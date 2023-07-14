Sharks GM Mike Grier will be able to lean on his brother, Chris, for advise as Mike enters his first year as a general manager.
Chris Grier has been the general manager of the Miami Dolphins since 2016. Although they obviously manage teams for two different sports, there are some universal areas of the job that Chris can offer advice on to his brother after his years of experience. “Yeah, for sure,” Mike Grier said. “We’ve talked, you know, we talk roster building and, you know, managing players and staff and, you know, the importance of culture in the locker room and things like that. It’s in sports if they can cross over a little bit. He definitely has a bigger roster to manage, but in general, we definitely bounce some ideas, but more me trying to pick his brain and get some of his knowledge that I what he’s gone through.”