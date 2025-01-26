Supercross 2025 results: 250 West highlights, rundown, reaction at Anaheim 2, Haiden Deegan wins

Haiden Deegan finally got a strong start in Round 3 of the Monster Energy Supercross 250 West division and converted it into his first win of the 2025 season.

Deegan earned the holeshot with red plate holder Julien Beaumer on his back wheel. After some drama between those two riders in the heat race, Beaumer attempted to push Deegan up the hill in Turn 1, but was unable to stand his rival up. Deegan rocketed off the banking and was not seen again as he led all 17 laps of the race since the 2024 season finale East / West Showdown in Salt Lake City.

Beaumer steadily lost ground to Deegan on the track and finished nearly four and a half seconds off the pace, but he was aware that championships are won with consistency and by the rider making the fewest mistake. He lost five points to his principal championship rival but maintains a seven-point advantage. Beaumer has been the most pleasant surprise in the 250 West division as he “keeps calm and carries on.”

The early races of Cole Davies’ Supercross career have been marked with solid starts, so no one knew what to expect when he completed Lap 1 in seventh. Davies steadily worked his way through the pack and was sixth on Lap 3, fifth on Lap 5, and was fourth the following lap. It seemed his progress would stall there until Jordon Smith crashed on the final lap and cleared the way to third. This was Davies’ first podium of the season and his second top-five.

After giving Factory Triumph their first podium in the season opener, Smith was on his way to allowing them to sweep that position through three rounds until he charged too hard on the final lap in an attempt to pass Beaumer for the runner-up position. Smith tipped over on the final lap and relinquished third but remains perfect in regard to top-fives.

Coty Schock raced with the leaders throughout the Round 3 feature, never climbing higher than fourth or falling lower than fifth. He’s proving that year’s Cinderella season was not a fluke with two results of sixth in the opening rounds and this week’s fifth-place finish.

Riding with two broken fingers, Jo Shimoda finished just outside of the top five in sixth. He has one more race this weekend in Glendale, Arizona, before the 250 West riders get a break to allow the Eastern riders to take the field.

With injuries to teammates Ty Masterpool and Garrett Marchbanks, Drew Adams got the call to ascend to the professional ranks. His Supercross debut was marked by impressive speed in practice and qualification as well as his first top-10 in the division. Adams climbed as high as sixth in the feature and finished eighth.

Here are the 250 West Supercross results and points standings after Round 3 at Angel Stadium in Anaheim, California:

Results

Feature Results

Fastest Sector Times

Individual Lap Times

Detailed Lap Times

Heat Results

Heat 1

Heat 2

250 Supercross West Rider Points

Here is the finishing order of Round 3 at Anaheim 2:

1. Haiden Deegan, Yamaha *

2. Julien Beaumer, KTM

3. Cole Davies, Yamaha

4. Jordon Smith, Triumph

5. Coty Schock, Yamaha

6. Jo Shimoda, Honda

7. Michael Mosiman, Yamaha

8. Drew Adams, Kawasaki

9. Anthony Bourdon, Yamaha

10. Hunter Yoder, Kawasaki

11. Lux Turner, KTM

12. Parker Ross, Honda

13. Jett Reynolds, Yamaha

14. TJ Albright, Yamaha

15. Gavin Towers, Honda

16. Dominique Thury, Yamaha

17. Enzo Lopes, Yamaha

18. Dylan Walsh, Kawasaki

19. Joshua Varize, KTM

20. Collin Jurin, Yamaha

21. Preston Masciangelo,

22. Max Sanford, Kawasaki

* Holeshot

