Giannis trade builder: Spurs, Heat among top picks

Top News

NASCAR: Cup Series-Practice
NASCAR president testifies France family was opposed to new revenue model
Image for https://assets.golfchannel.com/dims4/default/cf5ef20/2147483647/strip/false/crop/6000x3375+0+313/resize/1920x1080!/quality/90/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fversant-production-golfchannel.s3.us-east-1.amazonaws.com%2Fbrightspot%2F46%2Fb0%2F96ce61834f3997f77ef10948d440%2Fhttps-delivery-gettyimages.com%2Fdownloads%2F2249949767
Kristoffer Reitan makes 10 birdies in first round to lead Nedbank Golf Challenge
  • Associated Press
    ,
  • Associated Press
    ,
Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Colts vs. Jaguars prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats

Top Clips

nbc_pl_haalandsegment_251204.jpg
Examining Haaland’s historic start to PL career
nbc_roto_giannis_251204.jpg
Giannis reportedly out 2-4 weeks with calf strain
pickensmpx.jpg
Cowboys-Lions Week 14 best bets: Eyes on Pickens

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Top News

NASCAR: Cup Series-Practice
NASCAR president testifies France family was opposed to new revenue model
Image for https://assets.golfchannel.com/dims4/default/cf5ef20/2147483647/strip/false/crop/6000x3375+0+313/resize/1920x1080!/quality/90/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fversant-production-golfchannel.s3.us-east-1.amazonaws.com%2Fbrightspot%2F46%2Fb0%2F96ce61834f3997f77ef10948d440%2Fhttps-delivery-gettyimages.com%2Fdownloads%2F2249949767
Kristoffer Reitan makes 10 birdies in first round to lead Nedbank Golf Challenge
  • Associated Press
    ,
  • Associated Press
    ,
Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Colts vs. Jaguars prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats

Top Clips

nbc_pl_haalandsegment_251204.jpg
Examining Haaland’s historic start to PL career
nbc_roto_giannis_251204.jpg
Giannis reportedly out 2-4 weeks with calf strain
pickensmpx.jpg
Cowboys-Lions Week 14 best bets: Eyes on Pickens

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Giannis trade builder: Spurs, Heat among top picks

December 4, 2025 12:19 PM
Kenny, Darrick and Mike build trades around Giannis Antetokounmpo for the San Antonio Spurs, Miami Heat, Houston Rockets, among others.

nbc_roto_giannis_251204.jpg
01:48
Giannis reportedly out 2-4 weeks with calf strain
nbc_enjoy_spursmagic_251204.jpg
03:28
Fox, Harper leading Spurs in Wembanyama’s absence
nbc_enjoy_bullstalk_251204.jpg
03:35
CHI’s defensive struggles impacting overall growth
nbc_enjoy_jamalmurray_251204.jpg
03:29
Murray gave Pacers ‘the work’ with 52-point night
nbc_enjoy_dkpick6_251204.jpg
04:18
Edwards has been ‘on a run’ for Timberwolves
nbc_enjoy_chrispaul_251204.jpg
09:57
Analyzing fallout of Clippers’ split with Paul
nbc_roto_lalvtor_251204.jpg
01:59
Take ‘white hot’ Raptors to cover against Lakers
nbc_roto_gswvphi_251204.jpg
02:08
76ers should ‘find their offense’ against Warriors
nbc_nba_indydenver_251203(1).jpg
01:57
Highlights: Murray drops 52, Nuggets beat Pacers
nbc_nba_mildetroit_251203.jpg
01:55
HLs: Bucks rally past Pistons without Giannis
nbc_nba_housac_251203(1).jpg
01:59
Highlights: Rockets throttle Kings at home
nbc_nba_chanyk_251203.jpg
01:57
HLs: Towns carries Knicks to victory vs. Hornets
nbc_nba_sasvorlv2_251203.jpg
02:00
HLs: Last-second blocks saves Spurs against Magic
nbc_nba_porvclev2_251203.jpg
02:00
HLs: Trail Blazers bench stars in win over Cavs
nbc_nba_miavsdal_251203.jpg
02:03
Highlights: Mavs extend win streak to 3; beat Heat
nbc_nba_bknvschi_251203.jpg
01:59
Highlights: Porter powers Nets over Bulls
nbc_nba_lacvsatl_251203.jpg
01:59
Highlights: Clippers end 5-game skid vs. Hawks
nbc_nba_mannixoncp3_251203.jpg
02:25
Mannix: Paul no longer worth aggravation for LAC
nbc_roto_bosjbrown_251203.jpg
01:34
Brown has ‘stepped his game up a notch’ for Boston
nbc_roto_cpaullatest_251203.jpg
01:44
Paul situation ‘another black eye’ for Clippers
nbc_roto_nowilliamson_251203.jpg
01:38
Should Pelicans finally move on from Williamson?
nbc_enjoy_moreteamsquestions_251203.jpg
09:55
Hawks, Mavericks face new realities
nbc_nba_giannisseg_251203.jpg
04:32
Are Bucks, Giannis headed for a split?
nbc_enjoy_whatsthenextmove_251203.jpg
09:52
What’s next for the Nuggets, Magic?
nbc_nbc_stephsneakertalk_251203.jpg
03:36
Curry a ‘sneaker free agent’ after UA split
nbc_nba_draftkingspick6_251203.jpg
04:56
Believe in Johnson, McBride, Ware’s overs
nbc_nba_whiparound_251203.jpg
10:09
What moves could put Pistons, Knicks over the top?
nbc_roto_porcle_251203.jpg
02:05
Take Trail Blazers to cover spread vs. Cavaliers
nbc_roto_miadal_251203.jpg
01:35
Expect Mavs-Heat to be close despite injuries
nbc_nba_okcvsgsw_digitalhit_251202.jpg
01:06
Warriors showed heart, but OKC had ‘every answer’

nbc_pl_haalandsegment_251204.jpg
03:24
Examining Haaland’s historic start to PL career
pickensmpx.jpg
03:30
Cowboys-Lions Week 14 best bets: Eyes on Pickens
nbc_berry_qbloves_251204.jpg
08:32
Love, Stafford lead Week 14 quarterback loves
nbc_ffhh_qbhate_251204.jpg
01:37
Mayfield, Herbert are QBs to avoid in Week 14
nbc_ffhh_wrhates_251204.jpg
05:07
Worthy, AJB land on Berry’s Week 14 WR hate list
nbc_berry_wrloves_251204.jpg
11:24
Week 14 WR loves: Pickens primed for ‘blowup’ game
nbc_ffhh_rbhates_251204.jpg
04:35
Fade Montgomery, Harvey in Week 14 fantasy lineups
nbc_csu_bestbets_251204.jpg
01:25
Seahawks, Texans, Bears lead NFL Week 14 best bets
nbc_csu_mnfeaglesatchargers_251204.jpg
03:33
NFL Week 14 Preview: Eagles vs. Chargers
nbc_berry_rbloves_251204.jpg
11:50
Irving, Judkins primed for Week 14 fantasy success
nbc_csu_snftexansvchiefs_251204.jpg
04:22
NFL Week 14 Preview: Texans vs. Chiefs
nbc_csu_larvsaz_251204.jpg
01:43
NFL Week 14 Preview: Rams vs. Cardinals
nbc_csu_chivsgb_251204.jpg
06:51
NFL Week 14 Preview: Bears vs. Packers
nbc_csu_denvslv_251204.jpg
02:01
NFL Week 14 Preview: Broncos vs. Raiders
nbc_csu_novstb_251204.jpg
01:24
NFL Week 14 Preview: Saints vs. Buccaneers
nbc_csu_miavsnyj_251204.jpg
02:04
NFL Week 14 Preview: Dolphins vs. Jets
nbc_csu_wasvsmin_251204.jpg
03:20
NFL Week 14 Preview: Commanders vs. Vikings
GiannisDPS12-4.jpg
15:27
Windhorst breaks down Giannis to Knicks rumors
nbc_csu_indvscle_251204.jpg
03:28
NFL Week 14 Preview: Colts vs. Jaguars
nbc_csu_tenvscle_251204.jpg
03:34
NFL Week 14 Preview: Titans vs. Browns
vandy.jpg
02:25
Target Pavia over Mendoza, Sayin for Heisman bets
nbc_bte_texanschiefs_251204.jpg
02:34
Texans a worthy underdog bet against Chiefs on SNF
nbc_csu_cinvsbuf_251204.jpg
04:51
NFL Week 14 Preview: Bengals vs. Bills
nbc_dps_kurtwarner_251204.jpg
16:32
Warner on Maye, Williams’ development, play style
nbc_bte_ramscardinals_251204.jpg
02:07
Rams should cover ‘in style’ against Cardinals
nbc_dps_giannistradetalks_251204.jpg
08:52
Giannis trade talk heating up after latest reports
nbc_bte_bengalsbills_251204.jpg
02:12
Bengals vs. Bills has many ‘important wrinkles’
nbc_csu_pitvsbal_251204.jpg
05:20
NFL Week 14 Preview: Steelers vs. Ravens
nbc_csu_seavsatl_251204.jpg
02:52
NFL Week 14 Preview: Seahawks vs. Falcons
nbc_csu_dalvsdet_251204.jpg
07:18
NFL Week 14 Preview: Cowboys vs. Lions