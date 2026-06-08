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Roger Federer will return to the U.S. Open to take part in an exhibition event

  
Published June 8, 2026 12:57 PM
Roger Federer

Former tennis player Roger Federer of Switzerland hits a return during the opening ceremony exhibition match at the 2026 Australian Open at Melbourne Park in Melbourne, Australia, Jan. 17, 2026. (Photo by Ma Ping/Xinhua via Getty Images)

Xinhua News Agency/Xinhua News Agency via Getty Images

NEW YORK — Roger Federer will play in an exhibition at the U.S. Open this year, returning to the Grand Slam tournament that he is the only player to win five consecutive times.

Days before being enshrined in the International Tennis Hall of Fame, Federer will play in New York on Aug. 25. The event, titled “Roger Federer: An Icon Returns to New York,” also will include Andy Roddick, John McEnroe and Andre Agassi. It was announced by the U.S. Tennis Association.

Roddick won the 2003 U.S. Open, the year before Federer started dominating the event. He won every one from 2004-08 as part of his 20 Grand Slam singles titles.

Federer last played the U.S. Open in 2019.

“So many unforgettable moments of my career happened in New York, and Arthur Ashe Stadium is a place that means a great deal to me,” he said in a statement. “I’ve missed being part of that atmosphere and feeling the incredible energy that the fans bring every year.”

The Hall of Fame induction ceremony is scheduled for Aug. 29 in Newport, Rhode Island.

The USTA said there will be further announcements about the lineup for the event, which is during the week before singles play in the tournament begins.