MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Lindsey Vonn
How to watch Lindsey Vonn in FIS Alpine skiing World Cup in Zauchensee
Ilia Malinin
How to watch 2026 Prevagen U.S. Figure Skating Championships
Tennis: US Open
Osaka ill at United Cup in Perth but hopes to be OK for the Australian Open

Top Clips

nbc_roto_warriorsclippers_260105.jpg
Lean on the over for total points in GSW vs. LAC
nbc_roto_knickspistons_260105.jpg
Best bets for Knicks vs. Pistons
nbc_roto_packersbears_260105.jpg
Bears have enough edges to be the bet vs. Packers

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

CFP is 'wide-open' after quarterfinal round

January 5, 2026 10:08 AM
Dan Patrick recaps the quarterfinal round of the college football playoff with surprising results and storylines that leave four unlikely teams left competing for a national championship.

Related Videos

nbc_dps_stefanskifired_260105.jpg
03:49
Stefanski not the reason Browns have struggled
nbc_dps_jasongarrettinterview_251223.jpg
14:54
Garrett: Weather ‘certainly’ affects games, teams
nbc_dps_reggiemillerinterview_251223.jpg
21:16
Miller: ‘Emotions are building up’ for Warriors
TrevorLawrence12-22DPS.jpg
10:29
Jaguars impress in double-digit win vs. Broncos
nbc_dps_rosstuckerinterview_251222.jpg
14:44
Jaguars QB Lawrence playing his best football
nbc_dps_nateburlesoninterview_251222.jpg
13:29
Burleson breaks down NFL catch rule
nbc_dps_upsetfanbase_251222.jpg
05:12
Lions ‘getting further and further away’
nbc_dps_rickneuheiselintr_251222.jpg
06:36
Neuheisel’s (musical) CFP message? ‘Let Them Play’
darnoldcoachhug.jpg
12:54
Riddick: Win over Rams ‘turning point’ for Darnold
nbc_dps_ryanleafintv_251219.jpg
06:59
Leaf on Tua benching, what went wrong for Dolphins
nbc_dps_dponjoeburrow_251218.jpg
04:59
What’s wrong with Burrow and Bengals’ offense?
nbc_dps_dpontuabenching_251218.jpg
03:25
Tua was ‘the weak link’ in Miami’s offense
nbc_dps_michaelirvininterview_251218.jpg
17:41
Irwin: Chiefs must start retooling around Mahomes
nbc_dps_cowboysgrade_251218.jpg
01:46
Irvin gives 2025 Cowboys a failing grade
nbc_dps_robertgriffiniiiinterview_251217.jpg
15:26
RGIII: Parsons, Mahomes should sit out next season
nbc_dps_tonygonzalezinterview_251217.jpg
11:30
Dolphins benching Tua was surprising to Gonzalez
nbc_dps_reggiemillerinterview_251217.jpg
17:15
Miller would be ‘shocked’ if NYK didn’t win East
tua.jpg
14:03
Patrick: Tua not a starter ‘until further notice’
nbc_dps_mikegolicsrinterview_251216.jpg
12:36
Does Tomlin survive another first-round loss?
nbc_dps_jimharbaughinterview_251216.jpg
12:35
Harbaugh on ACL injuries, Chiefs, Moore, and more
nbc_dps_joethomasinterview_251216.jpg
11:50
Thomas: Nobody can block Garrett consistently
nbc_dps_nflweek15recap_251215.jpg
13:28
Week 15 recap: KC eliminated, Rivers returns
nbc_dps_nickwright_241215.jpg
17:58
Wright: Chiefs ‘deserve’ to miss playoffs
nbc_dps_falconsbuccaneersrecap_251212.jpg
06:35
ATL showed ‘what they could be’ in win vs. TB
nbc_dps_heismanandcfb_251212.jpg
06:22
Indiana’s Mendoza ‘best story of the year’ in CFB
nbc_dps_shaqinterview_251212.jpg
13:28
LeBron ‘knows’ when to be a team player for Lakers
nbc_dps_rosstuckerinterview_251212.jpg
17:30
‘Legit’ Jaguars not being talked about enough
nbc_dps_dponsherronemoore_251211.jpg
11:07
Michigan must move ‘fast’ to find new head coach
nbc_dps_tonygarciainterview_251211.jpg
07:56
Michigan’s situation with Moore ‘evolved rapidly’
nbc_dps_robgronkowskiinterview_251211.jpg
10:33
Gronkowski is excited to host LA Bowl

Latest Clips

nbc_roto_warriorsclippers_260105.jpg
01:53
Lean on the over for total points in GSW vs. LAC
nbc_roto_knickspistons_260105.jpg
01:47
Best bets for Knicks vs. Pistons
nbc_roto_packersbears_260105.jpg
01:50
Bears have enough edges to be the bet vs. Packers
nbc_roto_ramspanthers_260105.jpg
01:46
Rams have too many points on the road vs. Panthers
nbc_pft_mylesgarrett_260105.jpg
02:43
Sack record caps ‘phenomenal year’ for Garrett
nbc_pft_stefanski_260105.jpg
02:14
Browns fire Stefanski after six seasons
nbc_pft_wildcard_260105.jpg
01:41
Which wild card game is the most intriguing?
nbc_pft_nfcplayoffs_260105.jpg
08:43
Unpacking Seahawks win, NFC playoff picture
nbc_pft_raiders_260105.jpg
01:02
Who could the Raiders take as No. 1 draft pick?
nbc_pft_colts_260105.jpg
03:54
Colts’ HC Steichen and GM Ballard will return
nbc_pft_rodgersonwin_260105.jpg
04:52
Rodgers on win: ‘Just takes a little belief’
nbc_pft_coacheshotseat_260105.jpg
10:00
Which NFL coaches are in the hot seat?
nbc_pft_falcons_260105.jpg
11:14
Impacts of Falcons firing HC Morris, GM Fontenot
nbc_pft_finalseconds_260105.jpg
07:45
Did Ravens ‘settle’ for 44-yard try vs. PIT?
nbc_pft_tomlin_260105.jpg
08:19
Tomlin has to feel ‘vindicated’ after Steelers win
nbc_pft_lamarjackson_260105.jpg
06:32
Baltimore Ravens have ‘chronically underachieved’
jagsthumb.jpg
09:34
Ahead of AFC playoffs, who is the best team?
nbc_pft_nextforravens_260105.jpg
08:22
How do Ravens ‘pick up the pieces’ after loss?
nbc_pft_tylerloop_260105.jpg
04:21
Ravens’ Loop on missing game-winning field goal
nbc_pft_steelersbeatravens_260105.jpg
07:44
Steelers outlast Ravens, clinch AFC North title
RaheemPSNFFMPX1-5.jpg
01:02
Dungy ‘surprised’ that Falcons fired Morris
nbc_psnff_rodgersdisc_260105.jpg
01:36
Rodgers’ leadership was on full display vs. Ravens
nbc_psnff_gameconvo2_260105.jpg
02:59
Ravens didn’t ‘control momentum’ vs. Steelers
nbc_nba_memvslal_lukahl_260104.jpg
01:59
HLs: Doncic scores 36 to power Lakers past Memphis
freiermuth_int_raw_260104.jpg
05:38
Freiermuth: Rodgers ‘keeps us calm’ under pressure
nbc_psnff_gameconvo_260104.jpg
01:04
Steelers earn playoff spot in ‘crazy’ finish
steelers_wk18_int_raw.jpg
03:27
Rodgers: ‘Absolute blessing’ to be the Steelers QB
nbc_snf_balpit_260104.jpg
54
Highlights: Steelers outlast Ravens in wild finish
nbc_nba_milvssac_giannishl_260104.jpg
01:54
HLs: Giannis pops off for 37 in big Bucks win
nbc_snf_pitaustintd_260104.jpg
37
Rodgers hits Austin III for clutch touchdown