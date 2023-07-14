Sharks GM Mike Grier fought back against the perception that David Quinn didn’t give promising young players enough of an opportunity back when he was with the New York Rangers.

Quinn was recently named as the head coach of the Sharks. During his tenure as the bench boss of the Rangers, he worked with second overall pick Kaapo Kakko and first overall pick Alexis Lafreniere, but the two were quiet out of the gate and played in limited roles. “[It wasn’t] your typical situation with the Rangers,” Grier pointed out. “A lot of the kids who get drafted at first or second-overall picks, they’re going to really bad teams. They got dropped into situations with Panarin, Kreider, and Zibanejad. Their ice time and power play stuff, all that had to be earned. They weren’t given first-line opportunities like a lot of kids who are first or second-overall picks. I think David did a really good job handling that and keeping everyone accountable and keeping his dressing room intact. If he just started giving Kakko and Lafreniere first-line shifts and power play shifts without earning it, the Kreiders and Zibanejads of the world would not have been happy with it.” It’s also worth noting that Adam Fox had an amazing rookie season under Quinn and then won the Norris Trophy in his sophomore season, so Quinn’s tenure wasn’t devoid of young players playing big roles.



