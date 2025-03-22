 Skip navigation
Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
2025 Supercross Round 10 Birmingham LIVE Updates, leaderboard, news, results

Bookmark this page for live updates of Round 10 in Birmingham

SX 2025 Rd 10 Birmingham empty track.jpg

Feld Entertainment / Align Media

Protective Stadium in Birmingham, Alabama, hosts a Monster Energy Supercross round for only the second time and the Triple Crown format ensures no one has an advantage until the final race.

Cooper Webb enters the weekend with a 15-point advantage over Chase Sexton, which is beginning to pressure the challenger.

Updates
Free Practice
By
Dan Beaver
  

Justin Cooper set out to prove last week’s podium was not a fluke. He had the fastest lap at 58.655.

Meanwhile, the contest for the red plate appears to be close: Cooper Webb (58.974) was merely 0.392 seconds faster than third-place Chase Sexton (59.366).

Fourth-place Malcolm Stewart (59.420) and Jason Anderson (59.731) rounded out the top five.

Ken Roczen (1:01.365) was well off the pace in 13th.

Shane McElrath (1:00.877) earned the mock hole shot and then settled into 11th on the chart.

In the 250 division, Daxton Bennick posted the fastest lap early at 59.647, but championship challenger RJ Hampshire was not far behind. His lap of 59.699 is only 0.053 seconds off the pace.

The third-fastest rider, Max Anstie (59.705), lost the points lead last week to Tom Vialle, so he needs to make up some ground.

Fourth-place Nate Thrasher (59.872) and Seth Hammaker (59.985) rounded out the top five.

Vialle (1:00.289) was just outside that mark in sixth.

Further Reading
By
Dan Beaver
  

Check out some of the stories you may have missed.

More SuperMotocross News

Birmingham preview
Jalek Swoll renews with Factory Triumph
Christian Craig set to return in Birmingham
Birmingham betting odds, complete lines
Jett Reynolds breaks leg in practice crash
Ken Roczen becomes a US citizen
What riders said after Indy
Preston Boespflug fractures femur in Indy
Joey Savatgy punctures lung in Indy crash
Indianapolis 450 results | 250 results
A DM led to partnership between Moranz, Champion Tool