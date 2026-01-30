 Skip navigation
NASCAR: Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500
NASCAR’s Greg Biffle wasn’t flying his plane before crash that killed him and 6 others
cathy englebert wnba
WNBA and the players’ union to resume stalled CBA negotiations on Monday
Tennis: Australian Open
History-chasing Djokovic and Alcaraz to meet in Australian Open final after epic wins

Top Clips

nbc_pl_skyelbaezefeat_260130.jpg
Elba gives Eze’s job a shot at the training ground
nbc_roto_seanmannion_260130.jpg
Eagles hire Mannion as offensive coordinator
nbc_roto_hartenstein_260130.jpg
Hartenstein makes OKC ‘competent’ rebounding team

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Eisen on HOF selections, NFL head coach news

January 30, 2026 01:32 PM
Rich Eisen joins Dan Patrick reacting to the NFL Hall of Fame selections, NFL head coach searches, Sam Darnold and much more.

Related Videos

nbc_dps_samdarnoldintv_260130.jpg
13:43
Darnold on learning, moving on en route to SB LX
nbc_dps_stefanskiintv_260130.jpg
08:21
Stefanski on how he became the Falcons head coach
nbc_dps_flaggvskon_260130.jpg
04:39
How high are the ceilings for Flagg and Knueppel?
nbc_dps_dponpaytonandnix_260129.jpg
03:03
Payton wasn’t ‘fair’ to Nix with injury comments
nbc_dps_mikefloriointerview_260129.jpg
16:35
Why transparency matters in HOF selection process
bill_hof.jpg
16:08
Belichick not being first ballot HOF a ‘misstep’
nbc_dps_superbowlstory_260129.jpg
03:21
What is the main storyline of Super Bowl LX?
nbc_dps_domoniquefoxworthinterview_260128.jpg
14:22
Foxworth: Bills ‘did not want to lose’ Brady
nbc_dps_armandosalguerointerview_260128.jpg
07:36
Salguero ‘shocked’ Belichick was snubbed from HOF
nbc_dps_belichickdisc_260128.jpg
05:16
Patrick calls for consistency on HOF voting
giannis.jpg
15:49
Miller weighs in on Giannis’ future with Bucks
nbc_dps_schwartzsteinint_260127.jpg
10:29
How analytics factored into Broncos’ 4th-down call
mike_mpx.jpg
12:16
Steelers’ fans were ready for ‘young’ head coach
nbc_dps_markschlereth_260126.jpg
12:51
Schlereth: Fourth down goes beyond analytics
nbc_dps_afcchamprecap_260126.jpg
05:20
Should Broncos have kicked early FG vs. Patriots
nbc_dps_mendozanfl_260123.jpg
08:10
Patrick: Raiders should not draft Mendoza at No. 1
nbc_dps_devinmccourty_260123_.jpg
14:55
McCourty recounts final drive of Super Bowl XLIX
dps_bulletin_board_260123.jpg
07:41
Did Payton give Pats ‘bulletin board material’?
nbc_dps_boogermcfarlandinterview_260122.jpg
17:37
Pressure is on Payton against Pats, not Stidham
nbc_dps_jayskurskiinterview_260122.jpg
09:55
Pegula’s interjection created a ‘mess’ for Beane
nbc_dps_samfortierinterview_260122.jpg
05:50
‘Players are talking’ about 49ers injury theory
nbc_dps_jasongarrettinterview_260121.jpg
13:29
Garrett: Macdonald is a ‘defensive genius’
nbc_dps_dponmlbhof_260121.jpg
07:35
Beltrán, Jones elected to Baseball Hall of Fame
nbc_dps_reggiemillerinterview_260121.jpg
19:51
Miller: Knicks aren’t clicking ‘chemistry-wise’
nbc_dps_chasedanielinterview_260120.jpg
15:17
Will Mendoza be successful quarterback in NFL?
nbc_dps_indianawinsnationaltitle_260120.jpg
11:19
Is Indiana one of best stories in sports history?
nbc_dps_rosstuckerinterview_260120.jpg
14:40
Tucker: Cooks should have ‘held onto the ball’
nbc_dps_albertbreerinterview_260119.jpg
17:18
Could Bills hire McDaniel, Daboll as head coach?
nbc_dps_nfldivisionalroundrecap_260119.jpg
13:13
Is Allen main reason why Bills lost to Broncos?
nbc_dps_mcdermottdiscussion_260119.jpg
09:32
Bills face ‘huge transition’ after McDermott era

Latest Clips

nbc_pl_skyelbaezefeat_260130.jpg
05:08
Elba gives Eze’s job a shot at the training ground
nbc_roto_seanmannion_260130.jpg
01:27
Eagles hire Mannion as offensive coordinator
nbc_roto_hartenstein_260130.jpg
01:46
Hartenstein makes OKC ‘competent’ rebounding team
nbc_roto_kirkcousins_260130.jpg
01:42
Where could Cousins find starting job in 2026?
nbc_roto_joshallen_260130.jpg
01:42
Will Allen change style of play after surgery?
nbc_roto_brooksnews_260130.jpg
01:35
Brooks continues taking advantage of opportunity
nbc_pftpm_adofomensahfired_260130.jpg
09:29
Vikings fire Adofo-Mensah in ‘unexpected’ move
nbc_fnia_mcdanielsint_260130.jpg
15:28
McDaniels: ‘Patience’ was key for Maye’s growth
nbc_fnia_davisint_260130.jpg
15:03
‘Collective effort’ drives Pats to Super Bowl LX
nbc_enjoy_thunder_260130.jpg
07:40
Should Thunder look to add at the trade deadline?
nbc_enjoy_coopvkon_260130.jpg
09:55
Rookies Flagg and Knueppel ball out in matchup
ace_bailey.jpg
04:32
Jazz rookie Bailey has gotten more burn recently
nbc_nba_mannixtatum_260130.jpg
04:42
Unpacking Tatum reconsidering return from injury
nbc_roto_rotynba_260130.jpg
02:35
Knueppel could challenge Flagg for NBA ROTY
nbc_roto_lxrushingyrds_260130.jpg
02:39
Walker among best rushing yards prop bets for SB
nbc_pft_jesseminter_260130.jpg
05:59
What is Minter’s relationship with Lamar?
nbc_pft_elimanning_260130.jpg
03:56
Should Eli make the Hall of Fame?
nbc_pft_hofprocess_260130.jpg
06:21
Why is so much information coming out of HOF?
nbc_pft_willlutz_260130.jpg
05:00
Garrett details challenges of being a holder
nbc_pft_spygate_260130.jpg
02:51
Should Spygate keep Belichick out of Hall of Fame?
nbc_pft_sbmvpodds_260130.jpg
01:24
Evaluating Super Bowl LX MVP odds
nbc_pft_mcdanielspats_260130.jpg
04:09
How McDaniels is bringing best out of Maye
USATSI_27848852.jpg
04:57
Garrett: Macdonald should stay true to identity
pro_bowl_games.jpg
03:16
Analyzing state of Pro Bowl in 2026
nbc_pft_bradyhired_260130.jpg
04:27
Brady must meet high expectations with Bills
nbc_pft_allenonmcdermott_260130.jpg
04:00
Allen still ‘sick’ over how Bills’ season ended
nbc_pft_allenhiredbrady_260130.jpg
03:49
Examining Allen’s involvement in Bills’ HC search
nbc_pft_alleninjury_260130.jpg
02:59
Allen reveals he had foot surgery
nbc_pft_showmesomething_260130.jpg
05:06
Show me something draft: Super Bowl LX
nbc_pft_popularityhof_260130.jpg
05:32
How does popularity impact Hall of Fame voting?