San Jose Sharks continue their spending in NHL free agency by signing Dmitry Orlov

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Tennis: Miami Open
The conversation on mental health returns to tennis after Alexander Zverev’s post-loss lament
Syndication: Journal Sentinel
After two years, Brandon Woodruff is excited to go pitch again on an MLB mound
MLB: Cincinnati Reds at Cleveland Guardians
Cleveland’s Luis Ortiz placed on non-disciplinary leave by MLB amid investigation, reportedly into gambling

Top Clips

nbc_dlb_marlinscontroversy_250703.jpg
Marlins lose run, game after umpire interference
nbc_dlb_miamiheatplan_250703.jpg
Heat continuing to ‘tread water’ during offseason
nbc_roto_stormvsdream_250703.jpg
Back Storm on the moneyline in matchup vs. Dream

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Tennis: Miami Open
The conversation on mental health returns to tennis after Alexander Zverev’s post-loss lament
Syndication: Journal Sentinel
After two years, Brandon Woodruff is excited to go pitch again on an MLB mound
MLB: Cincinnati Reds at Cleveland Guardians
Cleveland’s Luis Ortiz placed on non-disciplinary leave by MLB amid investigation, reportedly into gambling

Top Clips

nbc_dlb_marlinscontroversy_250703.jpg
Marlins lose run, game after umpire interference
nbc_dlb_miamiheatplan_250703.jpg
Heat continuing to ‘tread water’ during offseason
nbc_roto_stormvsdream_250703.jpg
Back Storm on the moneyline in matchup vs. Dream

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores
Odds by
betmgm-sportsbooklightbg.webp

San Jose Sharks continue their spending in NHL free agency by signing Dmitry Orlov

  
Published July 3, 2025 01:50 PM

Dmitry Orlov is heading to the spend-happy San Jose Sharks, who have been active in NHL free agency and made a pickup off the waiver wire Thursday to reach the salary floor.

Orlov, who turns 34 later this month, signed a two-year contract worth $13 million. A Stanley Cup champion from his time in Washington who spent the past two seasons in Carolina, the veteran defenseman will count $6.5 million against the cap through 2026-27.

Orlov is the latest addition for the Sharks, who needed to add $20 million somehow to get to the $70.6 million minimum for player salaries. That counts money owed to captain Logan Couture, whose playing career is over because of a debilitating injury.

San Jose also claimed Nick Leddy off waivers from St. Louis to add to its new-look blue line that includes recently signed veteran John Klingberg, who got $4 million for next season.

“Klingberg was someone we had targeted for a little while now,” general manager Mike Grier said earlier this week. “We need someone who can run a power play. We think, as he showed he was getting healthier and healthier this year and another year out from his hip (surgery), I think he’ll be even better”

Leddy also has a year left on his contract at a cap hit of $4 million, with $3 million in actual dollars owed. Orlov is the only experienced defenseman San Jose has signed beyond 2026.

Orlov’s short-time teammate, Brent Burns, agreed to terms with Colorado on Wednesday night to a one-year contract worth $1 million with up to $3 million more attainable through performance bonuses.

Grier said, based on the Sharks’ youth movement and building process, did not expect to be involved in any of the big-money free agents this summer. One of the top players available, Danish winger Nikolaj Ehlers, remains unsigned 72 hours into the signing period that opened at noon EDT on Tuesday.