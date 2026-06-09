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Wild sign center Michael McCarron to a 6-year, $20M contract after his impactful midseason arrival

  
Published June 9, 2026 02:50 PM
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Ray Ferraro joins Dan Patrick to recap the Stanley Cup Finals so far, breaking down a "wild" Game 3 overtime win by the Las Vegas Golden Knights over the Carolina Hurricanes, and more.

The Minnesota Wild signed center Michael McCarron to a six-year, $20 million contract, taking one of their impending free agents off the market after his productive arrival following a midseason trade.

The 31-year-old McCarron played in 20 regular-season games for the Wild after he was acquired from the Nashville Predators for a 2028 second-round draft pick on March 3. The 6-foot-6 McCarron had his best NHL season between Nashville and Minnesota in 2025-26, setting career highs with 109 shots on goal, 205 hits and 77 blocked shots. He had two goals, two assists, 27 hits and a team-leading 14 blocked shots over 11 games for the Wild in the playoffs. He also won 54.5% of his faceoffs.

Drafted in the first round by the Montreal Canadiens in 2013, the late-blooming McCarron made $900,000 this season on his expiring contract. The new deal through the 2031-32 season will carry an annual average value against the salary cap of $3.33 million.