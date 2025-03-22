2025 Supercross Round 10 Birmingham LIVE Updates, leaderboard, news, results
Bookmark this page for live updates of Round 10 in Birmingham
Protective Stadium in Birmingham, Alabama, hosts a Monster Energy Supercross round for only the second time and the Triple Crown format ensures no one has an advantage until the final race.
Cooper Webb enters the weekend with a 15-point advantage over Chase Sexton, which is beginning to pressure the challenger.
Justin Cooper set out to prove last week’s podium was not a fluke. He had the fastest lap at 58.655.
Meanwhile, the contest for the red plate appears to be close: Cooper Webb (58.974) was merely 0.392 seconds faster than third-place Chase Sexton (59.366).
Fourth-place Malcolm Stewart (59.420) and Jason Anderson (59.731) rounded out the top five.
Ken Roczen (1:01.365) was well off the pace in 13th.
Shane McElrath (1:00.877) earned the mock hole shot and then settled into 11th on the chart.
Click here for complete 450, Group A results
Click here for complete 450 results combined
In the 250 division, Daxton Bennick posted the fastest lap early at 59.647, but championship challenger RJ Hampshire was not far behind. His lap of 59.699 is only 0.053 seconds off the pace.
The third-fastest rider, Max Anstie (59.705), lost the points lead last week to Tom Vialle, so he needs to make up some ground.
Fourth-place Nate Thrasher (59.872) and Seth Hammaker (59.985) rounded out the top five.
Vialle (1:00.289) was just outside that mark in sixth.
Click here for complete 250, Group A results
Click here for complete 250 results combined
