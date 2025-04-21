 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Tennis: Miami Open
Alexander Zverev downs Ben Shelton to win third Munich title
NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Ottawa Senators at Toronto Maple Leafs
Marner, Nylander, Tavares, Matthews leads Maple Leafs to 6-2 win over Senators in Game 1
MLB: San Diego Padres at Houston Astros
Padres’ Arraez out of hospital after scary collision at first base

Top Clips

nbc_golf_puntacanafinalrdhls_250420.jpg
Highlights: Corales Puntacana Championship Round 4
lpgatourwinjmla.jpg
Highlights: JM Eagle LA Championship, Round 4
nbc_golf_lindbladintv_250420.jpg
Lindblad surprised how fast she got first LPGA win

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Dahmen shocked after Corales Puntacana collapse

April 20, 2025 10:36 PM
Joel Dahmen shares his feelings after collapsing in the final round of the Corales Puntacana Championship, explaining why he is in shock, why he didn't deserve to win and why "this one could take a while to get over."
nbc_golf_puntacanafinalrdhls_250420.jpg
2:24
Highlights: Corales Puntacana Championship Round 4
nbc_golf_novakreax_250420.jpg
2:51
Novak: ‘I felt mostly good’ during RBC Heritage
nbc_golf_jtreax_250420.jpg
11:02
Thomas ‘made a lot of big putts’ at RBC Heritage
nbc_golf_puntacanahighlights_250419.jpg
2:18
Highlights: Corales Puntacana Championship Round 3
nbc_golf_jthighlightsreax_250419.jpg
10:01
Thomas ‘owned’ RBC Heritage penalty with integrity
nbc_golf_gc_scheffler_250418.jpg
5:50
Scheffler: ‘Little things’ hurt me at RBC Heritage
dahmen_site.jpg
2:53
Highlights: Corales Puntacana Championship Round 2
nbc_golf_gc_wyndhamclark_250418.jpg
1:56
Clark’s back improves — so score raises in Round 2
nbc_golf_puntacanajoeldahmen_250417.jpg
3:30
Dahmen staying humble after breaking course record
nbc_golf_scottieschefflerreax_250417.jpg
2:00
Scheffler ‘great’ during RBC Heritage first round
scheffler_site.jpg
02:32
HLs: Scheffler opens RBC Heritage with 7-under 64
nbc_golf_nelly_250416.jpg
04:20
Korda, Green all for new mixed-team Olympic event
nbc_golf_maverickintv_250416.jpg
09:17
McNealy on Council move: Important time in golf
nbc_golf_ewanintv_250416.jpg
11:19
Murray: Rory’s win is high up in UK sports history
nbc_golf_justinroseintv_250416.jpg
03:51
Second Masters playoff loss still raw for Rose
nbc_golf_gcpod_brysonrory_250416.jpg
03:41
Rory ignoring Bryson is a ‘nothing burger’
scanlon_site.jpg
09:52
How mixed-team Olympic golf event came to fruition
nbc_gt_speedofplayv2_250415.jpg
11:05
Tour testing pace of play rules. Are they enough?
nbc_gt_mcginleyintv_250415.jpg
12:41
McGinley: Slam makes Rory greatest European golfer
nbc_gt_scottiesegment_250415.jpg
02:57
Scheffler happy for Rory, in good headspace at RBC
nbc_gt_lpgadiscussion_250415.jpg
03:18
LPGA hoping to boost LA community after wildfires
nbc_gt_roundtable_250415.jpg
10:40
Roundtable: Rory, pace, Signature Event post-major
nbc_golf_rexandtlewintv_250414.jpg
08:53
Is Rory the best player of his generation?
nbc_golf_padraigintv_250414.jpg
14:13
Harrington: Rory’s Masters win ‘transcended golf’
nbc_golf_faxonintv_250414.jpg
07:23
What Faxon told Rory before Masters final round
nbc_golf_rorysuperslam_250414.jpg
04:29
Could McIlroy really win single season super slam?
nbc_golf_gcpodclip_250412.jpg
02:27
Will Bryson benefit from final pairing ‘madness’?
nbc_golf_gcpodmovingday_250412.jpg
02:20
Energy in Rory-Bryson final pair will be electric
rory_site.jpg
07:20
‘Resilient’ round has Rory poised to buck history
nbc_golf_gcpodworkday_250411.jpg
03:34
Masters is blown wide open: ‘Someone has to blink’
workday_site.jpg
02:55
Augusta could be ‘torture chamber’ on Friday
nbc_golf_golfpodroryclip_250410.jpg
06:03
‘Soft, unforced errors’ cost Rory on Thursday
nbc_golf_gcpodpicksmenu_250409.jpg
09:06
Masters picks — and Concessions Champions Dinner
nbc_golf_sales_gcp_workday_250409.jpg
02:47
Fast Masters start crucial for Rory, but how fast?
nbc_golf_rexlav_top10sv2_250407.jpg
11:41
McIlroy, Scheffler highlight Masters favorites
nbc_golf_gc_cabrera_250406.jpg
02:15
Cabrera wins PGA Tour Champions event in Florida
nbc_golf_penskev3_250405.jpg
01:18
Does Novak have chance to win Valero Texas Open?
carlagolf.jpg
08:06
Bernat Escuder leans on Spanish roots at Augusta
nbc_golf_gc_bernatpresserv2_250405.jpg
05:00
Bernat Escuder might get tattoo after Augusta win
mpx_win.jpg
11:30
Bernat Escuder accepts trophy after win at Augusta

lpgatourwinjmla.jpg
11:30
Highlights: JM Eagle LA Championship, Round 4
nbc_golf_lindbladintv_250420.jpg
01:32
Lindblad surprised how fast she got first LPGA win
nbc_golf_rbcfinalrd_250420.jpg
14:01
Highlights: RBC Heritage 2025, Round 4
nbc_pl_maatsenjpwintv_250419.jpg
05:13
Maatsen: Villa ‘not finished yet’ despite CL exit
nbc_pl_earleua_250420.jpg
01:51
O’Reilly a ‘find’ for Manchester City
nbc_pl_mustoeua_250420.jpg
02:03
Aston Villa ‘wiped the floor’ with Newcastle
nbc_golf_jthole3_250420.jpg
01:23
Thomas gets lucky break, makes par save
nbc_pl_plupdate_250420.jpg
08:49
PL Update: Neto rescues Chelsea against Fulham
nbc_pl_vannistelrooyint_250420.jpg
02:32
Van Nistelrooy discusses Leicester’s relegation
nbc_pl_leilivhl_250420.jpg
09:36
Extended HLs: Leicester City v. Liverpool MWK 33
nbc_pl_trentmacallister_250420.jpg
03:14
Alexander-Arnold, Mac Allister on win v. Leicester
nbc_pl_livgoal1_250420.jpg
02:14
Alexander-Arnold gives Liverpool lead v. Leicester
Ashun_Wu.jpg
02:28
Highlights: Volvo China Open, Final Round
2210542165_copy.jpg
06:36
Six Nations highlights: Wales 14, Ireland 40
nbc_pl_fulchel_250420.jpg
10:22
Extended HLs: Fulham v. Chelsea Matchweek 33
nbc_pl_ipsarshl_250420.jpg
10:57
Extended HLs: Ipswich Town v. Arsenal Matchweek 33
nbc_pl_studioreax_250420.jpg
02:05
Reactions from Chelsea’s win over Fulham
nbc_pl_manvwolhl_250420.jpg
14:24
Extended HLs: Manchester United v. Wolves MWK 33
nbc_pl_netogoal_250420.jpg
01:22
Neto rockets Chelsea 2-1 in front of Fulham
nbc_pl_arsgoal4_250420.jpg
56
Nwaneri powers Arsenal 4-0 ahead of Ipswich Town
nbc_pl_georgegoal_250420.jpg
01:04
George hammers Chelsea level at 1-1 with Fulham
nbc_pl_wolvesgoal1_250420.jpg
03:04
Sarabia’s screamer gives Wolves lead v. Man United
nbc_pl_arsgoal3_250420.jpg
01:02
Trossard’s brace gives Arsenal 3-0 lead v. Ipswich
nbc_pl_davisredcard_250420.jpg
02:00
Davis sent off for dangerous tackle on Saka
nbc_pl_arsgoal2_250420.jpg
01:08
Martinelli doubles Arsenal’s lead against Ipswich
nbc_pl_iowbigoal_250420.jpg
01:09
Iwobi drills Fulham 1-0 ahead of Chelsea
nbc_pl_arsgoal1_250420.jpg
01:22
Trossard tucks away Arsenal’s opener v. Ipswich
nbc_golf_couglintitleist_v2_250416.jpg
01:00
Pro V1 provides optimal ball flight for Coughlin
nbc_golf_ruffelstitleist_v2_250416.jpg
01:00
Titleist ball helps Ruffels get the spin she wants
nbc_golf_vutitleist_v2_250416.jpg
01:00
Vu: Titleist Pro V1x is ‘the ball for me’