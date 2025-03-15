Ken Roczen becomes a United States citizen

Ken Roczen became an American citizen this week after being awarded the right on Thursday,

“It is not very often you leave the house as a German and come back as an American,” Roczen posted on social media. “I am finally a US Citizen, and I wouldn’t want it any other way.”

Born in Mattstedt, Germany, on April 29, 1994, the 30-year-old began his professional dirt bike career in 2009, racing in the MX2 division of the European-based MXGP. He scored his first victory in his fourth round of competition that year. Roczen won the MX2 championship two seasons later, in 2011.

Immediately after securing that title, Roczen moved to the American-based AMA Supercross series at the end of the 2011 season, finishing second in the first main event for which he qualified and winning the following round.

Roczen quickly moved up to the 450 division in 2014.

Roczen has one win so far in 2025 in 450s and six podiums in nine starts. He is currently third in the championship standings behind Cooper Webb and Chase Sexton.

