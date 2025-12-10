Blues sign Dillon Dube, who was acquitted in Hockey Canada sexual assault case, to AHL tryout

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Playoffs-Detroit Tigers at Seattle Mariners
Kyle Finnegan and Detroit Tigers reportedly agree to 2-year, $19 million contract
MLB: Mexico City Series-Houston Astros at Colorado Rockies
MLB finalizes 2-game series in Mexico City between Diamondbacks and Padres in April
Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Indiana’s Stephen Daley likely to miss playoffs after celebration injury that was captured on video

Top Clips

nbc_dls_modernathlete_251210.jpg
What are challenges of coaching modern athletes?
nbc_roto_dkmetcalfV2_251210.jpg
Metcalf expected to play Monday vs. Dolphins
nbc_dls_herrohurtingmiami_251210.jpg
Le Batard thinks Herro will ‘end up being traded’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Playoffs-Detroit Tigers at Seattle Mariners
Kyle Finnegan and Detroit Tigers reportedly agree to 2-year, $19 million contract
MLB: Mexico City Series-Houston Astros at Colorado Rockies
MLB finalizes 2-game series in Mexico City between Diamondbacks and Padres in April
Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Indiana’s Stephen Daley likely to miss playoffs after celebration injury that was captured on video

Top Clips

nbc_dls_modernathlete_251210.jpg
What are challenges of coaching modern athletes?
nbc_roto_dkmetcalfV2_251210.jpg
Metcalf expected to play Monday vs. Dolphins
nbc_dls_herrohurtingmiami_251210.jpg
Le Batard thinks Herro will ‘end up being traded’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
draftkings_logo.png
draftkings-linear-fc.png

Blues sign Dillon Dube, who was acquitted in Hockey Canada sexual assault case, to AHL tryout

  
Published December 10, 2025 06:38 PM
NHL: Toronto Maple Leafs at Calgary Flames

Jan 18, 2024; Calgary, Alberta, CAN; Calgary Flames center Dillon Dube (29) against the Toronto Maple Leafs during the first period at Scotiabank Saddledome. Mandatory Credit: Sergei Belski-USA TODAY Sports

Sergei Belski-USA TODAY Sports

ST. LOUIS — Dillon Dube, the only remaining unsigned player among the five members of Canada’s 2018 world junior team who were acquitted of sexual assault in the high-profile case, has agreed to an American Hockey League professional tryout with the St. Louis Blues.

General manager Doug Armstrong announced the deal with the 27-year-old on Wednesday. Dube, fellow forwards Michael McLeod and Alex Formenton, defenseman Cal Foote and goaltender Carter Hart were found not guilty by a judge in London, Ontario, after being charged in connection to an incident there in 2018.

Hart with the Vegas Golden Knights is the only one who has played in the NHL since the trial ended last summer and all five were reinstated. Foote signed with the AHL’s Chicago Wolves last week, while Formenton is playing in Switzerland and McLeod in the Russia-based KHL.

The Blues said Dube would report to the Springfield Thunderbirds after receiving his work visa. Dube played 42 games with Dinamo Minsk of the KHL last season. He was with the Calgary Flames from 2018-24.

Also Wednesday, St. Louis brought back Robby Fabbri on a deal that pays him the prorated league minimum of $775,000 when he’s in the NHL and $300,000 in the AHL. Fabbri played parts of his first four seasons with the club before getting traded to Detroit and playing last year with Anaheim.

Fabbri’s signing came as the Blues put forward Jordan Kyrou on injured reserve. Kyrou was listed as week to week with a lower-body injury.