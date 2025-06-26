 Skip navigation
Top News

Day 4 - World Athletics Championships Budapest 2023
How to watch Faith Kipyegon attempt to run a mile in under four minutes
Shannon Rowbury
American Shannon Rowbury upgraded to 2012 Olympic 1500m bronze medal
Audi Fis Alpine World Ski Championships - Women's Giant Slalom
Lara Gut-Behrami to retire from Alpine skiing after 2026 Olympic season

Top Clips

nbc_nba_winner_loser_250625v3.jpg
Winners, losers of 2025 NBA Draft first round
nbc_nba_cooperflagg_250525v2.jpg
Mavericks draft ‘special player’ in Duke’s Flagg
nbc_rtf_southcarolinaprogram_250625.jpg
Beamer discusses father’s impact on South Carolina

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
How to watch Friday’s Xfinity race at Atlanta: Start time, TV info and weather

  
Published June 26, 2025 09:00 AM

In the first of seven tracks that the Xfinity Series will revisit this season, the circuit will race Friday night at EchoPark Speedway for the second time in 2025.

The 1.54-mile oval will play host to the fourth of six drafting races this year.

Rising star Connor Zilisch is coming off a victory at Pocono Raceway that marked his first oval win and his fourth consecutive top five since missing the Texas Motor Speedway race with a back injury.

Zilisch is among five drivers accounting for JR Motorsports’ eight wins: Justin Allgaier (three wins), Zilisch (two), Sammy Smith, Kyle Larson and Daniel Suarez. The team needs four victories to hit the 100 mark in Xfinity.

Georgia native Austin Hill has won three consecutive Xfinity races and five of the past six at the track south of Atlanta.

NASCAR Xfinity: NASCAR Xfinity Series Race at Pocono
NASCAR penalizes Hendrick Motorsports Xfinity team for Pocono violation
Team is fined $40,000, among other penalties, for L1 infraction.

Details for Friday’s Xfinity race at Atlanta

(All times Eastern)

START: The command to start engines will be given at 7:29 p.m. ... The green flag is scheduled to wave at 7:41 p.m.

PRERACE: The Xfinity garage will open at 1:30 p.m. ... Qualifying will begin at 3 p.m. ... Driver introductions are at 6:55 p.m.

DISTANCE: The race is 163 laps (251.02 miles) on the 1.54-mile oval.

STAGES: Stage 1 ends at Lap 45. Stage 2 ends at Lap 90.

ENTRY LIST: Click here for the 38 cars entered at EchoPark Speedway.

TV/RADIO: CW will broadcast the race starting at 7 p.m. ... Performance Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will have radio coverage.

FORECAST: WeatherUndergroundPartly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms with winds light and variable and a high of 89 degrees. It’s expected to be 80 degrees with a 30% chance of rain at the start of the Xfinity race.

LAST TIME: Austin Hill took the lead from Aric Almirola on the final lap and beat Justin Allgaier by 0.216 seconds on Feb. 21, 2025.