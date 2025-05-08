 Skip navigation
San Diego Padres v New York Yankees
After losing no-hit bid in 7th inning, Padres pitcher Dylan Cease exits with apparent injury
NHL: St. Louis Blues at Utah
Utah Mammoth is the permanent name of the NHL team in Salt Lake City
GqXdK5JasAAcf58.jpeg
Inside the field: 2025 NCAA Division I Women’s Golf Championship

Reds right-hander Hunter Greene leaves game against Braves after only 3 innings with groin injury

  
Published May 7, 2025 10:30 PM

ATLANTA (AP) — Cincinnati right-hander Hunter Greene left Wednesday night’s game against the Atlanta Braves after only three innings due to a right groin injury.

Greene struck out six batters and allowed only two hits before he was unable to complete his warmup on the mound in the fourth inning. Greene threw only two warmup pitches, including a last pitch that hit the dirt, before stopping his routine.

Greene immediately attracted a crowd on the mound that included the Reds infielders, a trainer and manager Terry Francona. Following a brief meeting, Greene was escorted off the field with the Reds leading 4-0. The Reds announced the groin injury led to Greene’s early exit.

Greene was coming off a season-high 12 strikeouts, the second-highest total of his big league career, in a 6-1 win over Washington on Friday night.

Greene was sharp again against the Braves. The 25-year-old right-hander struck out the side in the second. Alex Verdugo whiffed on Greene’s 101-mph fastball in the third inning to give the right-hander six strikeouts.

Left-hander Brent Suter replaced Greene on the mound.