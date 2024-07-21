When and where are the 2025 men’s golf majors?
Published July 21, 2024 02:11 PM
Schauffele finishes decisive Rd. 4 65 at The Open
Xander Schauffele pars the 72nd hole to finish his 6-under Round 4 of The Open Championship, which gave him his second major championship of his career and the season.
The 2025 men’s major season will kick off in early April with the 89th edition of the Masters Tournament and conclude with the 153rd Open Championship.
Here’s a look at when and where the four biggest events in men’s professional golf will be contested next year.
|MAJOR
|DATE
|VENUE
|DEF. CHAMP
|Masters Tournament
|April 10-13
|Augusta National GC (Augusta, Ga.)
|Scottie Scheffler
|PGA Championship
|May 15-18
|Quail Hollow Club
(Charlotte, N.C.)
|Xander Schauffele
|U.S. Open
|June 12-15
|Oakmont Country Club
(Oakmont, Pa.)
|Bryson DeChambeau
|Open Championship
|July 17-20
|Royal Portrush
(Portrush, Northern Ireland)
|Xander Schauffele