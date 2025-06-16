Senators sign defenseman Thomson to one-year, two-way contract

OTTAWA, Ontario — The Ottawa Senators have signed defenseman Lassi Thomson to a one-year, two-way contract for the 2025-26 season, the team announced Sunday.

The deal carries an average annual value of $775,000 in the NHL and $300,000 in the American Hockey League.

The 24-year-old spent the 2024-25 season with Malmo in the Swedish Hockey League where he compiled 17 goals and 29 points in 50 games.

The 6-foot, 192-pound Thomson has appeared in 18 NHL games -- 16 in 2021-22 and two in 2022-23 -- with the Senators.

Thomson was claimed off waivers by the Anaheim Ducks on Oct. 1, 2023, then reclaimed by Ottawa off waivers on Oct. 9, 2023. He has appeared in 202 games with the Belleville Senators, scoring 24 goals and 93 points for Ottawa’s AHL affiliate.

Thomson was Ottawa’s first-round selection (19th overall) in the 2019 NHL Draft.