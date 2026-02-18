Braves give veteran Dominic Smith non-roster invite to major league camp

NORTH PORT, Fla. — The Atlanta Braves added veteran first baseman and outfielder Dominic Smith to their major league spring training camp on Tuesday as a non-roster invitee.

Smith, 30, will provide depth behind starting first baseman Matt Olson as well as a possible option in left field or designated hitter.

Smith, who played his first six seasons in the majors with the New York Mets, hit .284 with five homers and 33 RBIs in 63 games with the San Francisco Giants last season. He also has played for Washington, Boston and Cincinnati.

Smith is a .250 career hitter in nine seasons. He has 69 homers, including a career-high 12 for the Nationals in 2023.