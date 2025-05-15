 Skip navigation
Nationals at Braves prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for May 15

  
Published May 15, 2025 07:52 AM

Its Thursday, May 15 and the Nationals (18-26) are in Atlanta to take on the Braves (21-22).

Trevor Williams is slated to take the mound for Washington against AJ Smith-Shawver for Atlanta.

The Nationals snapped a seven-game losing streak rallying for two in the seventh and two in the eighth to come from behind and defeat the Braves, 5-4. Cole Henry picked up the win combining with three other relievers to blank the Braves over the final 4.1 innings.

Lets dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Follow Rotoworld Player News for the latest fantasy and betting player news and analysis all season long.

Game details & how to watch Nationals at Braves

  • Date: Thursday, May 15, 2025
  • Time: 12:15PM EST
  • Site: Truist Park
  • City: Atlanta, GA
  • Network/Streaming: MASN, FDSNSO, MLBN

Never miss a second of the action and stay up-to-date with all the latest team stats and player news. Check out our day-by-day MLB schedule page, along with detailed matchup pages that update live in-game with every out.

Odds for the Nationals at the Braves

The latest odds as of Thursday:

  • Moneyline: Nationals (+186), Braves (-225)
  • Spread: Braves -1.5
  • Total: 9.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Nationals at Braves

  • Pitching matchup for May 15, 2025: Trevor Williams vs. AJ Smith-Shawver
    • Nationals: Trevor Williams (2-4, 5.88 ERA)
      Last outing: 5/10 vs. St. Louis - 6IP, 4ER, 7H, 1BB, 4Ks
    • Braves: AJ Smith-Shawver (2-2, 2.76 ERA)
      Last outing: 5/10 at Pittsburgh - 5.2IP, 1ER, 5H, 2BB, 7Ks

Rotoworld still has you covered with all the latest MLB player news for all 30 teams. Check out the feed page right here on NBC Sports for headlines, injuries and transactions where you can filter by league, team, positions and news type!

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Nationals at Braves

  • Yesterday’s 5-4 win was the first game in the Nationals’ last 7 road games that did not cash to the UNDER the Total.
  • Austin Riley has at least one hit in 12 of 13 games in May (16-53)
  • Dylan Crews picked up 2 hits last night after totaling a mere 2 hits in his previous 7 games (2-23)

If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our MLB Top Trends tool on NBC Sports!

Expert picks & predictions for today’s game between the Nationals and the Braves

Rotoworld Best Bet

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Thursday’s game between the Nationals and the Braves:

  • Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Atlanta Braves on the Moneyline.
  • Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Washington Nationals at +1.5.
  • Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the under on the Game Total of 9.0.

Want even more MLB best bets and predictions from our expert staff & tools? Check out the Expert MLB Predictions page from NBC

