Captain’s Challenge
challenge_4.jpg
01:16
Golf Channel Games: 14-Club Challenge
nbc_ffhhh_lastcall_251205.jpg
03:57
Discussing best bets for NFL Week 14
nbc_golf_roryhighlights_251205.jpg
16:00
Exploring Rory’s passion for international golf
nbc_nba_playerpeaks_251205.jpg
04:59
Peak for peak: Harden vs. Wade, Shaq vs. Jokic
nbc_ffhh_flexualfrustrations_251205.jpg
04:24
Monangai getting work with Bears run-heavy offense
nbc_nba_firsttimeallstars_251205.jpg
09:54
Potential first-time NBA All-Stars: Johnson, Duren
nbc_ffhh_qbinjury_251205.jpg
13:53
Details of several QB injuries to watch in Week 14
nbc_nba_draftkingsseg_251205.jpg
05:08
Reaves putting up numbers for Lakers
nbc_ffhh_wrinjurynews_251205.jpg
03:34
Impacts of WR injuries to London, Harrison Jr.
nbc_ffhh_williams_251205.jpg
02:26
Can Williams sustain fantasy production for Lions?
nbc_nba_playerspotlight_251205.jpg
09:55
NBA Player Spotlight: Edey, Brown, Thompson
nbc_nba_lebronjames_251205.jpg
08:56
LeBron scores eight; double-digit streak ends
nbc_ffhh_flournoylamb_251205.jpg
03:56
Flournoy is tied to Lamb’s status in DAL offense
nbc_ffhh_jahmyrgibbs_251205.jpg
03:17
Gibbs is overtaking the Detroit backfield
nbc_bte_mavericksthunder_251205.jpg
02:12
Mavericks have excelled against the spread
nbc_bte_giannis_251205.jpg
02:42
Giannis next team odds: Bucks, Knicks, Spurs, Heat
nbc_bte_nuggetshawks_251205.jpg
01:48
Murray will ‘light your money on fire’ vs. Hawks