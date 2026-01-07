 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Detroit Lions v Chicago Bears - NFL 2025
Packers vs. Bears prediction: Odds, picks, best bets, player props for NFL Wild Card game
New England Patriots v New York Jets - NFL 2025
How do the 2025-26 NFL playoffs work? Teams, first-round byes, bracket, reseeding
Simon Yates
Simon Yates quits cycling after career that included Vuelta and Giro titles

Top Clips

nbc_csu_brackets_260106.jpg
Playoff predictions: HOU, LAR can reach Super Bowl
nbc_roto_btemiamiolemissv2_260107.jpg
Expect Miami to use rushing attack vs. Ole Miss
nbc_roto_bteindianaoregonv2_260107.jpg
Best bets for Oregon vs. Indiana in CFP semifinal

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Detroit Lions v Chicago Bears - NFL 2025
Packers vs. Bears prediction: Odds, picks, best bets, player props for NFL Wild Card game
New England Patriots v New York Jets - NFL 2025
How do the 2025-26 NFL playoffs work? Teams, first-round byes, bracket, reseeding
Simon Yates
Simon Yates quits cycling after career that included Vuelta and Giro titles

Top Clips

nbc_csu_brackets_260106.jpg
Playoff predictions: HOU, LAR can reach Super Bowl
nbc_roto_btemiamiolemissv2_260107.jpg
Expect Miami to use rushing attack vs. Ole Miss
nbc_roto_bteindianaoregonv2_260107.jpg
Best bets for Oregon vs. Indiana in CFP semifinal

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Can Jaguars contain Allen, Bills' rushing attack?

January 7, 2026 03:00 PM
Chris Simms and Connor Rogers go over some of their favorite bets in the upcoming Wild Card clash between the Bills and Jaguars, questioning if Buffalo's rushing attack will struggle.

Related Videos

nbc_csu_brackets_260106.jpg
18:42
Playoff predictions: HOU, LAR can reach Super Bowl
nbc_fnia_roadvictories_260107.jpg
01:28
How many road teams will win on wild card weekend?
nbc_fnia_nfcwcprv_260107.jpg
06:35
Can CHI, LAR, PHI get job done in wild card round?
nbc_fnia_ravensfirehc_260107.jpg
08:22
Factors for Ravens decision to fire HC Harbaugh
nbc_pff_chargerspatriots_260107.jpg
01:57
Players to watch in Chargers vs. Patriots
nbc_pff_mylesgarrett_260107.jpg
01:25
Inside numbers behind Garrett’s historic season
nbc_roto_btechargerspats_260107.jpg
01:24
Lean on the over for total points in LAC vs. NE
nbc_roto_btetexanssteelers_260107.jpg
01:37
Take Rodgers, Steelers to upset Texans in playoffs
nbc_pft_chargerspats_260107.jpg
04:05
Breaking down storylines in Chargers vs. Patriots
nbc_pft_packersbearspicks_260107.jpg
05:26
Take your pick: Williams or Love for playoffs?
nbc_pft_packersbears_260107.jpg
06:05
Can Packers get out of ‘funk’ vs. Bears?
nbc_pft_kirkcousins_260107.jpg
02:41
Falcons reportedly restructure Cousins’ contract
LamarPFTMPX1-7.jpg
06:52
How desirable is Ravens’ head coach job?
nbc_pft_lamarhiringrole_260107.jpg
05:39
What role will Lamar play in head coaching search?
nbc_pft_powerrankings_260107.jpg
05:29
PFT Power Rankings: Steelers rise, Rams stay put
nbc_pft_ravensfuture_260107.jpg
07:57
Ravens need coach who can ‘get more’ out of Lamar
nbc_pft_dissteams_260107.jpg
03:01
Were Ravens most disappointing team this season?
nbc_pft_harbaughnextyear_260107.jpg
02:53
Harbaugh could sit out next season
nbc_pft_7teamsinterested_260107__514976.jpg
11:51
Report: Seven teams expressed interest in Harbaugh
nbc_pft_stcoordinators_250107.jpg
09:29
Should more special teams coordinators be HCs?
nbc_pft_harbaughshock_260107.jpg
06:14
How shocking was Harbaugh’s firing?
nbc_pft_harbaughgiants_260107.jpg
05:18
Analyzing Harbaugh’s fit with Giants
nbc_pft_harbaughfired_260107.jpg
05:33
Ravens firing Harbaugh is a ‘gutsy call’
nbc_pft_harbaughout_260106.jpg
10:44
Ravens fire head coach Harbaugh after 18 seasons
nbc_pft_purdy_260106.jpg
14:03
Purdy: ‘All I ever needed was an opportunity’
nbc_csu_draftkingsmostpass_260106.jpg
01:54
Bump Williams, fade Maye in Wild Card passing bets
nbc_csu_nygcoach_260106.jpg
14:14
Giants’ HC job is ‘crown jewel’ of all openings
simms_all_pro_raw_2601016.jpg
09:47
Stafford, Pickens among Simms’ All-Pro picks
nbc_ffhh_kyrenwilliams_260106.jpg
07:11
Will Corum’s volume affect Williams’ 2026 outlook?
nbc_roto_bills_260107.jpg
02:16
How will health of Allen affect Bills vs. Jaguars?

Latest Clips

nbc_roto_btemiamiolemissv2_260107.jpg
01:18
Expect Miami to use rushing attack vs. Ole Miss
nbc_roto_bteindianaoregonv2_260107.jpg
01:11
Best bets for Oregon vs. Indiana in CFP semifinal
nbc_nba_enjoylebron_260107.jpg
04:42
Does basketball ever get boring? Andresen says no
brookscollegeoregon.jpg
09:54
What are the best college basketball squads ever?
nbc_nba_enjoyjimmybutlerv2_260107.jpg
09:50
Do NBA players care more about winning or money?
nbc_nba_enjoymichaelporterjr_260107.jpg
04:52
Porter Jr. has been ‘fun to watch’ this season
nbc_nba_enjoyjasontatum_260107.jpg
09:49
Should Tatum try to return this season or rest up?
nbc_nba_enjoytraeyoung_260107.jpg
09:15
‘Things just lined up wrong’ for Young with Hawks
nbc_w2rc_dakars4_260107.jpg
31:51
Highlights: 2026 Dakar Rally, Stage 4
nbc_roto_btetraeyoungteamv2_260107.jpg
01:48
Will Wizards trade for Young or will he stay put?
nbc_pff_oregonindiana_260107.jpg
01:12
All eyes set on QBs Mendoza, Moore in Peach Bowl
nbc_pff_miamiolemiss_260107.jpg
01:09
X-factors, players to watch in Miami vs. Ole Miss
nbc_nba_dalvssac_260106.jpg
01:59
Highlights: Mavs rally past Kings for win
nbc_nba_sacvsdal_digitalhit_260106.jpg
01:29
Mavericks hang around to eke out win over Kings
nbc_nba_adintv_260106.jpg
05:04
AD praises Flagg, Williams after win over Kings
flagg_photo.jpg
01:07
Flagg: Mavericks have ‘trust in each other’
nbc_cbb_stjohnshlv2_260106.jpg
01:37
Highlights: St. John’s pulls away, beats Butler
nbc_cbb_uclawisc_260106.jpg
04:06
Highlights: Badgers, Boyd bury Bruins
nbc_cbb_sjuejioforintv_260106.jpg
02:33
Ejiofor: ‘I’m doing anything for a victory’
nbc_cbb_gardintv_260106.jpg
03:06
Gard: Boyd a ‘ferocious competitor’ for Wisconsin
nbc_nba_miamin_260106(2).jpg
01:59
Highlights: Timberwolves put Heat on ice at home
nbc_nba_coopertalk_260106.jpg
02:03
Flagg starting to ‘understand the NBA game’
nbc_nba_reidintv_260106.jpg
05:59
Reid: MIN put a ‘full 48 together’ against Heat
nbc_nba_miamimin_digitalhit_260106.jpg
01:19
T’Wolves dominate Heat with ‘total team effort’
nbc_nba_antpostgameintv_260106.jpg
01:07
How Timberwolves executed game plan against Heat
nbc_nba_lalvsnop_260106.jpg
01:54
HLs: Doncic, LeBron combine for 60 in win vs. Pels
nbc_nba_dunkcontest_260106.jpg
06:29
Carter wants Edgecombe, Sharpe in dunk contest
nbc_nba_detroitnyk_260106.jpg
05:25
‘Margins are thin’ for Knicks after blowout loss
nbc_nba_pregame_edwardstalk_260106.jpg
05:40
Edwards’ efficiency leading to career numbers
nbc_nba_davionintv_260106.jpg
04:31
Mitchell’s defensive energy is his ‘calling card’