McIntosh blitzes to 400m free AR at US Open

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

The Olympic Games-Paris 2024
Summer McIntosh swims 2nd-fastest time in history in 400m freestyle
Image for https://assets.golfchannel.com/dims4/default/a849fc3/2147483647/strip/false/crop/7502x4220+0+391/resize/1920x1080!/quality/90/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fversant-production-golfchannel.s3.us-east-1.amazonaws.com%2Fbrightspot%2F28%2F0c%2F7be89f4447fcbcc577d7be29f77d%2Fhttps-delivery-gettyimages.com%2Fdownloads%2F2249325726
Hero World Challenge 2025: Tee times, how to watch Round 2 in the Bahamas
  • Golf Channel Staff
    ,
  • Golf Channel Staff
    ,
Image for https://assets.golfchannel.com/dims4/default/3c58245/2147483647/strip/false/crop/6000x3375+0+0/resize/1920x1080!/quality/90/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fversant-production-golfchannel.s3.us-east-1.amazonaws.com%2Fbrightspot%2Fd2%2F6a%2Faf4447334fb7852550eb7f3d7ee4%2Fhttps-delivery-gettyimages.com%2Fdownloads%2F2250014001
J.J. Spaun goes from breaking down Amazon boxes to Hero co-lead
  • Rex Hoggard
    ,
  • Rex Hoggard
    ,

Top Clips

oly_swm400fr_afinalleonchamprec_251204.jpg
Marchand crushes 400m freestyle in US Open win
oly_swm50bk_afinalcasaswin_251204.jpg
Casas rides strong start to 50m back win in Austin
oly_sww50bk_afinalberkoffwin_251204.jpg
Berkoff fends off Smith in 50m back win at US Open

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

The Olympic Games-Paris 2024
Summer McIntosh swims 2nd-fastest time in history in 400m freestyle
Image for https://assets.golfchannel.com/dims4/default/a849fc3/2147483647/strip/false/crop/7502x4220+0+391/resize/1920x1080!/quality/90/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fversant-production-golfchannel.s3.us-east-1.amazonaws.com%2Fbrightspot%2F28%2F0c%2F7be89f4447fcbcc577d7be29f77d%2Fhttps-delivery-gettyimages.com%2Fdownloads%2F2249325726
Hero World Challenge 2025: Tee times, how to watch Round 2 in the Bahamas
  • Golf Channel Staff
    ,
  • Golf Channel Staff
    ,
Image for https://assets.golfchannel.com/dims4/default/3c58245/2147483647/strip/false/crop/6000x3375+0+0/resize/1920x1080!/quality/90/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fversant-production-golfchannel.s3.us-east-1.amazonaws.com%2Fbrightspot%2Fd2%2F6a%2Faf4447334fb7852550eb7f3d7ee4%2Fhttps-delivery-gettyimages.com%2Fdownloads%2F2250014001
J.J. Spaun goes from breaking down Amazon boxes to Hero co-lead
  • Rex Hoggard
    ,
  • Rex Hoggard
    ,

Top Clips

oly_swm400fr_afinalleonchamprec_251204.jpg
Marchand crushes 400m freestyle in US Open win
oly_swm50bk_afinalcasaswin_251204.jpg
Casas rides strong start to 50m back win in Austin
oly_sww50bk_afinalberkoffwin_251204.jpg
Berkoff fends off Smith in 50m back win at US Open

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

McIntosh blitzes to 400m free AR at US Open

December 4, 2025 08:19 PM
Canada's Summer McIntosh was one of just two non-Americans in the 400m freestyle Final C field, where she jumped out to a strong lead early and held it as she powered to an American record.

Related Videos

oly_swm400fr_afinalleonchamprec_251204.jpg
08:27
Marchand crushes 400m freestyle in US Open win
oly_swm50bk_afinalcasaswin_251204.jpg
04:57
Casas rides strong start to 50m back win in Austin
oly_sww50bk_afinalberkoffwin_251204.jpg
04:21
Berkoff fends off Smith in 50m back win at US Open
oly_asmdh_beavercreek_eventhighlight_251204.jpg
07:15
Cochran-Siegle swipes downhill 2nd; Odermatt wins
oly_fsmen_nagoyagp_malininshort_251204.jpg
06:27
Malinin in 3rd after stumble during short program
oly_ihwom_trashtalk_final.jpg
02:54
Trash talk’s an art form in Olympic women’s hockey
oly_ihwom_goaliecompilation_final.jpg
02:41
What does it take to be a women’s hockey goalie?
oly_bswmb_beijinglookback_final.jpg
09:14
For Humphries and Meyers-Taylor, patience paid off
oly_aswsl_coppermountain_251130.jpg
04:57
Shiffrin cruises to Alpine Skiing World Cup win
oly_sttem_usasilver_251130.jpg
04:52
U.S. skates to mixed relay silver in Dordrecht
oly_stw500_usasilver_251130.jpg
03:23
Sarault, Stoddard go 1-2 in 500m at World Tour
oly_aswgs_coppermountain_251129.jpg
06:51
Robinson earns giant slalom win at Copper Mountain
oly_stwrl_netherlands_usbronze_251129.jpg
07:55
U.S. women earn relay bronze in Dordrecht
oly_stm500_netherlands_heogold_251129.jpg
04:56
‘What drama!': Heo wins 500m gold in Dordrecht
oly_stw1000_netherlands_stoddardsilver_251129.jpg
04:00
Stoddard gets 1000m silver at Dordrecht World Tour
oly_asmsg_coppermountain_odermatt_251129.jpg
07:37
Odermatt wins Super-G, Cochran-Siegle places 10th
oly_asmgs_coppermountain_251129.jpg
04:07
Brennsteiner nets first World Cup win in Colorado
dua_winter_oly_promo_251126.jpg
44
Dua Lipa brings the cool to Milan Cortina
para_xx_parsons100daysintv_251124.jpg
08:07
100 Days Out: Parsons previews 2026 Paralympics
oly_asmgs_rcsbeijinglookback.jpg
05:20
Cochran-Siegle continues family legacy in Alpine
oly_ssmxrl_NetherlandsWR_251123.jpg
05:22
Dutch skate to world record in Calgary mixed relay
oly_ssmms_stolzbronze_251123.jpg
09:52
Stolz gets bronze, earns first WC mass start medal
oly_aswsl_gurgelmoltzanv7_251123.jpg
01:41
Moltzan’s second-run surge clinches top-5 finish
oly_ssm500_stolzwin_251123.jpg
02:22
Stolz storms to 500m World Cup gold in Calgary
mens_team_pursuit_251123.jpg
06:22
Team USA glides to second men’s team pursuit gold
oly_stw500_stoddardsilver_251123.jpg
01:49
Stoddard battles for second silver medal of season
Oly_aswsl_shiffrinwin_251123.jpg
03:46
Shiffrin earns second World Cup win in seven days
oly_ssm1500_stolz_251122.jpg
04:08
Stolz soars to 1500m gold at Calgary World Cup
oly_ssw1500_bowepodium_251122.jpg
03:48
Bowe secures 1500m bronze at Calgary World Cup
oly_ssm500_stoltzpodium_251122.jpg
03:03
Stolz skates to 500m bronze at Calgary World Cup

Latest Clips

nbc_cbb_biggestthreatstouconn_251204.jpg
02:49
Texas is biggest threat to UConn’s repeat
nbc_cbb_darnellhaneyfeaturev2_251204.jpg
05:44
Haney leading Georgetown with spirituality
nbc_cbb_bigeastoutlook_251204.jpg
04:19
How will Big East play out behind UConn?
nbc_pl_update_251204.jpg
10:12
PL Update: West Ham earn point against Man United
nbc_pl_avlarspreview_251204.jpg
03:00
Previewing Aston Villa v. Arsenal in Matchweek 15
nbc_pl_worldcupdrawpreview_251204.jpg
02:24
Kornacki previews 2026 FIFA World Cup draw
nbc_dls_notredamecfb_251204.jpg
04:35
Notre Dame facing uphill battle for CFP spot
nbc_dls_chrispaul_251204.jpg
07:37
Why LAC couldn’t have handled Paul’s exit worse
nbc_pl_nunointv_251204.jpg
05:26
Nuno pleased with West Ham’s draw with Man United
nbc_pl_mw14allgoals_251204.jpg
15:28
Premier League: Every goal from Matchweek 14
nbc_golf_herohighlights_251204.jpg
04:41
Highlights: Hero World Challenge, Round 1
nbc_pl_amorimintv_251204.jpg
05:34
Amorim: Man United ‘lost two points’ v. West Ham
nbc_golf_scottiehighlights_251204.jpg
10:23
Scheffler continuing rise as one of the greats
nbc_pl_muwhu_251204.jpg
11:46
Extended HLs: Man United v. West Ham Matchweek 14
nbc_pl_whuduointv_251204.jpg
02:51
Magassa, Bowen react to draw with Man United
nbc_pl_muwhupostgame_251204.jpg
04:15
Man United ‘not good enough’ to finish West Ham
nbc_pl_whugoal1_251204.jpg
01:33
Magassa equalizes for West Ham against Man United
nbc_roto_higginsv2_251204.jpg
01:22
Higgins should resume role amid Burrow’s return
nbc_roto_jackson_251204.jpg
01:29
Jackson looks ‘physically diminished’ as of late
nbc_roto_benson_251204.jpg
01:27
Making sense of Cardinals’ backfield for Week 14
nbc_roto_dowdle_251204.jpg
01:27
Panthers’ Dowdle to remain primary early-down RB
nbc_pl_mugoal1_251204.jpg
01:13
Dalot tucks away Man United’s opener v. West Ham
nbc_fnia_texanschiefsV2_251204.jpg
11:24
Texans-Chiefs will have a playoff-like atmosphere
cincy_buffalo.jpg
04:10
Bengals with Burrow a ‘scary’ matchup for Bills
nbc_pl_haalandsegment_251204.jpg
03:24
Examining Haaland’s historic start to PL career
nbc_fnia_bearspackV2_251204.jpg
05:30
Bears’ confidence high in divisional clash vs. GB
jt_colts.jpg
03:52
Colts must lean on OL, Taylor in Week 14 vs. Jags
nbc_fnia_tomlinfutureV2_251204.jpg
03:59
Do Steelers, Tomlin need ‘a fresh start’?
nbc_fnia_steelersravensV2_251204.jpg
05:11
Steelers defense must contain run game vs. Ravens
nbc_roto_nembhard_251204.jpg
01:46
Nembhard’s strong start puts him on fantasy radar