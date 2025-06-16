 Skip navigation
Syndication: Democrat and Chronicle
Top fantasy baseball prospects: Brady House joining the Nationals, James Tibbs traded to Boston
  • Christopher Crawford
    ,
  • Christopher Crawford
    ,
NASCAR Cup Series Viva Mexico 250
Alex Bowman grits through pain to finish fourth in Mexico
PGA: U.S. Open - Final Round
Tyrrell Hatton, Viktor Hovland and many other had a chance to win the U.S. Open, then Oakmont happened

Top Clips

nbc_golf_spaunonset_250615.jpg
Spaun talks Round 4, delay, career arc on LF set
nbc_golf_wagnersegment_250615.jpg
Disappointed Wagner leaves Spaun’s walk-off short
nbc_golf_spauncoaches_250615.jpg
‘Validating': Coaches, father react to Spaun’s win

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Top News

Senators sign defenseman Thomson to one-year, two-way contract

  
Published June 15, 2025 11:36 PM

OTTAWA, Ontario — The Ottawa Senators have signed defenseman Lassi Thomson to a one-year, two-way contract for the 2025-26 season, the team announced Sunday.

The deal carries an average annual value of $775,000 in the NHL and $300,000 in the American Hockey League.

The 24-year-old spent the 2024-25 season with Malmo in the Swedish Hockey League where he compiled 17 goals and 29 points in 50 games.

The 6-foot, 192-pound Thomson has appeared in 18 NHL games -- 16 in 2021-22 and two in 2022-23 -- with the Senators.

Thomson was claimed off waivers by the Anaheim Ducks on Oct. 1, 2023, then reclaimed by Ottawa off waivers on Oct. 9, 2023. He has appeared in 202 games with the Belleville Senators, scoring 24 goals and 93 points for Ottawa’s AHL affiliate.

Thomson was Ottawa’s first-round selection (19th overall) in the 2019 NHL Draft.