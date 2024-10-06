4 Storylines for NASCAR Cup playoff race at Talladega Superspeedway

TALLADEGA, Ala. — A postseason schedule designed to shake up the competition comes to a track that could dramatically alter the playoffs by the time the checkered flag flies today at Talladega Superspeedway.

Today’s race (2 p.m. ET on NBC) marks the middle event of the second round. Ross Chastain’s victory last weekend at Kansas means that no playoff drivers have secured a spot in the next round yet.

Here is a look at today’s key storylines:

1. Will there be another playoff disrupter?

First it was Chris Buescher, a non-playoff driver, winning at Watkins Glen in the first round and then it was Chastain winning the opening race of the second round.

Playoff drivers have won only two of the first four playoff races this season.

Three of the top four starters are non-playoff drivers: Pole-sitter Michael McDowell, Todd Gilliland (starts third) and Kyle Busch (fourth).

Other non-playoff drivers starting in the top 10: Austin Dillon (seventh), Harrison Burton (ninth) and Daniel Hemric (10th).

If another non-playoff driver wins today’s race, it could mean that no playoff driver may have secured a spot in the third round going into next weekend’s elimination race at the Charlotte Roval.

2. Which playoff driver will excel?

If there isn’t a playoff disruptor, then which playoff driver will do the best?

Tyler Reddick won the most recent race at Talladega in April, but he said this week that his team’s recent struggles was a “head scratcher.” He enters today’s race the first driver below the cutline.

Ryan Blaney won this race a year ago. He’s won three of the last 10 races at Talladega.

“I think we see these races as big opportunities for us,” Blaney said Saturday. “We’ve come to look forward to these events. I know some people come out and say, ‘We don’t look forward to these events.’ That’s not a good mindset to have, so I think how do we maximize the weekend.”

William Byron leads the points and won the Daytona 500 this year. Chase Elliott has two wins at Talladega. Christopher Bell ranks second in points scored on drafting tracks this season.

“I would say that I have probably learned how to mange these races a little bit better,” Bell said.

3. Can Ford make it 3 in a row at drafting tracks?

Joey Logano won at Atlanta to open the playoffs and Harrison Burton scored that emotional win at Daytona in August.

Fords have been dominant on the drafting tracks, particularly the Team Penske cars.

Logano, Ryan Blaney and Austin Cindric have combined to win seven of the 10 stages on these tracks. Cindric has scored 163 points in the drafting races this season — most in the series. Cindric has led a series-high 168 laps on such tracks this season. Logano is next at 137 laps led. Blaney ranks fifth at 77 laps led.

4. How much fuel can you save?

The key, as it has become at drafting tracks in the Next Gen era, will be fuel saving.

Save more fuel on the track, that means a driver needs less time on pit road to fill up. That can help gain a few positions.

It has been this way in the Next Gen era because pit crews can change four tires quicker than it takes to fill a car with fuel. So now teams are waiting on the fueler during these pit stops.

The best place to save fuel is in the pack since the driver isn’t on the accelerator as much. It’s more challenging to save fuel while leading since the leader doesn’t benefit from any draft.

Whoever does it best, could be celebrating at the end of the day.