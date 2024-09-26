Max Vohland joins ClubMX for 2025 ‘and beyond’

Max Vohland will join ClubMX for his fifth SuperMotocross season in 2025 “and beyond”.

“I am thrilled to have reached an agreement with the Muc-Off/FXR/ClubMX team,” said Vohland in a press release. “After witnessing their success the past couple of years, joining the team was an easy decision for me. The deciding factor was the opportunity to go to the ClubMX facility. I want to be a better all-around rider and be a part of a team. When I visited the facility, the vibe was like nothing I have experienced before – it felt like a real team atmosphere.

“No doubt this is going to be a big change for me, but it is what I need at this point in my career. I am eager to get back to work and contribute to the momentum of this team as we head into Supercross.”

Vohland quickly advanced from the amateur ranks and made his pro debut in three rounds in Houston, finishing in the top 10 each time. It took a while for him to become comfortable on the outdoor bike, with two top-10s in the first seven rounds before he scored his first top-five in that series at Unadilla MX Park in New Berlin, New York.

Since then, his results have been mixed with several top-fives and a majority of top-10s. When his contract ended with KTM in 2023, he climbed onto a Pro Circuit Kawasaki at the start of 2024 but was sidelined by injury after finishing 19th in Round 2 in San Francisco.

“Max is one of the very few riders who have really blown my mind at Loretta’s Lynn’s,” said Brandon Haas, Team Owner of ClubMX. “Years ago, watching him race, it felt like yesterday; I thought this kid is a future multi-time champion no doubt about it. When the opportunity came to have Max visit, we realized he has strong values and character for such a young man. I’m very grateful for this opportunity because of that. Talent was known, this side of him more will [be known] soon. No doubt in my mind, he is a future champion at some point in his career; I just hope when the time comes, it’s with us.”

ClubMX’s program combines a nurturing atmosphere with intense training, which they expect will get Vohland back on course to become one of the top riders in the field.

More SuperMotocross News

Joey Savatgy moves to Fire Power Honda

2025 Supercross schedule | 2025 Motocross schedule

Jordon Smith ends Star Racing tenure with a podium

Chase Sexton diagnosed with bone contusion

Eli Tomac replaces Chase Sexton on MXoN Team USA

What riders said after SuperMotocross Round 3 in Las Vegas

450 Results from Las Vegas | 250 results

Jett Lawrence sweeps SMX Round 3, claims championship

Jett Lawrence, Haiden Deegan win SMX Round 3 practice

Cooper Webb joins Team USA for MXoN on a 250

