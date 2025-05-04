 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Mutua Madrid Open 2025 - Day 2
Former No. 1 Naomi Osaka takes first title in 4 years and her first on clay
MLB: Minnesota Twins at Cleveland Guardians
Ramírez returns to Guardians’ lineup after missing time because of a sprained right ankle
LIV Golf Korea - Day Three
After LIV Korea win, Bryson DeChambeau looks ahead to ‘star-studded’ PGA Championship

Top Clips

nbc_pl_update_250504.jpg
PL Update: Chelsea stay in Champions League hunt
nbc_pl_chelivhl_250504.jpg
Extended HLs: Chelsea 3, Liverpool 1 Matchweek 35
nbc_pl_marescaintv_250504_copy.jpg
Maresca: Chelsea ‘deserved to win’ v. Liverpool

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Mutua Madrid Open 2025 - Day 2
Former No. 1 Naomi Osaka takes first title in 4 years and her first on clay
MLB: Minnesota Twins at Cleveland Guardians
Ramírez returns to Guardians’ lineup after missing time because of a sprained right ankle
LIV Golf Korea - Day Three
After LIV Korea win, Bryson DeChambeau looks ahead to ‘star-studded’ PGA Championship

Top Clips

nbc_pl_update_250504.jpg
PL Update: Chelsea stay in Champions League hunt
nbc_pl_chelivhl_250504.jpg
Extended HLs: Chelsea 3, Liverpool 1 Matchweek 35
nbc_pl_marescaintv_250504_copy.jpg
Maresca: Chelsea ‘deserved to win’ v. Liverpool

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Jordan Spieth on fire after wild chip-in during Byron Nelson final round

  
Published May 4, 2025 03:08 PM

Jordan Spieth probably won’t catch Scottie Scheffler on Sunday at the CJ Cup Byron Nelson, but that won’t stop Spieth from making a run anyway.

Spieth birdied seven of his first 12 holes to begin his final round, including a wild chip-in at the par-4 12th hole.

After rolling in six birdies, five of which came from inside 10 feet, Spieth stepped on the 12th tee and proceeded to miss his sixth fairway of the day. As Spieth’s ball sailed right toward the gallery, he could be heard pleading for the ball not to hit the cart path while indifferently sneaking in a single, “Fore.”

“I think it smashed the cart path, Michael,” Spieth added as his ball took a few hops on the path, though surprisingly didn’t bound into a terrible spot.

Spieth followed with a 206-yard approach from the rough that sailed the green and settled just off the green about 25 feet from the hole. He didn’t have much green to work with and the lie was pretty downhill, but Spieth skillfully took a short stab at it, his ball coming out nicely, landing on the fringe and rolling right into the bottom of the cup.

The birdie moved Spieth, who had the lowest round going on the golf course, into a tie for second at 17 under. He was still, however, seven shots back of Scheffler, who was 1 under through four holes.

Spieth has two top-10s in nine previous starts this season after returning from left-wrist surgery at Pebble Beach. He also has strung together three consecutive top-20 finishes, including a T-14 at the Masters.

He will continue his career Grand Slam quest in two weeks at the PGA Championship at Quail Hollow.