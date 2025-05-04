PL Update: Chelsea stay in Champions League hunt

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Jordan Spieth on fire after wild chip-in during Byron Nelson final round
Brentley Romine
,
Brentley Romine
,
Former No. 1 Naomi Osaka takes first title in 4 years and her first on clay
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Ramírez returns to Guardians’ lineup after missing time because of a sprained right ankle
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Top Clips
Extended HLs: Chelsea 3, Liverpool 1 Matchweek 35
Maresca: Chelsea ‘deserved to win’ v. Liverpool
Palmer opens up on goals drought, praises Caicedo
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
NFL Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Player News
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Player News
WNBA Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Jordan Spieth on fire after wild chip-in during Byron Nelson final round
Brentley Romine
,
Brentley Romine
,
Former No. 1 Naomi Osaka takes first title in 4 years and her first on clay
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Ramírez returns to Guardians’ lineup after missing time because of a sprained right ankle
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Top Clips
Extended HLs: Chelsea 3, Liverpool 1 Matchweek 35
Maresca: Chelsea ‘deserved to win’ v. Liverpool
Palmer opens up on goals drought, praises Caicedo
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
NFL Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Player News
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Player News
WNBA Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Watch Now
PL Update: Chelsea stay in Champions League hunt
May 4, 2025 02:39 PM
Paul Burmeister, Tim Howard, and Robbie Mustoe analyze Chelsea's win against Liverpool, Brentford's dramatic victory over Manchester United, and Spurs' draw at West Ham.
Related Videos
11:59
Extended HLs: Chelsea 3, Liverpool 1 Matchweek 35
03:07
Maresca: Chelsea ‘deserved to win’ v. Liverpool
03:31
Palmer opens up on goals drought, praises Caicedo
05:54
‘Impressive’ Chelsea edge past Liverpool
02:22
Palmer’s penalty gives Chelsea 3-1 lead over Reds
42
Van Dijk’s header gives Liverpool life v. Chelsea
01:34
Quansah’s own goal doubles Chelsea’s lead
12:17
Extended HLs: Brighton v. Newcastle Matchweek 35
01:14
Liverpool receive Guard of Honor from Chelsea
01:14
Fernandez blasts Chelsea 1-0 in front of Liverpool
16:58
Extended HLs: Brentford v. Man United Matchweek 35
08:05
Extended HLs: West Ham v. Tottenham Hotspur MWK 35
03:46
Isak’s penalty brings Magpies level with Brighton
48
Diallo’s strike gives Man United late hope
50
Garnacho pulls one back against Brentford
02:43
Wissa taps in Brentford’s fourth v. Man United
01:36
Schade’s brace gives Bees 3-1 lead over Man United
01:22
Bowen’s nutmeg brings West Ham level with Spurs
01:35
Schade’s header gives Brentford 2-1 lead
01:14
Minteh blasts Brighton ahead of Newcastle
01:14
Odobert makes it 1-0 for Spurs against West Ham
01:09
Shaw’s own goal brings Brentford level v. Man Utd
01:26
Mount slots home Man United’s opener v. Brentford
03:56
Neville gauges Chelsea’s Champions League chances
02:36
Arteta: Arsenal must use ‘anger’ from loss v. PSG
10:16
Extended HLs: Arsenal v. Bournemouth Matchweek 35
03:16
Evanilson stuns Arsenal to give Cherries 2-1 lead
01:21
Huijsen heads Bournemouth level with Arsenal
01:30
Rice gives Arsenal 1-0 lead over Bournemouth
08:10
Extended HLs: Leicester City v. Southampton MWK 35
Latest Clips
13:17
Highlights: Porsche Carrera Cup at Miami
09:48
Highlights: La Vuelta Femenina, Stage 1
12:51
HLs: Best moments from 2025 Grass Clippings Open
01:49
Scheffler in control after Round 3 at CJ Cup
09:11
What riders said after Denver Supercross
06:51
Deegan clinches 250SX West title in dramatic main
09:53
Sexton delivers in Denver for sixth win of season
02:33
Simmons talks Yamaha’s approach ahead of SX finale
22:01
Highlights: Supercross Round 16, Denver
01:44
Cooper found a good flow for podium finish
03:53
HLs: Golf’s legends compete in 9-hole scramble
01:37
Webb under the weather in ‘tough’ Denver main
45
Sexton was ‘seeing red’ en route to Denver win
11:28
Highlights: The CJ Cup Byron Nelson, Round 3
05:34
Scheffler: ‘Fortunate’ to finish Round 3 of CJ Cup
02:28
Deegan ‘was going to do anything’ for Denver win
54
Marchbanks back on the 250 podium in Denver
27
Beaumer feels like himself again after podium
02:54
250SX main in Denver produces final lap fireworks
01:13
Davies after Denver run-in: ‘I’ll be back’
09:21
Highlights: Black Desert Championship, Round 3
03:00
Watch Collmus call the 151st Kentucky Derby
01:35
Baumgartner draws parallels of Supercross to SBX
02:01
SMX riders take neurological approach in training
02:02
Sovereignty rules Derby, Preakness may be next
03:58
Second-by-second reaction to Kentucky Derby 151
04:55
The 151st Kentucky Derby trophy presentation
05:38
Thomas wins 200m, Jefferson-Wooden gets Slam title
06:42
Kerr earns Slam title in Miami with steady 800m
01:33
Mott: ‘Can’t say enough’ about winner Sovereignty
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue