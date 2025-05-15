Nationals at Braves prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for May 15

Its Thursday, May 15 and the Nationals (18-26) are in Atlanta to take on the Braves (21-22).

Trevor Williams is slated to take the mound for Washington against AJ Smith-Shawver for Atlanta.

The Nationals snapped a seven-game losing streak rallying for two in the seventh and two in the eighth to come from behind and defeat the Braves, 5-4. Cole Henry picked up the win combining with three other relievers to blank the Braves over the final 4.1 innings.

Lets dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.

Game details & how to watch Nationals at Braves

Date: Thursday, May 15, 2025

Time: 12:15PM EST

Site: Truist Park

City: Atlanta, GA

Network/Streaming: MASN, FDSNSO, MLBN

Odds for the Nationals at the Braves

The latest odds as of Thursday:

Moneyline: Nationals (+186), Braves (-225)

Spread: Braves -1.5

Total: 9.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Nationals at Braves

Pitching matchup for May 15, 2025: Trevor Williams vs. AJ Smith-Shawver

Nationals: Trevor Williams (2-4, 5.88 ERA)

Last outing: 5/10 vs. St. Louis - 6IP, 4ER, 7H, 1BB, 4Ks Braves: AJ Smith-Shawver (2-2, 2.76 ERA)

Last outing: 5/10 at Pittsburgh - 5.2IP, 1ER, 5H, 2BB, 7Ks

vs.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Nationals at Braves

Yesterday’s 5-4 win was the first game in the Nationals’ last 7 road games that did not cash to the UNDER the Total.

Austin Riley has at least one hit in 12 of 13 games in May (16-53)

has at least one hit in 12 of 13 games in May (16-53) Dylan Crews picked up 2 hits last night after totaling a mere 2 hits in his previous 7 games (2-23)

Expert picks & predictions for today’s game between the Nationals and the Braves

Rotoworld Best Bet

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Atlanta Braves on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Washington Nationals at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the under on the Game Total of 9.0.

