Kansas Speedway weekend schedule, TV info for NASCAR Cup, Truck and ARCA

Kansas Speedway will play host to the ARCA, Truck and Cup series on its first annual NASCAR race weekend.

The 1.5-mile oval will play host to a 100-lap ARCA race Friday night, a 134-lap Truck race Saturday night and a 267-lap Cup race Sunday afternoon.

Kansas has been on NASCAR’s national schedule since opening in 2001. A year ago, Kyle Larson beat Chris Buescher by 0.001 seconds at Kansas, the closest margin of victory in Cup history. Ross Chastain won the most recent Cup race at Kansas last September.

Corey Heim swept the truck races last year at Kansas, and Connor Mosack won the ARCA race a year ago.

Good news, bad news for NASCAR teams going into Kansas weekend Ross Chastain won last fall’s playoff race at Kansas Speedway and has scored five top 10s in the last seven races this season.

Kansas Speedway schedule

(All Times Eastern)

Friday, May 9

Garage open



8 a.m.-12:30 a.m. — ARCA

3:30 p.m. - 8:30 p.m. — Truck Series

Track activity



5 - 5:45 p.m. — ARCA practice

6 - 6:20 p.m. — ARCA qualifying

8 p.m. — ARCA race (100 laps, 150 miles; FS1, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Saturday, May 10

Garage open



11 a.m. - 7 p.m. — Cup Series

12:30 p.m. - 12:45 a.m. — Truck Series

Track activity



2:05 - 3 p.m. — Truck practice (FS2)

3:10 - 4 p.m. — Truck qualifying (FS2)

4:30 - 5:30 p.m. — Cup practice (Prime, MRN)

5:40 - 6:30 p.m. — Cup qualifying (Prime, MRN)

7:30 p.m. — Truck race (134 laps, 201 miles, Stage 1 at Lap 30, Stage 2 at Lap 60; FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Sunday, May 11

Garage open



Noon - 9:30 p.m. — Cup Series

Track activity



3 p.m. — Cup race (267 laps, 400.5 miles, Stage 1 at Lap 80, Stage 2 at Lap 165; FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Weekend weather

Friday: A few clouds but generally sunny with a high of 75 degrees and winds from the northeast at 5 to 10 mph. It’s expected to be 71 degrees with a 0% chance of rain at the start of the ARCA race.

Saturday: Sunny with a high of 79 degrees and winds from the northeast at 5 to 10 mph. It’s expected to be 76 degrees with a 0% chance of rain at the start of the truck race.

Sunday: Mostly sunny with a high of 82 degrees with winds from the east to southeast at 5 to 10 mph. It’s expected to be 78 degrees with a 0% chance of rain at the start of the Cup race.