NASCAR penalizes Hendrick Motorsports Xfinity team for Pocono violation

NASCAR has penalized the Hendrick Motorsports Xfinity team Chase Elliott drove for last weekend at Pocono for a violation.

The team was fined $40,000 and docked 40 car owner points and 10 playoff points Wednesday. Crew chief Adam Wall has been suspended for the next three Xfinity events (through Sonoma) for the L1 violation.

The No. 17 team is not entered for Friday night’s race at EchoPark Speedway in Hampton, Georgia. The car is scheduled to compete next on July 12 at Sonoma with Corey Day as the driver.

The team was cited for a violation related to main frame rail conical receivers. The No. 17 car was one of two taken to the NASCAR R&D Center for further evaluation after the Pocono race. Elliott finished fourth in that race.

NASCAR cited Section 14.3.3.2.1.1.K of the Xfinity Rule Book, which states: “Main frame rail conical receivers will not be permitted to be moved without having the chassis re-certified prior to the Event at which that chassis will compete.”

NASCAR also cited 14.3.3.2.1.1.L of the Xfinity Rule Book, which states: “Modifications to main frame rail conical receivers that were made to circumvent NASCAR inspection processes, measurement equipment, and/or gauges will not be permitted.”