How to watch Friday’s Xfinity race at Atlanta: Start time, TV info and weather

In the first of seven tracks that the Xfinity Series will revisit this season, the circuit will race Friday night at EchoPark Speedway for the second time in 2025.

The 1.54-mile oval will play host to the fourth of six drafting races this year.

Rising star Connor Zilisch is coming off a victory at Pocono Raceway that marked his first oval win and his fourth consecutive top five since missing the Texas Motor Speedway race with a back injury.

Zilisch is among five drivers accounting for JR Motorsports’ eight wins: Justin Allgaier (three wins), Zilisch (two), Sammy Smith, Kyle Larson and Daniel Suarez. The team needs four victories to hit the 100 mark in Xfinity.

Georgia native Austin Hill has won three consecutive Xfinity races and five of the past six at the track south of Atlanta.

Details for Friday’s Xfinity race at Atlanta

(All times Eastern)

START: The command to start engines will be given at 7:29 p.m. ... The green flag is scheduled to wave at 7:41 p.m.

PRERACE: The Xfinity garage will open at 1:30 p.m. ... Qualifying will begin at 3 p.m. ... Driver introductions are at 6:55 p.m.

DISTANCE: The race is 163 laps (251.02 miles) on the 1.54-mile oval.

STAGES: Stage 1 ends at Lap 45. Stage 2 ends at Lap 90.

ENTRY LIST: Click here for the 38 cars entered at EchoPark Speedway.

TV/RADIO: CW will broadcast the race starting at 7 p.m. ... Performance Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will have radio coverage.

FORECAST: WeatherUnderground — Partly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms with winds light and variable and a high of 89 degrees. It’s expected to be 80 degrees with a 30% chance of rain at the start of the Xfinity race.

LAST TIME: Austin Hill took the lead from Aric Almirola on the final lap and beat Justin Allgaier by 0.216 seconds on Feb. 21, 2025.