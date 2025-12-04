Cowboys-Lions Week 14 best bets: Eyes on Pickens

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
NASCAR president testifies France family was opposed to new revenue model
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Kristoffer Reitan makes 10 birdies in first round to lead Nedbank Golf Challenge
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Colts vs. Jaguars prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats
Rotoworld Bet Staff
,
Rotoworld Bet Staff
,
Top Clips
Examining Haaland’s historic start to PL career
Giannis reportedly out 2-4 weeks with calf strain
Fox, Harper leading Spurs in Wembanyama’s absence
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
NFL Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Player News
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Player News
WNBA Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
NASCAR president testifies France family was opposed to new revenue model
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Kristoffer Reitan makes 10 birdies in first round to lead Nedbank Golf Challenge
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Colts vs. Jaguars prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats
Rotoworld Bet Staff
,
Rotoworld Bet Staff
,
Top Clips
Examining Haaland’s historic start to PL career
Giannis reportedly out 2-4 weeks with calf strain
Fox, Harper leading Spurs in Wembanyama’s absence
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
NFL Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Player News
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Player News
WNBA Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Watch Now
Cowboys-Lions Week 14 best bets: Eyes on Pickens
December 4, 2025 01:22 PM
FFHH dives into best bets for Thursday night's clash between the Cowboys and Lions' high-powered offenses, with eyes on George Pickens and Jameson Williams in player prop markets.
Related Videos
08:32
Love, Stafford lead Week 14 quarterback loves
01:37
Mayfield, Herbert are QBs to avoid in Week 14
05:07
Worthy, AJB land on Berry’s Week 14 WR hate list
11:24
Week 14 WR loves: Pickens primed for ‘blowup’ game
04:35
Fade Montgomery, Harvey in Week 14 fantasy lineups
01:25
Seahawks, Texans, Bears lead NFL Week 14 best bets
03:33
NFL Week 14 Preview: Eagles vs. Chargers
11:50
Irving, Judkins primed for Week 14 fantasy success
04:22
NFL Week 14 Preview: Texans vs. Chiefs
01:43
NFL Week 14 Preview: Rams vs. Cardinals
06:51
NFL Week 14 Preview: Bears vs. Packers
02:01
NFL Week 14 Preview: Broncos vs. Raiders
01:24
NFL Week 14 Preview: Saints vs. Buccaneers
02:04
NFL Week 14 Preview: Dolphins vs. Jets
03:20
NFL Week 14 Preview: Commanders vs. Vikings
03:28
NFL Week 14 Preview: Colts vs. Jaguars
03:34
NFL Week 14 Preview: Titans vs. Browns
02:34
Texans a worthy underdog bet against Chiefs on SNF
04:51
NFL Week 14 Preview: Bengals vs. Bills
02:07
Rams should cover ‘in style’ against Cardinals
02:12
Bengals vs. Bills has many ‘important wrinkles’
05:20
NFL Week 14 Preview: Steelers vs. Ravens
02:52
NFL Week 14 Preview: Seahawks vs. Falcons
07:18
NFL Week 14 Preview: Cowboys vs. Lions
01:59
Belichick, Kraft are finalists for Hall of Fame
02:16
Will McDaniels get another HC opportunity?
08:36
Breaking down Patriots’ turnaround under Vrabel
08:11
PFT Mailbag: Should Dak be considered for MVP?
07:28
PIT greats suggest it’s time to move from Tomlin
16:01
Is it time for Steelers and Tomlin to part ways?
Latest Clips
03:24
Examining Haaland’s historic start to PL career
01:48
Giannis reportedly out 2-4 weeks with calf strain
03:28
Fox, Harper leading Spurs in Wembanyama’s absence
03:35
CHI’s defensive struggles impacting overall growth
03:29
Murray gave Pacers ‘the work’ with 52-point night
04:18
Edwards has been ‘on a run’ for Timberwolves
09:57
Analyzing fallout of Clippers’ split with Paul
06:59
Giannis trade builder: Spurs, Heat among top picks
01:59
Take ‘white hot’ Raptors to cover against Lakers
02:08
76ers should ‘find their offense’ against Warriors
15:27
Windhorst breaks down Giannis to Knicks rumors
02:25
Target Pavia over Mendoza, Sayin for Heisman bets
16:32
Warner on Maye, Williams’ development, play style
08:52
Giannis trade talk heating up after latest reports
02:52
Why CHI vs. GB is so important for both teams
04:33
CIN-BUF among Week 14’s most ‘compelling’ matchups
05:33
Chiefs in ‘desperation mode’ ahead of Texans game
06:09
Can Lamar prove he’s ‘back’ vs. Steelers?
06:27
Malinin in 3rd after stumble during short program
03:58
Freiermuth: ‘Everyone shows up’ for film sessions
03:23
Rodgers refuses to discuss ‘off-the-field stuff’
13:44
Rodgers’ comments create a ‘fascinating’ dynamic
04:09
Florio’s books make great holiday gifts
01:57
Highlights: Murray drops 52, Nuggets beat Pacers
01:55
HLs: Bucks rally past Pistons without Giannis
01:59
Highlights: Rockets throttle Kings at home
01:57
HLs: Towns carries Knicks to victory vs. Hornets
02:00
HLs: Last-second blocks saves Spurs against Magic
02:00
HLs: Trail Blazers bench stars in win over Cavs
02:03
Highlights: Mavs extend win streak to 3; beat Heat
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue