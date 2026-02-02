 Skip navigation
Report: Mariners in the process of acquiring All-Star Brendan Donovan from Cardinals

  
Published February 2, 2026 06:15 PM

SEATTLE — The Seattle Mariners are in the process of acquiring All-Star infielder/outfielder Brendan Donovan from the St. Louis Cardinals, a person familiar with the situation told The Associated Press.

The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity Monday because the teams hadn’t finalized the trade.

Donovan, 29, was a first-time All-Star last year, when he hit .287 with 10 home runs, 50 RBIs and a .775 OPS. Over a four-year major league career, Donovan has hit .282 with a .772 OPS, 40 home runs and 97 doubles. Donovan also won a utility player Gold Glove as a rookie in 2022.

It was unclear which players would be dealt to the Cardinals or whether other teams are involved. The Seattle Times reported the Tampa Bay Rays are involved in a three-team deal.

Donovan has a $5.8 million, one-year contract, is eligible for arbitration again next winter and is on track to be eligible for free agency after the 2027 World Series.

He could slot into the middle of the Mariners batting order in the way Jorge Polanco did last year. Polanco hit 26 homers, then became a free agent and signed a $40 million, two-year contract with the New York Mets.

Seattle last year came within one win of the franchise’s first World Series appearance.