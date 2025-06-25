NASCAR penalizes Hendrick Motorsports Xfinity team for Pocono violation

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Image for https://images.rivals.com/image/upload/f_auto,q_auto,t_hero_desktop/vnys1rzyuxmge8mvqpfs
Rivals Five-Star: Five committed prospects on flip watch
  • Adam Gorney, National Recruiting Director
    ,
  • Adam Gorney, National Recruiting Director
    ,
Image for https://images.rivals.com/image/upload/f_auto,q_auto,t_hero_desktop/a704xrrkv2n9lz8cjxli
Colorado flips CB Maurice Williams Jr. from Liberty
  • Sam Spiegelman, National Recruiting Analyst
    ,
  • Sam Spiegelman, National Recruiting Analyst
    ,
MLB: Game Two-Minnesota Twins at Boston Red Sox
Red Sox pitcher Kutter Crawford’s off-field ‘accident’ requires season-ending wrist surgery

Top Clips

nbc_rtf_southcarolinaprogram_250625.jpg
Beamer discusses father’s impact on South Carolina
sellers_site.jpg
Beamer lauds Sellers’ consistency, competitiveness
nbc_rtf_miamiwisco_250625.jpg
Inside Wisconsin v. Miami tampering lawsuit

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Image for https://images.rivals.com/image/upload/f_auto,q_auto,t_hero_desktop/vnys1rzyuxmge8mvqpfs
Rivals Five-Star: Five committed prospects on flip watch
  • Adam Gorney, National Recruiting Director
    ,
  • Adam Gorney, National Recruiting Director
    ,
Image for https://images.rivals.com/image/upload/f_auto,q_auto,t_hero_desktop/a704xrrkv2n9lz8cjxli
Colorado flips CB Maurice Williams Jr. from Liberty
  • Sam Spiegelman, National Recruiting Analyst
    ,
  • Sam Spiegelman, National Recruiting Analyst
    ,
MLB: Game Two-Minnesota Twins at Boston Red Sox
Red Sox pitcher Kutter Crawford’s off-field ‘accident’ requires season-ending wrist surgery

Top Clips

nbc_rtf_southcarolinaprogram_250625.jpg
Beamer discusses father’s impact on South Carolina
sellers_site.jpg
Beamer lauds Sellers’ consistency, competitiveness
nbc_rtf_miamiwisco_250625.jpg
Inside Wisconsin v. Miami tampering lawsuit

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

NASCAR penalizes Hendrick Motorsports Xfinity team for Pocono violation

  
Published June 25, 2025 05:39 PM

NASCAR has penalized the Hendrick Motorsports Xfinity team Chase Elliott drove for last weekend at Pocono for a violation.

The team was fined $40,000 and docked 40 car owner points and 10 playoff points Wednesday. Crew chief Adam Wall has been suspended for the next three Xfinity events (through Sonoma) for the L1 violation.

The No. 17 team is not entered for Friday night’s race at EchoPark Speedway in Hampton, Georgia. The car is scheduled to compete next on July 12 at Sonoma with Corey Day as the driver.

The team was cited for a violation related to main frame rail conical receivers. The No. 17 car was one of two taken to the NASCAR R&D Center for further evaluation after the Pocono race. Elliott finished fourth in that race.

NASCAR cited Section 14.3.3.2.1.1.K of the Xfinity Rule Book, which states: “Main frame rail conical receivers will not be permitted to be moved without having the chassis re-certified prior to the Event at which that chassis will compete.”

NASCAR also cited 14.3.3.2.1.1.L of the Xfinity Rule Book, which states: “Modifications to main frame rail conical receivers that were made to circumvent NASCAR inspection processes, measurement equipment, and/or gauges will not be permitted.”