Top News

NCAA Football: Maryland at Wisconsin
Pittsburgh, Wisconsin mutually agree to cancel scheduled 2026 matchup
oly_atw200_mjwfinal_250919.jpg
Melissa Jefferson-Wooden, Rai Benjamin lead USATF Athlete of the Year winners
NFL: Jacksonville Jaguars at Arizona Cardinals
NFL 2025 Week 14 Start ‘Em Sit ‘Em: Welcome back, Michael Wilson

Top Clips

nbc_nba_playerpeaks_251205.jpg
Peak for peak: Harden vs. Wade, Shaq vs. Jokic
nbc_nba_firsttimeallstars_251205.jpg
Potential first-time NBA All-Stars: Johnson, Duren
nbc_nba_draftkingsseg_251205.jpg
Reaves putting up numbers for Lakers

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Week 14 best bets: Titans, Commanders

December 5, 2025 11:15 AM
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick hand out their best bets for Week 14, highlighting the Titans 4.5-point spread against the Browns and the Commanders matchup with the Vikings.

Related Videos

nbc_ffhh_williams_251205.jpg
02:26
Can Williams sustain fantasy production for Lions?
nbc_ffhh_flournoylamb_251205.jpg
03:56
Flournoy is tied to Lamb’s status in DAL offense
nbc_ffhh_jahmyrgibbs_251205.jpg
03:17
Gibbs is overtaking Detroit backfield
nbc_roto_eaglecharger_251205.jpg
02:11
Eagles match up ‘fairly well’ against Chargers
nbc_fnia_texanschiefsV2_251204.jpg
11:24
Texans-Chiefs will have a playoff-like atmosphere
cincy_buffalo.jpg
04:10
Bengals with Burrow a ‘scary’ matchup for Bills
nbc_fnia_bearspackV2_251204.jpg
05:30
Bears’ confidence high in divisional clash vs. GB
jt_colts.jpg
03:52
Colts must lean on OL, Taylor in Week 14 vs. Jags
nbc_fnia_tomlinfutureV2_251204.jpg
03:59
Do Steelers, Tomlin need ‘a fresh start’?
nbc_fnia_steelersravensV2_251204.jpg
05:11
Steelers defense must contain run game vs. Ravens
pickensmpx.jpg
03:30
Cowboys-Lions Week 14 best bets: Eyes on Pickens
nbc_berry_qbloves_251204.jpg
08:32
Love, Stafford lead Week 14 quarterback loves
nbc_ffhh_qbhate_251204.jpg
01:37
Mayfield, Herbert are QBs to avoid in Week 14
nbc_ffhh_wrhates_251204.jpg
05:07
Worthy, AJB land on Berry’s Week 14 WR hate list
nbc_berry_wrloves_251204.jpg
11:24
Week 14 WR loves: Pickens primed for ‘blowup’ game
nbc_ffhh_rbhates_251204.jpg
04:35
Fade Montgomery, Harvey in Week 14 fantasy lineups
nbc_csu_bestbets_251204.jpg
01:25
Seahawks, Texans, Bears lead NFL Week 14 best bets
nbc_csu_mnfeaglesatchargers_251204.jpg
03:33
NFL Week 14 Preview: Eagles vs. Chargers
nbc_berry_rbloves_251204.jpg
11:50
Irving, Judkins primed for Week 14 fantasy success
nbc_csu_snftexansvchiefs_251204.jpg
04:22
NFL Week 14 Preview: Texans vs. Chiefs
nbc_csu_larvsaz_251204.jpg
01:43
NFL Week 14 Preview: Rams vs. Cardinals
nbc_csu_chivsgb_251204.jpg
06:51
NFL Week 14 Preview: Bears vs. Packers
nbc_csu_denvslv_251204.jpg
02:01
NFL Week 14 Preview: Broncos vs. Raiders
nbc_csu_novstb_251204.jpg
01:24
NFL Week 14 Preview: Saints vs. Buccaneers
nbc_csu_miavsnyj_251204.jpg
02:04
NFL Week 14 Preview: Dolphins vs. Jets
nbc_csu_wasvsmin_251204.jpg
03:20
NFL Week 14 Preview: Commanders vs. Vikings
nbc_csu_indvscle_251204.jpg
03:28
NFL Week 14 Preview: Colts vs. Jaguars
nbc_csu_tenvscle_251204.jpg
03:34
NFL Week 14 Preview: Titans vs. Browns
nbc_bte_texanschiefs_251204.jpg
02:34
Texans a worthy underdog bet against Chiefs on SNF
nbc_csu_cinvsbuf_251204.jpg
04:51
NFL Week 14 Preview: Bengals vs. Bills

Latest Clips

nbc_nba_playerpeaks_251205.jpg
04:59
Peak for peak: Harden vs. Wade, Shaq vs. Jokic
nbc_nba_firsttimeallstars_251205.jpg
09:54
Potential first-time NBA All-Stars: Johnson, Duren
nbc_nba_draftkingsseg_251205.jpg
05:08
Reaves putting up numbers for Lakers
nbc_nba_playerspotlight_251205.jpg
09:55
NBA Player Spotlight: Edey, Brown, Thompson
nbc_nba_lebronjames_251205.jpg
08:56
LeBron scores eight; double-digit streak ends
nbc_bte_giannis_251205.jpg
02:42
Giannis next team odds: Bucks, Knicks, Spurs, Heat
nbc_bte_nuggetshawks_251205.jpg
01:48
Murray will ‘light your money on fire’ vs. Hawks
austin_reaves.jpg
02:20
Take Lakers against Celtics with Reaves rolling
pickensdpsvideo.jpg
14:56
Tucker ‘scared to death’ to sign Pickens long-term
oly_fswom_nagoyagp_sakamotoshort_251205.jpg
06:04
Sakamoto 5th after Grand Prix Final short at home
oly_fswom_nagoyagp_liushort_251205.jpg
05:46
Liu sets personal best in Grand Prix final short
oly_sbmhp_snowleague_final_hirano_251205.jpg
08:55
Hirano outlasts Totsuka in Snow League halfpipe
oly_sbwhp_snowleague_final_zhou_251205.jpg
08:41
Zhou edges Oni in Snow League snowboarding pipe
nbc_nba_offguardcp3lac_251204.jpg
09:54
Paul’s personality plays into messy Clippers split
nbc_nba_offguardzion_251204.jpg
07:08
‘Something ain’t right’ for Zion in New Orleans
nbc_nba_offguardgiannis_251204.jpg
09:03
Giannis ‘gets a pass’ for frustrations with Bucks
nbc_cbb_marqhlsstudio_251204.jpg
05:50
Highlights: Marquette drubs DePaul
nbc_cbb_number11intv_251204.jpg
02:27
Highlights: Villanova takes down Georgetown
nbc_nba_minnop_2min_251204.jpg
01:59
Highlights: Timberwolves pull away from Pelicans
Dressel_50_free_raw.jpg
02:09
Dressel dashes to 50m free win in US Open Final B
Doug_Walsh_Man_raw.jpg
04:21
Douglass outlasts Manuel, Walsh for 50m free win
Chris_50_free_raw.jpg
04:20
Guiliano charges to US Open record in 50m free
nbc_nba_utahbrk_2min_251204.jpg
01:54
Highlights: Markkanen, George push Jazz over Nets
nbc_nba_laltor_2min_251204.jpg
01:59
Highlights: Lakers beat Raptors at the buzzer
Douglass_200_im_raw.jpg
06:19
Douglass cruises to 200m IM win at US Open
nbc_nba_boswsh_2min_251204.jpg
02:00
Highlights: Celtics overwhelm Wizards
nbc_nba_gswphi_2min_251204.jpg
01:59
Highlights: 76ers slide by Warriors
Marchand_400m_raw.jpg
08:27
Marchand crushes 400m freestyle in US Open win
Casas_50m_back_raw.jpg
04:57
Casas rides strong start to 50m back win in Austin
Berkoff_50_back_raw.jpg
04:21
Berkoff fends off Smith in 50m back win at US Open