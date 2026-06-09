Serena Williams makes a winning comeback in doubles at Queen’s Club with Victoria Mboko

LONDON — Nearly after four years away from professional tennis, Serena Williams made a winning return at Queen’s Club.

The 44-year-old Williams showed she still has plenty of her trademark power, hitting service winners of up to 120 mph as she teamed up with 19-year-old Canadian Victoria Mboko to win their opening doubles match at the grass-court tournament.

Williams and Mboko beat third-seeded duo Nicole Melichar-Martinez and Erin Routliffe 7-6 (2), 6-2 in Williams’ first professional match since the 2022 U.S. Open. She served out the match with two aces followed by a service winner.

The American announced her return to doubles, but has yet to decide whether to target a comeback in singles as well.