Diamondbacks acquire 8-time All-Star 3B Nolan Arenado in a deal with the Cardinals

  
Published January 13, 2026 01:12 PM

PHOENIX — The Arizona Diamondbacks acquired eight-time All-Star third baseman Nolan Arenado from St. Louis for minor league pitcher Jack Martinez in a trade Tuesday in which the Cardinals are also including $31 million.

A 10-time Gold Glove winner, Arenado has played for the Cardinals the past five seasons and was shopped extensively after the 2024 season by a rebuilding team. The 34-year-old isn’t the offensive force he used to be but will still provide a veteran presence at the position after the D-backs traded slugger Eugenio Suárez at last season’s trade deadline.

Arenado batted. .237 with 12 homers and 52 RBIs last season. He has two years remaining on his contract worth $42 million, with salaries of $27 million this year and $15 million in 2027. The Cardinals will be sending Arizona $22 million to offset this year’s salary and $9 million to offset next year’s pay.

“We are grateful for Nolan’s five years as a Cardinal, on and off the field — for his drive, his competitiveness, and for all of the memories he gave us,” Cardinals president of baseball operations Chaim Bloom said in a statement. “

“As we continue to move forward, we are pleased to add another intriguing pitching prospect to our organization, and excited for the opportunity this move creates for a number of our players to step up and further establish themselves at the big league level,” Bloom added.

Martinez was an eighth-round pick by the D-backs out of Arizona State in 2025.

Arenado is a career .282 hitter and has 353 homers over 13 seasons with the Cardinals and Rockies.