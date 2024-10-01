2025 Monster Energy Supercross tickets on sale; series announces East, West divisional races

The Monster Energy Supercross series announced tickets for all 17 rounds are on sale for preferred customers through October 7, 2024. Tickets will then go on sale to the general public beginning October 8, 2024. Tickets can be purchased on the SuperMotocross.com website.

The 2025 schedule was announced last week and includes Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, the first time that market has been visited since 1983. The series will once more begin at Angel Stadium in Anaheim, California, in January and end in Salt Lake City in May.

To maximize television and streaming opportunities, all Supercross races will fall into Prime Time slots for either the Eastern or Central time zones, with feature start times of 8:00 or 8:30 p.m. ET.

Supercross has also announced the three races that will run under the Triple Crown format, combining three Main Events in Olympic-style scoring. The first Triple Crown race will be held in Glendale, Arizona, in Round 4, followed by Arlington, Texas, in Round 7, and Birmingham, Alabama, in Round 10.

In addition, Supercross has announced the East and West divisional races. Seven races will be run in each division with three East / West Showdowns.

The 250 West races will be:



Round 1 – Anaheim, Calif. on Saturday, January 11 at Angel Stadium of Anaheim

The 250 East races will be:



Round 5 – Tampa, Fla. on Saturday, February 8 at Raymond James Stadium

The East / West Showdown races will be:



Round 9 – Indianapolis, Ind. on Saturday, March 8 at Lucas Oil Stadium

Supercross Futures races will be held in Rounds 4, 8, 10, 12 and 15.

All rounds, with the exception of Detroit (due to limitations because of its downtown location), will feature FanFest.

Tickets for the Daytona Supercross race can be purchased directly from Daytona International Speedway’s website.

