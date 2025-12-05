 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NFL: Jacksonville Jaguars at Arizona Cardinals
NFL 2025 Week 14 Start ‘Em Sit ‘Em: Welcome back, Michael Wilson
MLB: Kansas City Royals at New York Yankees
MLB Hot Stove Report: Devin Williams to Mets, Ryan Helsley to Orioles, and a fun Red Sox trade
Syndication: Tuscaloosa News
ACC’s shaky start to women’s basketball season continues with 13-3 loss to SEC in annual Challenge

Top Clips

nbc_nba_playerspotlight_251205.jpg
NBA Player Spotlight: Edey, Brown, Thompson
nbc_nba_lebronjames_251205.jpg
LeBron scores eight; double-digit streak ends
nbc_bte_giannis_251205.jpg
Giannis next team odds: Bucks, Knicks, Spurs, Heat

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NFL: Jacksonville Jaguars at Arizona Cardinals
NFL 2025 Week 14 Start ‘Em Sit ‘Em: Welcome back, Michael Wilson
MLB: Kansas City Royals at New York Yankees
MLB Hot Stove Report: Devin Williams to Mets, Ryan Helsley to Orioles, and a fun Red Sox trade
Syndication: Tuscaloosa News
ACC’s shaky start to women’s basketball season continues with 13-3 loss to SEC in annual Challenge

Top Clips

nbc_nba_playerspotlight_251205.jpg
NBA Player Spotlight: Edey, Brown, Thompson
nbc_nba_lebronjames_251205.jpg
LeBron scores eight; double-digit streak ends
nbc_bte_giannis_251205.jpg
Giannis next team odds: Bucks, Knicks, Spurs, Heat

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Melissa Jefferson-Wooden, Rai Benjamin lead USATF Athlete of the Year winners

  
Published December 5, 2025 12:56 PM

World champions Melissa Jefferson-Wooden and Rai Benjamin were named USA Track and Field Female and Male Athletes of the Year for 2025.

Jefferson-Wooden won the Jackie Joyner-Kersee Award after becoming the first American woman to sweep the 100m, 200m and 4x100m at a single World Championships.

She won over fellow nominees and world champions Valarie Allman (discus), Tara Davis-Woodhall (long jump), Anna Hall (heptathlon), Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone (400m, 4x400m) and Katie Moon (pole vault). McLaughlin-Levrone won the World Athletics Female Athlete of the Year for 2025.

Benjamin won the Jesse Owens Award after claiming his first world 400m hurdles title and anchoring the U.S. to silver in the men’s 4x400m relay. The other nominees were world champions Ryan Crouser (shot put), Cole Hocker (5000m), Noah Lyles (200m, 4x100m) and Cordell Tinch (110m hurdles).

The first USATF Para Athletes of the Year are world champions Annie Carey (T44 200m) and Jaydin Blackwell (T38 100m, 400m).

USATF added Para Athlete of the Year awards after the U.S. Paralympic track and field program became part of USATF this year — including combining both national outdoor championships — in the latest move to unify the Olympic and Paralympic Movements.

The award winners were decided by fan and media voting and announced at the USATF Annual Meeting on Friday in Orlando.

The 2024 athlete award winners were Gabby Thomas, who won 200m, 4x100m and 4x400m gold at the Paris Games, and Grant Holloway, the Olympic 110m hurdles gold medalist.