MLB: Seattle Mariners at Houston Astros
Astros overcome terrible start to clinch 4th straight AL West title
Las Vegas Aces New York Liberty
Familiar foes: Las Vegas Aces and New York Liberty set for WNBA Finals rematch in playoff semifinals
Naomi Osaka
Naomi Osaka cruises through opening round at China Open with new coach

nbc_ffhh_tetalk_240925.jpg
Kelce shouldn’t cause managers to panic just yet
nbc_ffhh_dswift_240925.jpg
Is Swift a viable fantasy play given struggles?
nbc_pft_tellmewhyv2_240925.jpg
Tell Me Why: Top NFL questions entering Week 4

Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
New York Yankees
Pro Motocross announces first three rounds of 2025 schedule

  • By
  • Dan Beaver,
Published September 25, 2024 11:55 AM

The Pro Motocross series has announced the first three races of the 2025 schedule.

As with the Monster Energy Supercross series, Pro Motocross will begin in the West with two races in California and one in Colorado.

SX 2024 Rd 13 Daytona Foxborough Gillette Stadium exterior.JPG
Monster Energy Supercross announces 2025 schedule, Pittsburgh added as new market
The 2025 schedule balances traditional and new venues with two stops in Pennsylvania.
  Dan Beaver
Beginning with Fox Raceway in Pala, California on May 24, 2025, this will be Round 18 of the SuperMotocross World Championship. In 2024, Jett Lawrence scored his 12th consecutive Motocross victory in this round.

One week after racing in Southern California, the outdoor series moves north to Rancho Cordova, California, for the Hangtown Motocross Classic.

Round 3 of Pro Motocross (Round 20 of SMX) will be held June 7, 2025, in Lakewood, Colorado.

2025 SuperMotocross Schedule

Supercross
January 11: Anaheim, California 1
January 18: San Diego, California
January 25: Anaheim, California 2
February 1: Glendale, Arizona
February 8: Tampa, Florida
February 15: Detroit, Michigan
February 22: Arlington, Texas
March 1: Daytona Beach, Florida
March 8: Indianapolis, Indiana
March 22: Birmingham, Alabama
March 29: Seattle, Washington
April 5: Foxborough, Massachusetts
April 12: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
April 19: East Rutherford, New Jersey
April 26: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
May 3: Denver, Colorado
May 10: Salt Lake City, Utah

Motocross
May 24: Fox Raceway; Pala California
May 31: Hangtown; Rancho Cordova, California
June 7: Thunder Valley; Lakewood, Colorado