Matthew Knies hopes to to be able to join the Toronto Maple Leafs at the end of the 2022-23 season.

“Hopefully I can join them at the end of the season,” Knies said. “Once I’ve matured myself as a player, I think that’s when I can make the step and kind of give the Leafs a boost and try to make them a better team.” Knies has decided to return to the University of Minnesota for his sophomore season. He is currently at Toronto’s development camp and then he will represent the United States at the World Junior Championship in August.