 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Syndication: Argus Leader
Northern Iowa football player Parker Sutherland dies after collapsing during workout
NCAA Football: Yale at Connecticut
Yale coach Tony Reno resigns immediately for health reasons after 14 seasons
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
Judge grants hearing, expresses concerns Sherrone Moore may have had rights violated

Top Clips

nbc_nba_capornocap_260217.jpg
Where could LeBron land if he leaves Lakers?
nbc_roto_terrymclaurin_260217.jpg
McLaurin a ‘somewhat viable’ bounce back candidate
nbc_roto_aaronrodgers_260217.jpg
Should Steelers bring Rodgers back next season?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Syndication: Argus Leader
Northern Iowa football player Parker Sutherland dies after collapsing during workout
NCAA Football: Yale at Connecticut
Yale coach Tony Reno resigns immediately for health reasons after 14 seasons
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
Judge grants hearing, expresses concerns Sherrone Moore may have had rights violated

Top Clips

nbc_nba_capornocap_260217.jpg
Where could LeBron land if he leaves Lakers?
nbc_roto_terrymclaurin_260217.jpg
McLaurin a ‘somewhat viable’ bounce back candidate
nbc_roto_aaronrodgers_260217.jpg
Should Steelers bring Rodgers back next season?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
draftkings_logo.png
draftkings-linear-fc.png

Braves give veteran Dominic Smith non-roster invite to major league camp

  
Published February 17, 2026 07:05 PM

NORTH PORT, Fla. — The Atlanta Braves added veteran first baseman and outfielder Dominic Smith to their major league spring training camp on Tuesday as a non-roster invitee.

Smith, 30, will provide depth behind starting first baseman Matt Olson as well as a possible option in left field or designated hitter.

Smith, who played his first six seasons in the majors with the New York Mets, hit .284 with five homers and 33 RBIs in 63 games with the San Francisco Giants last season. He also has played for Washington, Boston and Cincinnati.

Smith is a .250 career hitter in nine seasons. He has 69 homers, including a career-high 12 for the Nationals in 2023.