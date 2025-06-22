IMSA Watkins Glen results, points: Acura wins again as Blomqvist saves just enough juice

Stretching his hybrid battery to the aboslute limit when a rival couldn’t, Tom Blomqvist took the lead on the last lap to win the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar race at Watkins Glen International.

Blomqvist’s No. 60 Meyer Shank Racing Acura ARX-06 crossed the finish line with less than 1% of its battery power reamining and finished 1.880 seconds ahed of the No. 40 Wayne Taylor Racing Cadillac. The No. 10 WTR Cadillac finished third.

“The guys gave me a target, and we were able to execute,” Blomqvist told NBC Sports’ Dave Burns on Peacock. “The car came alive there. I knew we just needed a bit space. We were able to capitalize on a couple of restarts. The guys did a great strategy and the pace was set to be able to hit those really big fuel targets ,and that’s what enabled me to go to the end and the others not.

IMSA WATKINS GLEN RESULTS: Click here for overall l By class

“So really proud of everyone. It was an up-and-down race for us. We had a few mistakes here at the beginning, but we made the most of it there at the end, so I’m so happy for the guys. It’s been a really tough year. We haven’t really had what we believe we deserve.”

Earl Bamber had been in the lead on a restart with 3 minutes remaining, but his No. 31 Cadillac finished fifth after being forced to make a pit stop when its battery expired just before taking the white flag.

Harper, Hesse victorious in GTD Pro at the Glen Dan Harper and Max Hesse recap their up-and-down day at Watkins Glen and how they worked pit strategy to climb to the front and win the Sahlen's Six Hours of the Glen in GTD Pro.

Just before the last restart, Nick Yelloly also had pitted from second in the No. 93 MSR Acura. That had Blomqvist’s co-driver, Colin Braun, nervous atop the Meyer Shank Racing pit stand.

“Tom did a great job there at the end saving the fuel,” Braun said. “Man, the guys on the pit box were sweating bullets up there, but they made it happen there, so I’m pumped.”

With the No. 93 ‘s May 31 victory at Detroit, Meyer Shank Racing’s Acuras have won two consecutive races after Porsche Penske Motorsport opened the 2025 season with four wins.

Late-race dramatics give Gamble and Co. GTD win For Tom Gamble, his emotions were "all over the place" after Lexus ran out of gas on the final lap at Watkins Glen, and he shares his first-time win with teammate Casper Stevenson while Zacharie Robichon gets his eighth.

“The guys have really stepped it up,” Blomqvist said. “We’re just getting better and better every race, so hopefully more to come.”

The No. 6 Porsche Penske Motorsport 963 finished fourth to move into the Grand Touring Prototype championship lead by 12 points over the No. 7 963, which finished a season-worst 47th.

After a promising start in which Felipe Nasr moved from 10th to the lead, things went awry when Nick Tandy went into the Turn 1 wall with just over 90 minutes remaining.

The No. 7 Porsche 963 required major repairs that cost the team more than 10 laps in the pits.

Di Resta 'steadily fought forward' for LMP2 win Paul Di Resta, Rasmus Lindh and Daniel Goldburg discuss their LMP2 class win at Watkins Glen, vaulting the United Motorsports No. 22 to the top of the championship standings.

The race was slowed by 10 caution flags and some wild shifts in the weather during the first three hours.

Nearly three hours of the race were run under the yellow flag during the race, which ended in searing temperatures and bright sunshine after popup showers throughout the first half.

There were some heavy collisions, including one that popped out an LMP2 windshield, but no serious injuries.

The Watkins Glen winners in other categories:

LMP2: No. 22 United Autosports USA ORECA LMP2 07 with drivers Paul Di Resta, Rasmus Lindh and Daniel Goldburg. It’s the second win of the season for the team, which also won the Rolex 24 at Daytona and leads in the championship standings.

GTD Pro: No. 48 Paul Miller Racing BMW M4 GT3 EVO with drivers Max Hesse and Dan Harper. It’s the team’s first win this season.

GTD: No. 27 Heart of Racing Team Aston Martin Vantage GT3 Evo with drivers Zacharie Robichon, Tom Gamble and Casper Stevenson. It’s the first victory this season for the team.

NEXT RACE

The IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship will race with the LMP2, GTD Pro and GTD categories Sunday, July 13 at Canadian Tire Motorsports Park (2 p.m. ET, USA, Peacock).

