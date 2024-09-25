Pro Motocross announces first three rounds of 2025 schedule
The Pro Motocross series has announced the first three races of the 2025 schedule.
As with the Monster Energy Supercross series, Pro Motocross will begin in the West with two races in California and one in Colorado.
Beginning with Fox Raceway in Pala, California on May 24, 2025, this will be Round 18 of the SuperMotocross World Championship. In 2024, Jett Lawrence scored his 12th consecutive Motocross victory in this round.
One week after racing in Southern California, the outdoor series moves north to Rancho Cordova, California, for the Hangtown Motocross Classic.
Round 3 of Pro Motocross (Round 20 of SMX) will be held June 7, 2025, in Lakewood, Colorado.
2025 SuperMotocross Schedule
Supercross
January 11: Anaheim, California 1
January 18: San Diego, California
January 25: Anaheim, California 2
February 1: Glendale, Arizona
February 8: Tampa, Florida
February 15: Detroit, Michigan
February 22: Arlington, Texas
March 1: Daytona Beach, Florida
March 8: Indianapolis, Indiana
March 22: Birmingham, Alabama
March 29: Seattle, Washington
April 5: Foxborough, Massachusetts
April 12: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
April 19: East Rutherford, New Jersey
April 26: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
May 3: Denver, Colorado
May 10: Salt Lake City, Utah
Motocross
May 24: Fox Raceway; Pala California
May 31: Hangtown; Rancho Cordova, California
June 7: Thunder Valley; Lakewood, Colorado