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Serena Williams makes a winning comeback in doubles at Queen’s Club with Victoria Mboko

  
Published June 9, 2026 02:36 PM
Serena Williams

LONDON, ENGLAND - JUNE 09: Serena Williams of the United States looks on with Victoria Mboko of Canada against Nicole Melichar-Martinez of the United States and Erin Routliffe of New Zealand during the Women’s Doubles first round match on Day Two of the HSBC Championships at The Queen’s Club on June 09, 2026 in London, England. (Photo by Paul Harding/Getty Images)

Paul Harding/Getty Images

LONDON — Nearly after four years away from professional tennis, Serena Williams made a winning return at Queen’s Club.

The 44-year-old Williams showed she still has plenty of her trademark power, hitting service winners of up to 120 mph as she teamed up with 19-year-old Canadian Victoria Mboko to win their opening doubles match at the grass-court tournament.

Williams and Mboko beat third-seeded duo Nicole Melichar-Martinez and Erin Routliffe 7-6 (2), 6-2 in Williams’ first professional match since the 2022 U.S. Open. She served out the match with two aces followed by a service winner.

The American announced her return to doubles, but has yet to decide whether to target a comeback in singles as well.