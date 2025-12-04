Skip navigation
NASCAR president testifies France family was opposed to new revenue model
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Kristoffer Reitan makes 10 birdies in first round to lead Nedbank Golf Challenge
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Colts vs. Jaguars prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats
Rotoworld Bet Staff
,
Rotoworld Bet Staff
,
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Watch Now
How high can Murray fly after 52-point eruption?
December 4, 2025 02:15 PM
Fresh off Jamal Murray's massive 52-point outing, Noah Rubin shares how the Nuggets star is "blowing his third-round ADP out of the water" as he paves the way for a career year.
01:46
Nembhard’s strong start puts him on fantasy radar
01:48
Giannis reportedly out 2-4 weeks with calf strain
03:28
Fox, Harper leading Spurs in Wembanyama’s absence
03:35
CHI’s defensive struggles impacting overall growth
03:29
Murray gave Pacers ‘the work’ with 52-point night
04:18
Edwards has been ‘on a run’ for Timberwolves
09:57
Analyzing fallout of Clippers’ split with Paul
06:59
Giannis trade builder: Spurs, Heat among top picks
01:59
Take ‘white hot’ Raptors to cover against Lakers
02:08
76ers should ‘find their offense’ against Warriors
01:57
Highlights: Murray drops 52, Nuggets beat Pacers
01:55
HLs: Bucks rally past Pistons without Giannis
01:59
Highlights: Rockets throttle Kings at home
01:57
HLs: Towns carries Knicks to victory vs. Hornets
02:00
HLs: Last-second blocks saves Spurs against Magic
02:00
HLs: Trail Blazers bench stars in win over Cavs
02:03
Highlights: Mavs extend win streak to 3; beat Heat
01:59
Highlights: Porter powers Nets over Bulls
01:59
Highlights: Clippers end 5-game skid vs. Hawks
02:25
Mannix: Paul no longer worth aggravation for LAC
01:34
Brown has ‘stepped his game up a notch’ for Boston
01:44
Paul situation ‘another black eye’ for Clippers
01:38
Should Pelicans finally move on from Williamson?
09:55
Hawks, Mavericks face new realities
04:32
Are Bucks, Giannis headed for a split?
09:52
What’s next for the Nuggets, Magic?
03:36
Curry a ‘sneaker free agent’ after UA split
04:56
Believe in Johnson, McBride, Ware’s overs
10:09
What moves could put Pistons, Knicks over the top?
02:05
Take Trail Blazers to cover spread vs. Cavaliers
01:13
Dalot tucks away Man United’s opener v. West Ham
07:15
Cochran-Siegle swipes downhill 2nd; Odermatt wins
04:10
Bengals with Burrow a ‘scary’ matchup for Bills
03:24
Examining Haaland’s historic start to PL career
05:30
Bears’ confidence high in divisional clash vs. GB
03:52
Colts must lean on OL, Taylor in Week 14 vs. Jags
03:59
Do Steelers, Tomlin need ‘a fresh start’?
05:11
Steelers defense must contain run game vs. Ravens
03:30
Cowboys-Lions Week 14 best bets: Eyes on Pickens
08:32
Love, Stafford lead Week 14 quarterback loves
01:37
Mayfield, Herbert are QBs to avoid in Week 14
05:07
Worthy, AJB land on Berry’s Week 14 WR hate list
11:24
Week 14 WR loves: Pickens primed for ‘blowup’ game
04:35
Fade Montgomery, Harvey in Week 14 fantasy lineups
01:25
Seahawks, Texans, Bears lead NFL Week 14 best bets
03:33
NFL Week 14 Preview: Eagles vs. Chargers
11:50
Irving, Judkins primed for Week 14 fantasy success
04:22
NFL Week 14 Preview: Texans vs. Chiefs
01:43
NFL Week 14 Preview: Rams vs. Cardinals
06:51
NFL Week 14 Preview: Bears vs. Packers
02:01
NFL Week 14 Preview: Broncos vs. Raiders
01:24
NFL Week 14 Preview: Saints vs. Buccaneers
02:04
NFL Week 14 Preview: Dolphins vs. Jets
03:20
NFL Week 14 Preview: Commanders vs. Vikings
15:27
Windhorst breaks down Giannis to Knicks rumors
03:28
NFL Week 14 Preview: Colts vs. Jaguars
03:34
NFL Week 14 Preview: Titans vs. Browns
02:25
Target Pavia over Mendoza, Sayin for Heisman bets
02:34
Texans a worthy underdog bet against Chiefs on SNF
04:51
NFL Week 14 Preview: Bengals vs. Bills
