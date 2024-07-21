 Skip navigation
Top News

The Open 2024 - Day Four - Royal Troon
Silver linings for Thriston Lawrence, others at The Open
The 152nd Open - Day Four
The Open prize money: What champion Xander Schauffele and field earned
nbc_nas_sales_creditone_indy_230719.jpg
Oval importance: NASCAR drivers appreciate return of Brickyard 400 and Indy’s ‘big track’

Top Clips

nbc_golf_lftheopen_justinrose_240721.jpg
No regrets for Rose after final round of The Open
nbc_golf_theopenjeepround4_240721.jpg
The Open Round 4 HL: Top shots from the iconic 8th
santino.jpg
Ferrucci suffers wing damage on Lap 1 at Toronto

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
When and where are the 2025 men's golf majors?

  
Published July 21, 2024 02:11 PM
Schauffele finishes decisive Rd. 4 65 at The Open
July 21, 2024 01:30 PM
Xander Schauffele pars the 72nd hole to finish his 6-under Round 4 of The Open Championship, which gave him his second major championship of his career and the season.

The 2025 men’s major season will kick off in early April with the 89th edition of the Masters Tournament and conclude with the 153rd Open Championship.

Here’s a look at when and where the four biggest events in men’s professional golf will be contested next year.

MAJORDATEVENUEDEF. CHAMP
Masters TournamentApril 10-13Augusta National GC (Augusta, Ga.)Scottie Scheffler
PGA ChampionshipMay 15-18Quail Hollow Club
(Charlotte, N.C.)		Xander Schauffele
U.S. OpenJune 12-15Oakmont Country Club
(Oakmont, Pa.)		Bryson DeChambeau
Open ChampionshipJuly 17-20Royal Portrush
(Portrush, Northern Ireland)		Xander Schauffele