 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Edwin Diaz
Edwin Díaz reportedly agrees to 3-year, $69M deal with World Series champion Dodgers, leaves Mets
Anthony Kay
Anthony Kay and White Sox finalize a 2-year, $12 million contract
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Houston Texans
Getting Defensive: Texans, Seahawks lead the way in Week 15; defenses to stream in fantasy football playoffs

Top Clips

nbc_bte_heatmagic_251209.jpg
Miami’s offense creates intriguing clash vs. Magic
caltonthumb.jpg
Optum Golf Channel Games: Luke Clanton
nbc_bte_jetsjags_251209.jpg
Back Jaguars in ‘amazing’ spot against Jets

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Edwin Diaz
Edwin Díaz reportedly agrees to 3-year, $69M deal with World Series champion Dodgers, leaves Mets
Anthony Kay
Anthony Kay and White Sox finalize a 2-year, $12 million contract
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Houston Texans
Getting Defensive: Texans, Seahawks lead the way in Week 15; defenses to stream in fantasy football playoffs

Top Clips

nbc_bte_heatmagic_251209.jpg
Miami’s offense creates intriguing clash vs. Magic
caltonthumb.jpg
Optum Golf Channel Games: Luke Clanton
nbc_bte_jetsjags_251209.jpg
Back Jaguars in ‘amazing’ spot against Jets

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
draftkings_logo.png
draftkings-linear-fc.png

Penguins place star center Evgeni Malkin on injured reserve

  
Published December 9, 2025 12:21 PM
Evgeni Malkin

Dec 1, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Flyers right wing Nikita Grebenkin (29) collides with Pittsburgh Penguins center Evgeni Malkin (71) in the first period at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

Kyle Ross/Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Penguins placed center Evgeni Malkin on injured reserve with an upper-body injury.

The move comes after the 39-year-old Malkin sat out a shootout loss to Dallas. Malkin, in the final season of his contract with the Penguins, is off to one of the better starts of his 20-year career.

The Russian has eight goals and 21 assists in 26 games for surprising Pittsburgh, which began the season with modest expectations but is firmly in contention in the competitive Metropolitan Division.

The Penguins also placed forward Blake Lizotte on injured reserve with an upper-body injury. Lizotte has three goals and two assists in 27 games.

The club described Malkin and Lizotte both as week to week.

Pittsburgh recalled forwards Danton Heinen and Sam Poulin from their American Hockey League affiliate in Wilkes-Barre/Scranton to fill out the roster ahead of a visit by Anaheim, the start of a five-game homestand.