Alexander Zverev downs Ben Shelton to win third Munich title

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Ottawa Senators at Toronto Maple Leafs
Marner, Nylander, Tavares, Matthews leads Maple Leafs to 6-2 win over Senators in Game 1
MLB: San Diego Padres at Houston Astros
Padres’ Arraez out of hospital after scary collision at first base
Corales Puntacana Championship 2025 - Final Round
Joel Dahmen opens up after heartbreaking collapse: ‘I don’t know what I’m going to do yet’

Top Clips

nbc_golf_joeldahmen_250420.jpg
Dahmen shocked after Corales Puntacana collapse
nbc_golf_puntacanafinalrdhls_250420.jpg
Highlights: Corales Puntacana Championship Round 4
lpgatourwinjmla.jpg
Highlights: JM Eagle LA Championship, Round 4

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Ottawa Senators at Toronto Maple Leafs
Marner, Nylander, Tavares, Matthews leads Maple Leafs to 6-2 win over Senators in Game 1
MLB: San Diego Padres at Houston Astros
Padres’ Arraez out of hospital after scary collision at first base
Corales Puntacana Championship 2025 - Final Round
Joel Dahmen opens up after heartbreaking collapse: ‘I don’t know what I’m going to do yet’

Top Clips

nbc_golf_joeldahmen_250420.jpg
Dahmen shocked after Corales Puntacana collapse
nbc_golf_puntacanafinalrdhls_250420.jpg
Highlights: Corales Puntacana Championship Round 4
lpgatourwinjmla.jpg
Highlights: JM Eagle LA Championship, Round 4

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Alexander Zverev downs Ben Shelton to win third Munich title

  
Published April 21, 2025 12:35 AM

MUNICH — Top-seeded Alexander Zverev beat second-seeded American Ben Shelton 6-2, 6-4 to win his third Munich title on Sunday.

It was the big-serving German player’s first title of the year and 24th overall on the ATP tour. He previously won the clay-court tournament in 2017 and ’18.

“It’s extremely special, I always love winning tournaments in Germany,” said Zverev, who celebrated his 28th birthday. ”It’s definitely a great birthday present, let’s put it that way.”

Shelton was playing in his fourth career final and second on clay after winning in Houston last year.

In sunny conditions at the BMW Open, Zverev served for the match and set up match point with a sliced backhand at the net that Shelton could not get back in.

He clinched the win with a sharp backhand volley at the net following a brief rally. It was a dominant performance on serve from Zverev, who did not face a break point.

Zverev’s day got even better, moving back into second place in the ATP rankings after Carlos Alcaraz — who beat the German in last year’s French Open final — lost the Barcelona Open final to Holger Rune to drop to No. 3.