Conwell stars as No. 6 Louisville holds off No. 22 Indiana for an 87-78 win

  
Published December 6, 2025 05:29 PM
Louisville vs. Indiana CBB

Louisville Cardinals guard Ryan Conwell (3) defends Indiana Hoosiers guard Tayton Conerway (6) during a game Saturday, Dec. 6, 2025, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

Christine Tannous/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

INDIANAPOLIS — Ryan Conwell had 21 points and No. 6 Louisville turned a fast start into an 87-78 victory over No. 22 Indiana on Saturday.

Conwell made a triumphant return to his hometown, where he starred at Pike High School. The senior point guard made three 3-pointers and went 10 for 11 at the free-throw line. The Xavier transfer is averaging a team-high 19.5 points per game.

Louisville (8-1) made three 3-pointers while scoring the first 16 points. Indiana (7-2) missed eight shots and committed four turnovers before scoring its first basket on a Sam Alexis dunk with 13:28 left in the first half.

IU’s Lamar Wilkerson hit a 3 to close the gap to 52-44 with 13:42 remaining in the game, but Conwell responded with a 3-pointer and sank three consecutive free throws.

Tucker DeVries led the Hoosiers with 26 points and four 3s. He hit 12 of 13 free throws. Nick Dorn added 15 points and Wilkerson had 12.

J’Vonne Hadley and Isaac McNeely each scored 15 for Louisville. Sananda Fru and Kobe Rodgers had 12 apiece.

Both teams were coming off road losses. Louisville lost 89-80 at Arkansas, and Indiana fell 73-64 at Minnesota.

Up next

Indiana hosts Penn State on Tuesday. Louisville hosts Memphis next Saturday.