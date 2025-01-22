Supercross 2025 at Anaheim 2: How to watch, schedule, venue, track map

The Monster Energy Supercross series remains in California for one more week, leaving San Diego and heading north on Interstate 5 to Angel Stadium in Anaheim for Round 3 of the SuperMotocross League season.

It’s too early to project how the season will unfold, but the first two races have witnessed prominent riders stumble and recover. The result has been that no one has a pair of podiums yet. That string will almost certainly end this week at Anaheim 2, and the rider(s) with a second top-three finish will separate from the pack to immediately become favorites for the Supercross championship.

Eli Tomac, Chase Sexton, and Jett Lawrence hold the advantage for now in the 450 division, or at least they seem to, but Cooper Webb is in the top five in points, and he could stamp his personality on the season by steadily recording strong finishes to remain in striking distance.

In the 250 division, Haiden Deegan will attempt to put the last two rounds behind him and establish the No. 38 as a favorite to win the West. He is great at coming from behind, but the divisional championships are sprints of nine races, not the marathon of 17 the 450 riders face.

Two riders in the small bike division broke fingers last week in San Diego, so you will need to turn in to see if Jo Shimoda and Ty Masterpool mount up in Anaheim.

Here are the pertinent details for watching Round 3 of the 2025 Supercross season at Angel Stadium in Anaheim, California:

(All times are ET)

BROADCAST/STREAMING SCHEDULE: TV coverage of Supercross Round 3 at Angel Stadium in Anaheim, California, will begin live Saturday, January 25, at 8:00 p.m. ET on Peacock and the NBC Sports App with an encore at 2 p.m. Sunday, January 26, on NBC. Race Day Live coverage begins at 3:00 p.m. ET with coverage of qualification.

All 31 rounds of the 2025 SuperMotocross schedule will be broadcast across the NBC, CNBC, USA Network, Peacock, and NBC Sports digital platforms with live coverage of all heats and features on Peacock.

EVENT SCHEDULE (all times ET):

Here are the start times and schedule for Saturday’s Supercross race:

Qualification

1:30 p.m.: 250 Group C Free Practice

1:40 p.m.: 250 Group B Free Practice

1:50 p.m.: 250 Group A Free Practice

2:00 p.m.: 450 Group A Free Practice

2:10 p.m.: 450 Group B Free Practice

2:20 p.m.: 450 Group C Free Practice

2:35 p.m.: 250 Group C Qualifying

2:50 p.m.: 250 Group B Qualifying

3:05 p.m.: 250 Group A Qualifying

3:20 p.m.: 450 Group A Qualifying

3:35 p.m.: 450 Group B Qualifying

3:50 p.m.: 450 Group C Qualifying

4:50 p.m.: 250 Group C Qualifying

5:05 p.m.: 250 Group B Qualifying

5:20 p.m.: 250 Group A Qualifying

5:35 p.m.: 450 Group A Qualifying

5:50 p.m.: 450 Group B Qualifying

6:05 p.m.: 450 Group C Qualifying

Evening Program

8:00 p.m.: Opening Ceremonies

8:36 p.m.: 250 Heat #1 – 6 Minutes/Plus 1 lap – 20 riders (1 – 9 to Main)

8:50 p.m.: 250 Heat #2 – 6 Minutes/Plus 1 lap – 20 riders (1 – 9 to Main)

9:04 p.m.: 450 Heat #1 – 6 Minutes/Plus 1 lap – 20 riders (1 – 9 to Main)

9:18 p.m.: 450 Heat #2 – 6 Minutes/Plus 1 lap – 20 riders (1 – 9 to Main)

9:50 p.m.: 250 Last Chance Qualifier – 5 Minutes/Plus 1 lap – 22 riders (1 – 4 to Main)

10:02 p.m.: 450 Last Chance Qualifier – 5 Minutes/Plus 1 lap – 22 riders (1 – 4 to Main)

10:21 p.m.: 250 Main Event – 15 Minutes/Plus 1 lap – 22 riders

10:58 p.m.: 450 Main Event – 20 Minutes/Plus 1 lap – 22 riders

