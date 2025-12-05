 Skip navigation
Top News

Syndication: Tuscaloosa News
ACC’s shaky start to women’s basketball season continues with 13-3 loss to SEC in annual Challenge
NCAA Football: Arkansas Head Coach Ryan Silverfield Introductory Press Conference
New Arkansas coach Ryan Silverfield says it won’t take long to rebuild the program
Syndication: Columbia Daily Tribune
Collin Klein hired as Kansas State coach after Chris Klieman’s retirement

Top Clips

pickensdpsvideo.jpg
Tucker ‘scared to death’ to sign Pickens long-term
oly_fswom_nagoyagp_sakamotoshort_251205.jpg
Sakamoto 5th after Grand Prix Final short at home
oly_fswom_nagoyagp_liushort_251205.jpg
Liu sets personal best in Grand Prix final short

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Top News

Top Clips

Trending Teams

Watch Now

Hirano outlasts Totsuka in Snow League halfpipe

December 5, 2025 09:09 AM
It was a fight to the finish in an all-Japanese final, but in the end it was Ayumu Hirano edging Yuto Totsuka in The Snow League's men's halfpipe competition in Secret Garden, China.

oly_sbwhp_snowleague_final_zhou_251205.jpg
08:41
Zhou edges Oni in Snow League snowboarding pipe
Dressel_50_free_raw.jpg
02:09
Dressel dashes to 50m free win in US Open Final B
Doug_Walsh_Man_raw.jpg
04:21
Douglass outlasts Manuel, Walsh for 50m free win
Chris_50_free_raw.jpg
04:20
Guiliano charges to US Open record in 50m free
Douglass_200_im_raw.jpg
06:19
Douglass cruises to 200m IM win at US Open
Marchand_400m_raw.jpg
08:27
Marchand crushes 400m freestyle in US Open win
Casas_50m_back_raw.jpg
04:57
Casas rides strong start to 50m back win in Austin
Berkoff_50_back_raw.jpg
04:21
Berkoff fends off Smith in 50m back win at US Open
McIntosh_400m_free_raw.jpg
08:01
McIntosh blitzes to fastest 400m free on US soil
oly_asmdh_beavercreek_eventhighlight_251204.jpg
07:15
Cochran-Siegle swipes downhill 2nd; Odermatt wins
oly_fsmen_nagoyagp_malininshort_251204.jpg
06:27
Malinin in 3rd after stumble during short program
oly_ihwom_trashtalk_final.jpg
02:54
Trash talk’s an art form in Olympic women’s hockey
oly_ihwom_goaliecompilation_final.jpg
02:41
What does it take to be a women’s hockey goalie?
oly_bswmb_beijinglookback_final.jpg
09:14
For Humphries and Meyers-Taylor, patience paid off
oly_aswsl_coppermountain_251130.jpg
04:57
Shiffrin cruises to Alpine Skiing World Cup win
oly_sttem_usasilver_251130.jpg
04:52
U.S. skates to mixed relay silver in Dordrecht
oly_stw500_usasilver_251130.jpg
03:23
Sarault, Stoddard go 1-2 in 500m at World Tour
oly_aswgs_coppermountain_251129.jpg
06:51
Robinson earns giant slalom win at Copper Mountain
oly_stwrl_netherlands_usbronze_251129.jpg
07:55
U.S. women earn relay bronze in Dordrecht
oly_stm500_netherlands_heogold_251129.jpg
04:56
‘What drama!': Heo wins 500m gold in Dordrecht
oly_stw1000_netherlands_stoddardsilver_251129.jpg
04:00
Stoddard gets 1000m silver at Dordrecht World Tour
oly_asmsg_coppermountain_odermatt_251129.jpg
07:37
Odermatt wins Super-G, Cochran-Siegle places 10th
oly_asmgs_coppermountain_251129.jpg
04:07
Brennsteiner nets first World Cup win in Colorado
dua_winter_oly_promo_251126.jpg
44
Dua Lipa brings the cool to Milan Cortina
para_xx_parsons100daysintv_251124.jpg
08:07
100 Days Out: Parsons previews 2026 Paralympics
oly_asmgs_rcsbeijinglookback.jpg
05:20
Cochran-Siegle continues family legacy in Alpine
oly_ssmxrl_NetherlandsWR_251123.jpg
05:22
Dutch skate to world record in Calgary mixed relay
oly_ssmms_stolzbronze_251123.jpg
09:52
Stolz gets bronze, earns first WC mass start medal

nbc_nba_offguardcp3lac_251204.jpg
09:54
Paul’s personality plays into messy Clippers split
nbc_nba_offguardzion_251204.jpg
07:08
‘Something ain’t right’ for Zion in New Orleans
nbc_nba_offguardgiannis_251204.jpg
09:03
Giannis ‘gets a pass’ for frustrations with Bucks
nbc_cbb_marqhlsstudio_251204.jpg
05:50
Highlights: Marquette drubs DePaul
nbc_cbb_number11intv_251204.jpg
02:27
Highlights: Villanova takes down Georgetown
nbc_nba_minnop_2min_251204.jpg
01:59
Highlights: Timberwolves pull away from Pelicans
nbc_nba_utahbrk_2min_251204.jpg
01:54
Highlights: Markkanen, George push Jazz over Nets
nbc_nba_laltor_2min_251204.jpg
01:59
Highlights: Lakers beat Raptors at the buzzer
nbc_nba_boswsh_2min_251204.jpg
02:00
Highlights: Celtics overwhelm Wizards
nbc_nba_gswphi_2min_251204.jpg
01:59
Highlights: 76ers slide by Warriors
nbc_cbb_biggestthreatstouconn_251204.jpg
02:49
Texas is biggest threat to UConn’s repeat
nbc_cbb_darnellhaneyfeaturev2_251204.jpg
05:44
Haney leading Georgetown with spirituality
nbc_cbb_bigeastoutlook_251204.jpg
04:19
How will Big East play out behind UConn?
nbc_pl_update_251204.jpg
10:12
PL Update: West Ham earn point against Man United
nbc_pl_avlarspreview_251204.jpg
03:00
Previewing Aston Villa v. Arsenal in Matchweek 15
nbc_pl_worldcupdrawpreview_251204.jpg
02:24
Kornacki previews 2026 FIFA World Cup draw
nbc_dls_notredamecfb_251204.jpg
04:35
Notre Dame facing uphill battle for CFP spot
nbc_dls_chrispaul_251204.jpg
07:37
Why LAC couldn’t have handled Paul’s exit worse
nbc_pl_nunointv_251204.jpg
05:26
Nuno pleased with West Ham’s draw with Man United
nbc_pl_mw14allgoals_251204.jpg
15:28
Premier League: Every goal from Matchweek 14
nbc_golf_herohighlights_251204.jpg
04:41
Highlights: Hero World Challenge, Round 1
nbc_pl_amorimintv_251204.jpg
05:34
Amorim: Man United ‘lost two points’ v. West Ham
nbc_golf_scottiehighlights_251204.jpg
10:23
Scheffler continuing rise as one of the greats
nbc_pl_muwhu_251204.jpg
11:46
Extended HLs: Man United v. West Ham Matchweek 14
nbc_pl_whuduointv_251204.jpg
02:51
Magassa, Bowen react to draw with Man United
nbc_pl_muwhupostgame_251204.jpg
04:15
Man United ‘not good enough’ to finish West Ham
nbc_pl_whugoal1_251204.jpg
01:33
Magassa equalizes for West Ham against Man United
nbc_roto_higginsv2_251204.jpg
01:22
Higgins should resume role amid Burrow’s return
nbc_roto_jackson_251204.jpg
01:29
Jackson looks ‘physically diminished’ as of late