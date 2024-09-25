Pro Motocross announces first three rounds of 2025 schedule

The Pro Motocross series has announced the first three races of the 2025 schedule.

As with the Monster Energy Supercross series, Pro Motocross will begin in the West with two races in California and one in Colorado.

Beginning with Fox Raceway in Pala, California on May 24, 2025, this will be Round 18 of the SuperMotocross World Championship. In 2024, Jett Lawrence scored his 12th consecutive Motocross victory in this round.

One week after racing in Southern California, the outdoor series moves north to Rancho Cordova, California, for the Hangtown Motocross Classic.

Round 3 of Pro Motocross (Round 20 of SMX) will be held June 7, 2025, in Lakewood, Colorado.

2025 SuperMotocross Schedule

Supercross

January 11: Anaheim, California 1

January 18: San Diego, California

January 25: Anaheim, California 2

February 1: Glendale, Arizona

February 8: Tampa, Florida

February 15: Detroit, Michigan

February 22: Arlington, Texas

March 1: Daytona Beach, Florida

March 8: Indianapolis, Indiana

March 22: Birmingham, Alabama

March 29: Seattle, Washington

April 5: Foxborough, Massachusetts

April 12: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

April 19: East Rutherford, New Jersey

April 26: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

May 3: Denver, Colorado

May 10: Salt Lake City, Utah