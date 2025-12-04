Skip navigation
Seahawks, Texans, Bears lead NFL Week 14 best bets
NFL Week 14 Preview: Eagles vs. Chargers
NFL Week 14 Preview: Texans vs. Chiefs
Vikings underestimated the pressure placed on J.J. McCarthy
Jauan Jennings, Tre'von Moehrig face discipline for late-game scuffle
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
Seahawks, Texans, Bears lead NFL Week 14 best bets
NFL Week 14 Preview: Eagles vs. Chargers
NFL Week 14 Preview: Texans vs. Chiefs
Vikings underestimated the pressure placed on J.J. McCarthy
Jauan Jennings, Tre'von Moehrig face discipline for late-game scuffle
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
Favorites
NFL Week 14 Preview: Bears vs. Packers
December 4, 2025 12:10 PM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms look at the huge Chicago Bears vs. Green Bay Packers game in Week 14, explaining why there are multiple interesting storylines to watch.
03:30
Cowboys-Lions Week 14 best bets: Eyes on Pickens
08:32
Love, Stafford lead Week 14 quarterback loves
01:37
Mayfield, Herbert are QBs to avoid in Week 14
05:07
Worthy, AJB land on Berry’s Week 14 WR hate list
11:24
Week 14 WR loves: Pickens primed for ‘blowup’ game
04:35
Fade Montgomery, Harvey in Week 14 fantasy lineups
01:25
Seahawks, Texans, Bears lead NFL Week 14 best bets
03:33
NFL Week 14 Preview: Eagles vs. Chargers
11:50
Irving, Judkins primed for Week 14 fantasy success
04:22
NFL Week 14 Preview: Texans vs. Chiefs
01:43
NFL Week 14 Preview: Rams vs. Cardinals
02:01
NFL Week 14 Preview: Broncos vs. Raiders
01:24
NFL Week 14 Preview: Saints vs. Buccaneers
02:04
NFL Week 14 Preview: Dolphins vs. Jets
03:20
NFL Week 14 Preview: Commanders vs. Vikings
03:28
NFL Week 14 Preview: Colts vs. Jaguars
03:34
NFL Week 14 Preview: Titans vs. Browns
02:34
Texans a worthy underdog bet against Chiefs on SNF
04:51
NFL Week 14 Preview: Bengals vs. Bills
02:07
Rams should cover ‘in style’ against Cardinals
02:12
Bengals vs. Bills has many ‘important wrinkles’
05:20
NFL Week 14 Preview: Steelers vs. Ravens
02:52
NFL Week 14 Preview: Seahawks vs. Falcons
07:18
NFL Week 14 Preview: Cowboys vs. Lions
01:59
Belichick, Kraft are finalists for Hall of Fame
02:16
Will McDaniels get another HC opportunity?
08:36
Breaking down Patriots’ turnaround under Vrabel
08:11
PFT Mailbag: Should Dak be considered for MVP?
07:28
PIT greats suggest it’s time to move from Tomlin
16:01
Is it time for Steelers and Tomlin to part ways?
03:24
Examining Haaland’s historic start to PL career
01:48
Giannis reportedly out 2-4 weeks with calf strain
03:28
Fox, Harper leading Spurs in Wembanyama’s absence
03:35
CHI’s defensive struggles impacting overall growth
03:29
Murray gave Pacers ‘the work’ with 52-point night
04:18
Edwards has been ‘on a run’ for Timberwolves
09:57
Analyzing fallout of Clippers’ split with Paul
06:59
Giannis trade builder: Spurs, Heat among top picks
01:59
Take ‘white hot’ Raptors to cover against Lakers
02:08
76ers should ‘find their offense’ against Warriors
15:27
Windhorst breaks down Giannis to Knicks rumors
02:25
Target Pavia over Mendoza, Sayin for Heisman bets
16:32
Warner on Maye, Williams’ development, play style
08:52
Giannis trade talk heating up after latest reports
02:52
Why CHI vs. GB is so important for both teams
04:33
CIN-BUF among Week 14’s most ‘compelling’ matchups
05:33
Chiefs in ‘desperation mode’ ahead of Texans game
06:09
Can Lamar prove he’s ‘back’ vs. Steelers?
06:27
Malinin in 3rd after stumble during short program
03:58
Freiermuth: ‘Everyone shows up’ for film sessions
03:23
Rodgers refuses to discuss ‘off-the-field stuff’
13:44
Rodgers’ comments create a ‘fascinating’ dynamic
04:09
Florio’s books make great holiday gifts
01:57
Highlights: Murray drops 52, Nuggets beat Pacers
01:55
HLs: Bucks rally past Pistons without Giannis
01:59
Highlights: Rockets throttle Kings at home
01:57
HLs: Towns carries Knicks to victory vs. Hornets
02:00
HLs: Last-second blocks saves Spurs against Magic
02:00
HLs: Trail Blazers bench stars in win over Cavs
02:03
Highlights: Mavs extend win streak to 3; beat Heat
