Vikings underestimated the pressure placed on J.J. McCarthy
Jauan Jennings, Tre'von Moehrig face discipline for late-game scuffle
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
Vikings underestimated the pressure placed on J.J. McCarthy
Jauan Jennings, Tre'von Moehrig face discipline for late-game scuffle
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
NFL Week 14 Preview: Colts vs. Jaguars
December 4, 2025 11:25 AM
Chris Simms and Mike Florio five into the Colts vs. Jaguars matchup in Week 14 and make their predictions for a crucial game in the AFC South.
Related Videos
03:33
NFL Week 14 Preview: Eagles vs. Chargers
04:22
NFL Week 14 Preview: Texans vs. Chiefs
01:43
NFL Week 14 Preview: Rams vs. Cardinals
02:01
NFL Week 14 Preview: Broncos vs. Raiders
01:24
NFL Week 14 Preview: Saints vs. Buccaneers
02:04
NFL Week 14 Preview: Dolphins vs. Jets
03:20
NFL Week 14 Preview: Commanders vs. Vikings
03:34
NFL Week 14 Preview: Titans vs. Browns
02:34
Texans a worthy underdog bet against Chiefs on SNF
04:51
NFL Week 14 Preview: Bengals vs. Bills
02:07
Rams should cover ‘in style’ against Cardinals
02:12
Bengals vs. Bills has many ‘important wrinkles’
05:20
NFL Week 14 Preview: Steelers vs. Ravens
02:52
NFL Week 14 Preview: Seahawks vs. Falcons
07:18
NFL Week 14 Preview: Cowboys vs. Lions
01:59
Belichick, Kraft are finalists for Hall of Fame
02:16
Will McDaniels get another HC opportunity?
08:36
Breaking down Patriots’ turnaround under Vrabel
08:11
PFT Mailbag: Should Dak be considered for MVP?
07:28
PIT greats suggest it’s time to move from Tomlin
16:01
Is it time for Steelers and Tomlin to part ways?
02:52
Why CHI vs. GB is so important for both teams
04:33
CIN-BUF among Week 14’s most ‘compelling’ matchups
05:33
Chiefs in ‘desperation mode’ ahead of Texans game
06:09
Can Lamar prove he’s ‘back’ vs. Steelers?
03:58
Freiermuth: ‘Everyone shows up’ for film sessions
03:23
Rodgers refuses to discuss ‘off-the-field stuff’
13:44
Rodgers’ comments create a ‘fascinating’ dynamic
04:09
Florio’s books make great holiday gifts
01:03
Aiyuk not playing due to ‘bad blood’ with 49ers
Latest Clips
02:25
Target Pavia over Mendoza, Sayin for Heisman bets
08:52
Giannis trade talk heating up after latest reports
06:27
Malinin in 3rd after stumble during short program
01:57
Highlights: Murray drops 52, Nuggets beat Pacers
01:55
HLs: Bucks rally past Pistons without Giannis
01:59
Highlights: Rockets throttle Kings at home
01:57
HLs: Towns carries Knicks to victory vs. Hornets
02:00
HLs: Last-second blocks saves Spurs against Magic
02:00
HLs: Trail Blazers bench stars in win over Cavs
02:03
Highlights: Mavs extend win streak to 3; beat Heat
01:59
Highlights: Porter powers Nets over Bulls
01:59
Highlights: Clippers end 5-game skid vs. Hawks
02:31
McIlroy assesses uneven day at Royal Melbourne
10:31
HLs: Rory McIlroy, Crown Australian Open, Round 1
02:25
Mannix: Paul no longer worth aggravation for LAC
15:29
PL Update: Leeds stun Chelsea at Elland Road
02:29
Maresca: Leeds ‘were much better than us’
02:25
Slot pleased with reaction to Sunderland’s opener
11:21
Extended HLs: Leeds United v. Chelsea Matchweek 14
01:36
Arteta ‘very happy’ with win over Brentford
08:59
Extended HLs: Arsenal v. Brentford Matchweek 14
02:57
Wirtz, Jones react to draw with Sunderland
13:03
Extended HLs: Brighton v. Aston Villa Matchweek 14
05:11
Sunderland earn point against Liverpool at Anfield
10:07
Extended HLs: Liverpool v. Sunderland Matchweek 14
04:52
Optum Golf Channel Games a unique team challenge
01:15
Mukiele’s own goal brings Liverpool level
01:37
Calvert-Lewin makes it 3-1 for Leeds v. Chelsea
13:00
Extended HLs: Burnley v. Crystal Palace MWK 14
01:41
Talbi drills Sunderland ahead of Liverpool
