 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Louisville vs. Indiana CBB
Conwell stars as No. 6 Louisville holds off No. 22 Indiana for an 87-78 win
Green Bay Packers v Detroit Lions
Fantasy Football Injury Report Week 14: Amon-Ra St. Brown’s ankle; updates on Omarion Hampton, Tee Higgins
Texas Tech Big 12 Champ
Texas Tech wins Big 12 title and likely first-round CFP bye with 34-7 win over BYU

Top Clips

nbc_pl_goalzone_moyes_251206.jpg
Moyes on Everton’s chances at Europe: Why not?
nbc_cbb_olddominionatrichmond_251206.jpg
Highlights: Richmond stay undefeated at home
nbc_pl_goalzone_slot_251206.jpg
Slot: Liverpool deserved more than a point

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Louisville vs. Indiana CBB
Conwell stars as No. 6 Louisville holds off No. 22 Indiana for an 87-78 win
Green Bay Packers v Detroit Lions
Fantasy Football Injury Report Week 14: Amon-Ra St. Brown’s ankle; updates on Omarion Hampton, Tee Higgins
Texas Tech Big 12 Champ
Texas Tech wins Big 12 title and likely first-round CFP bye with 34-7 win over BYU

Top Clips

nbc_pl_goalzone_moyes_251206.jpg
Moyes on Everton’s chances at Europe: Why not?
nbc_cbb_olddominionatrichmond_251206.jpg
Highlights: Richmond stay undefeated at home
nbc_pl_goalzone_slot_251206.jpg
Slot: Liverpool deserved more than a point

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Hero World Challenge 2025: Tee times, how to watch the final round in the Bahamas

  • By
  • Golf Channel Staff,
  • By
  • Golf Channel Staff
  
Published December 6, 2025 05:28 PM
Highlights: Hero World Challenge, Round 2
December 5, 2025 05:00 PM
Watch highlights from Round 2 of the 2025 Hero World Challenge at Albany Golf Course on New Providence Island in The Bahamas.

The Hero World Challenge concludes Sunday with the final round at Albany Golf Course in the Bahamas.

Golf Channel coverage begins at 11:30 a.m. EST with NBC taking over at 1:30 p.m. Here’s a look at final-round tee times for the field of 20 players:

Time
TeePlayers
10:46 AM
EST		1

Jordan Spieth

Chris Gotterup

10:57 AM
EST		1

Aaron Rai

Andrew Novak

11:08 AM
EST		1

Robert MacIntyre

Brian Harman

11:19 AM
EST		1

Billy Horschel

Akshay Bhatia

11:30 AM
EST		1

Harris English

Keegan Bradley

11:41 AM
EST		1

Sam Burns

Corey Conners

11:52 AM
EST		1

Justin Rose

Cameron Young

12:03 PM
EST		1

Wyndham Clark

J.J. Spaun

12:14 PM
EST		1

Alex Noren

Hideki Matsuyama

12:25 PM
EST		1

Sepp Straka

Scottie Scheffler