Mayfield, Herbert are QBs to avoid in Week 14

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR: Cup Series-Practice
NASCAR president testifies France family was opposed to new revenue model
Image for https://assets.golfchannel.com/dims4/default/cf5ef20/2147483647/strip/false/crop/6000x3375+0+313/resize/1920x1080!/quality/90/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fversant-production-golfchannel.s3.us-east-1.amazonaws.com%2Fbrightspot%2F46%2Fb0%2F96ce61834f3997f77ef10948d440%2Fhttps-delivery-gettyimages.com%2Fdownloads%2F2249949767
Kristoffer Reitan makes 10 birdies in first round to lead Nedbank Golf Challenge
  • Associated Press
    ,
  • Associated Press
    ,
Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Colts vs. Jaguars prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats

Top Clips

nbc_pl_haalandsegment_251204.jpg
Examining Haaland’s historic start to PL career
nbc_roto_giannis_251204.jpg
Giannis reportedly out 2-4 weeks with calf strain
pickensmpx.jpg
Cowboys-Lions Week 14 best bets: Eyes on Pickens

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR: Cup Series-Practice
NASCAR president testifies France family was opposed to new revenue model
Image for https://assets.golfchannel.com/dims4/default/cf5ef20/2147483647/strip/false/crop/6000x3375+0+313/resize/1920x1080!/quality/90/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fversant-production-golfchannel.s3.us-east-1.amazonaws.com%2Fbrightspot%2F46%2Fb0%2F96ce61834f3997f77ef10948d440%2Fhttps-delivery-gettyimages.com%2Fdownloads%2F2249949767
Kristoffer Reitan makes 10 birdies in first round to lead Nedbank Golf Challenge
  • Associated Press
    ,
  • Associated Press
    ,
Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Colts vs. Jaguars prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats

Top Clips

nbc_pl_haalandsegment_251204.jpg
Examining Haaland’s historic start to PL career
nbc_roto_giannis_251204.jpg
Giannis reportedly out 2-4 weeks with calf strain
pickensmpx.jpg
Cowboys-Lions Week 14 best bets: Eyes on Pickens

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Mayfield, Herbert are QBs to avoid in Week 14

December 4, 2025 01:01 PM
Matthew Berry shares why Baker Mayfield, Justin Herbert, and Caleb Williams are among the key fantasy quarterbacks to consider sitting in Week 14 lineups.

Related Videos

pickensmpx.jpg
03:30
Cowboys-Lions Week 14 best bets: Eyes on Pickens
nbc_berry_qbloves_251204.jpg
08:32
Love, Stafford lead Week 14 quarterback loves
nbc_ffhh_wrhates_251204.jpg
05:07
Worthy, AJB land on Berry’s Week 14 WR hate list
nbc_berry_wrloves_251204.jpg
11:24
Week 14 WR loves: Pickens primed for ‘blowup’ game
nbc_ffhh_rbhates_251204.jpg
04:35
Fade Montgomery, Harvey in Week 14 fantasy lineups
nbc_csu_bestbets_251204.jpg
01:25
Seahawks, Texans, Bears lead NFL Week 14 best bets
nbc_csu_mnfeaglesatchargers_251204.jpg
03:33
NFL Week 14 Preview: Eagles vs. Chargers
nbc_berry_rbloves_251204.jpg
11:50
Irving, Judkins primed for Week 14 fantasy success
nbc_csu_snftexansvchiefs_251204.jpg
04:22
NFL Week 14 Preview: Texans vs. Chiefs
nbc_csu_larvsaz_251204.jpg
01:43
NFL Week 14 Preview: Rams vs. Cardinals
nbc_csu_chivsgb_251204.jpg
06:51
NFL Week 14 Preview: Bears vs. Packers
nbc_csu_denvslv_251204.jpg
02:01
NFL Week 14 Preview: Broncos vs. Raiders
nbc_csu_novstb_251204.jpg
01:24
NFL Week 14 Preview: Saints vs. Buccaneers
nbc_csu_miavsnyj_251204.jpg
02:04
NFL Week 14 Preview: Dolphins vs. Jets
nbc_csu_wasvsmin_251204.jpg
03:20
NFL Week 14 Preview: Commanders vs. Vikings
nbc_csu_indvscle_251204.jpg
03:28
NFL Week 14 Preview: Colts vs. Jaguars
nbc_csu_tenvscle_251204.jpg
03:34
NFL Week 14 Preview: Titans vs. Browns
nbc_bte_texanschiefs_251204.jpg
02:34
Texans a worthy underdog bet against Chiefs on SNF
nbc_csu_cinvsbuf_251204.jpg
04:51
NFL Week 14 Preview: Bengals vs. Bills
nbc_bte_ramscardinals_251204.jpg
02:07
Rams should cover ‘in style’ against Cardinals
nbc_bte_bengalsbills_251204.jpg
02:12
Bengals vs. Bills has many ‘important wrinkles’
nbc_csu_pitvsbal_251204.jpg
05:20
NFL Week 14 Preview: Steelers vs. Ravens
nbc_csu_seavsatl_251204.jpg
02:52
NFL Week 14 Preview: Seahawks vs. Falcons
nbc_csu_dalvsdet_251204.jpg
07:18
NFL Week 14 Preview: Cowboys vs. Lions
nbc_pft_kraftbelichick_251204.jpg
01:59
Belichick, Kraft are finalists for Hall of Fame
nbc_pft_joshmcdaniels_251204.jpg
02:16
Will McDaniels get another HC opportunity?
nbc_pft_patsturnaround_251204.jpg
08:36
Breaking down Patriots’ turnaround under Vrabel
nbc_pft_mailbag_251204.jpg
08:11
PFT Mailbag: Should Dak be considered for MVP?
nbc_pft_harrisonbigben_251204.jpg
07:28
PIT greats suggest it’s time to move from Tomlin
nbc_pft_miketomlin_251204.jpg
16:01
Is it time for Steelers and Tomlin to part ways?

Latest Clips

nbc_pl_haalandsegment_251204.jpg
03:24
Examining Haaland’s historic start to PL career
nbc_roto_giannis_251204.jpg
01:48
Giannis reportedly out 2-4 weeks with calf strain
nbc_enjoy_spursmagic_251204.jpg
03:28
Fox, Harper leading Spurs in Wembanyama’s absence
nbc_enjoy_bullstalk_251204.jpg
03:35
CHI’s defensive struggles impacting overall growth
nbc_enjoy_jamalmurray_251204.jpg
03:29
Murray gave Pacers ‘the work’ with 52-point night
nbc_enjoy_dkpick6_251204.jpg
04:18
Edwards has been ‘on a run’ for Timberwolves
nbc_enjoy_chrispaul_251204.jpg
09:57
Analyzing fallout of Clippers’ split with Paul
nbc_enjoy_giannistrade_251204.jpg
06:59
Giannis trade builder: Spurs, Heat among top picks
nbc_roto_lalvtor_251204.jpg
01:59
Take ‘white hot’ Raptors to cover against Lakers
nbc_roto_gswvphi_251204.jpg
02:08
76ers should ‘find their offense’ against Warriors
GiannisDPS12-4.jpg
15:27
Windhorst breaks down Giannis to Knicks rumors
vandy.jpg
02:25
Target Pavia over Mendoza, Sayin for Heisman bets
nbc_dps_kurtwarner_251204.jpg
16:32
Warner on Maye, Williams’ development, play style
nbc_dps_giannistradetalks_251204.jpg
08:52
Giannis trade talk heating up after latest reports
nbc_pft_bearspackers_251204.jpg
02:52
Why CHI vs. GB is so important for both teams
nbc_pft_billsbengals_251204.jpg
04:33
CIN-BUF among Week 14’s most ‘compelling’ matchups
nbc_pft_texanschiefs_251204.jpg
05:33
Chiefs in ‘desperation mode’ ahead of Texans game
nbc_pft_steelersravens_251204.jpg
06:09
Can Lamar prove he’s ‘back’ vs. Steelers?
oly_fsmen_nagoyagp_malininshort_251204.jpg
06:27
Malinin in 3rd after stumble during short program
nbc_pft_freiermuth_251204.jpg
03:58
Freiermuth: ‘Everyone shows up’ for film sessions
nbc_pft_offthefield_251204.jpg
03:23
Rodgers refuses to discuss ‘off-the-field stuff’
nbc_pft_rodgersandmedia_251204.jpg
13:44
Rodgers’ comments create a ‘fascinating’ dynamic
FlorioBooksMPX.jpg
04:09
Florio’s books make great holiday gifts
nbc_nba_indydenver_251203(1).jpg
01:57
Highlights: Murray drops 52, Nuggets beat Pacers
nbc_nba_mildetroit_251203.jpg
01:55
HLs: Bucks rally past Pistons without Giannis
nbc_nba_housac_251203(1).jpg
01:59
Highlights: Rockets throttle Kings at home
nbc_nba_chanyk_251203.jpg
01:57
HLs: Towns carries Knicks to victory vs. Hornets
nbc_nba_sasvorlv2_251203.jpg
02:00
HLs: Last-second blocks saves Spurs against Magic
nbc_nba_porvclev2_251203.jpg
02:00
HLs: Trail Blazers bench stars in win over Cavs
nbc_nba_miavsdal_251203.jpg
02:03
Highlights: Mavs extend win streak to 3; beat Heat