Jordan Spieth on fire after wild chip-in during Byron Nelson final round

Jordan Spieth probably won’t catch Scottie Scheffler on Sunday at the CJ Cup Byron Nelson, but that won’t stop Spieth from making a run anyway.

Spieth birdied seven of his first 12 holes to begin his final round, including a wild chip-in at the par-4 12th hole.

After rolling in six birdies, five of which came from inside 10 feet, Spieth stepped on the 12th tee and proceeded to miss his sixth fairway of the day. As Spieth’s ball sailed right toward the gallery, he could be heard pleading for the ball not to hit the cart path while indifferently sneaking in a single, “Fore.”

“I think it smashed the cart path, Michael,” Spieth added as his ball took a few hops on the path, though surprisingly didn’t bound into a terrible spot.

Spieth followed with a 206-yard approach from the rough that sailed the green and settled just off the green about 25 feet from the hole. He didn’t have much green to work with and the lie was pretty downhill, but Spieth skillfully took a short stab at it, his ball coming out nicely, landing on the fringe and rolling right into the bottom of the cup.

Chip-in magic for @JordanSpieth! 💥



The Dallas native is T2 and has the round of the day at -7 thru 12 @CJByronNelson.



📺 Golf Channel pic.twitter.com/k7Gg3cDash — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) May 4, 2025

The birdie moved Spieth, who had the lowest round going on the golf course, into a tie for second at 17 under. He was still, however, seven shots back of Scheffler, who was 1 under through four holes.

Spieth has two top-10s in nine previous starts this season after returning from left-wrist surgery at Pebble Beach. He also has strung together three consecutive top-20 finishes, including a T-14 at the Masters.

He will continue his career Grand Slam quest in two weeks at the PGA Championship at Quail Hollow.